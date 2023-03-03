Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : Proposals for each item of the agenda for the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Exhibit "A" PROPOSAL TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. ON

MARCH 31, 2023 AT 12:00 HOURS, TO AMEND ARTICLE 25 OF THE BYLAWS OF THE COMPANY.

Current article with proposed amendments Amended article

ARTICLE 25. ELECTION OF THE BOARD: The Series "B" shareholders, by majority ARTICLE 25. ELECTION OF THE BOARD: The Series "B" shareholders, by majority

vote of the shares of said series represented at the meeting, will appoint at least 11 vote of the shares of said series represented at the meeting, will appoint at least 9

(eleven)9 (nine) directors and the Series "D" shareholders, by majority vote of the (nine) directors and the Series "D" shareholders, by majority vote of the shares of said

shares of said series represented at the respective meeting, will appoint 5 (five) series represented at the respective meeting, will appoint 5 (five) directors. Once the

directors. Once the series "D" shares, subseries "D-L" are converted into series "L" series "D" shares, subseries "D-L" are converted into series "L" shares, as established

shares, as established in article 6o f) of these bylaws, the series "L" shareholders, by in article 6o f) of these bylaws, the series "L" shareholders, by majority vote of the

majority vote of the shares of said series represented at the respective meeting, will shares of said series represented at the respective meeting, will appoint 2 (two)

appoint 2 (two) directors. The shareholders may appoint alternate directors, who will directors. The shareholders may appoint alternate directors, who will specifically

specifically replace the proprietary directors for which they have been appointed, in replace the proprietary directors for which they have been appointed, in accordance

accordance with the applicable legal provisions. The directors will remain in office for with the applicable legal provisions. The directors will remain in office for one year;

one year; however, pursuant to Article 24 of the Securities Market Law, they will however, pursuant to Article 24 of the Securities Market Law, they will continue in

continue in office even when the term for which they were appointed has expired, or office even when the term for which they were appointed has expired, or upon

upon resignation, for up to 30 (thirty) calendar days, in the absence of the appointment resignation, for up to 30 (thirty) calendar days, in the absence of the appointment of a

of a substitute, or when the substitute does not take office, without being subject to substitute, or when the substitute does not take office, without being subject to the

the provisions of Article 154 of the General Law of Commercial Corporations. The provisions of Article 154 of the General Law of Commercial Corporations. The

members of the board and secretaries will receive annually the remuneration agreed members of the board and secretaries will receive annually the remuneration agreed

by the ordinary general meeting that appoints them and will have the obligations and by the ordinary general meeting that appoints them and will have the obligations and

responsibilities set forth in these bylaws, as well as those applicable of the Securities responsibilities set forth in these bylaws, as well as those applicable of the Securities

Market Law and the General Law of Commercial Corporations. The board of directors Market Law and the General Law of Commercial Corporations. The board of directors

may appoint interim directors, without the intervention of the shareholders' meeting, may appoint interim directors, without the intervention of the shareholders' meeting,

when any of the directors is absent, or when the appointed director does not take when any of the directors is absent, or when the appointed director does not take

office, and no alternate has been appointed, or the alternate does not take office. The office, and no alternate has been appointed, or the alternate does not take office. The

shareholders' meeting of the corporation will ratify such appointments or designate the shareholders' meeting of the corporation will ratify such appointments or designate the