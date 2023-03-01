Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : Shareholders' Meetings Call

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF THE CALL TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

TO BE HELD ON MARCH 31st, 2023.

By resolution of the Board of Directors, the shareholders of FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. (the "Company") are called to the following shareholders' meetings (the "Meetings"), to be held on March 31, 2023, at the Tecate Auditorium of Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, S.A. de C.V. located at Ave. Alfonso Reyes #2202 Norte in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held at 12:00 p.m. pursuant to the following:

AGENDA:

To review and adopt the resolutions the meeting deems convenient regarding the following:

Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval of an amendment to Article 25 of the Company´s By-laws, in relation with a reduction to the minimum number of directors to be appointed by the Series "B" shareholders.

Appointment of delegates for the formalization of the resolutions adopted by the Meeting.

Reading and, if applicable, approval of the Meeting's minutes.

Annual General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held at 12:15 p.m. pursuant to the following:

AGENDA:

To review and adopt the resolutions the meeting deems convenient regarding the following:

Report of the chief executive officer of the Company, which includes the financial statements of the Company for the 2022 fiscal year; opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding the content of the report of the chief executive officer; report of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding the main policies and accounting and information criteria applied during the preparation of the Company´s financial information, including the report of the operations and activities of the Company during the 2022 fiscal year; and the reports of the chairmen of the Audit and Corporate Practices and Nominations Committees of the Company.

Application of the results for the 2022 fiscal year of the Company, which will include dividends declaration and payment in cash, in Mexican pesos.

Determination of the maximum amount to be allocated for the Company's stock repurchase fund.

IV. Election of the members of the Board of Directors.

Resolution with respect to the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, qualification of their independence and election of the chairman and secretaries of the Board of Directors.

VI. Election of members of the following Committees of the Company: (i) Operation and Strategy, (ii) Audit, and (iii) Corporate Practices and Nominations; appointment of each of their respective chairman, and resolution with respect to their remuneration.

VII. Appointment of delegates for the formalization of the Meeting's resolutions.

VIII. Reading and, if applicable, approval of the Meeting's minutes.

In order to attend the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company shall be registered as such in the registry kept by the secretary of the Company, deposit their shares certificates in the secretary of the Company or in any credit institution operating in Mexico or in S.D. Indeval, Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., ("INDEVAL") and obtain the corresponding certificate to be admitted in the Meeting.

When the deposit is made in a credit institution, the institution receiving the deposit shall issue the corresponding certificate and notify the secretary of the Company, by letter of telegraph or e-mail, the deposit, name of depositor, and if applicable, name of its representative.

In the event the shares are deposited in INDEVAL, such institution shall promptly communicate to the secretary of the Company the number of shares that each of its depositors maintains in such institution, indicating if the deposit has been done on their own behalf or on behalf of others, listing the name of the depositors on such certificate.

The shares deposit, the delivery of certificates and the communication or notification shall be made to the secretary of the Company, located at General Anaya #601 poniente, 4th floor, Col. Bella Vista, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico at least 48 hours before the date and time of the Meeting.

The shareholders may be represented in the Meeting, through attorneys-in-fact by proxy or by power granted pursuant to the templates referred to in article 49 subsection

of the Mexican Securities Market Law, such templates shall be delivered to the secretary of the Company with the aforementioned anticipation. The templates will be available with the secretary of the Company.

Monterrey, Nuevo León, March 1, 2023.

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

____________________________________________

Alejandro Gil Ortiz

Secretary of the Board of Directors