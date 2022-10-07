Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador named Raquel Buenrostro economy minister
Friday, putting the head of the country's tax authority, who
made her name cracking down on big business for unpaid taxes, in
place to lead efforts to fix a major trade dispute with the
United States.
"She's done a great job (as tax authority chief)," Lopez
Obrador said at a regular news conference, touting Buenrostro's
experience in the public sector and master's degree in
economics.
Former Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down
Thursday, leaving her ministry without a key negotiator amid
trade disputes with the United States and Canada. She did not
say why she was leaving the post.
Buenrostro became head of the country's tax authority, SAT,
in early 2020. Lopez Obrador did not immediately name her
replacement Friday.
As tax chief, Buenrostro spearheaded efforts to crack down
on tax evaders. Lopez Obrador said last month dozens of
companies owed a total of around 100 billion pesos ($4.99
billion) in taxes.
Walmart's Mexican unit Walmex and Coca-Cola
bottler FEMSA paid out hundreds of millions of
dollars in taxes in 2020 after reaching agreements with
authorities.
"(Buenrostro) was able to reap the benefits of her
predecessors," said Miguel Angel Estrella, a former SAT official
who now runs an international consulting firm.
"These auditory processes... take a year and eight
months (at least). When it's a judicial case, that's three to
five years," Estrella said.
Now, Buenrostro will be tapped to head discussions with
the United States and Canada under the USMCA regional trade
pact, including an
ongoing dispute
over energy.
The dispute, filed by the U.S. and joined by Canada,
alleges the Mexican government is slow to grant energy permits
and prioritizes state firms, according to industry sources.
"If Mexico had continued giving (energy) concessions...
it would have been really beneficial for Mexico," said Estrella,
who said he had worked with a firm that opted to move operations
to Panama over Mexico due to energy concerns.
Prior to joining the SAT, Buenrostro also worked at
Mexico's finance ministry's budgetary unit and for Petroleos
Mexicanos, the state-run oil company.
"It's not clear to me if her profile is one of a
negotiator," Estrella said.
($1 = 20.0312 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison,
Kirsten Donovan and Chizu Nomiyama)