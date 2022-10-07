Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEMSA UBD   MXP320321310

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(FEMSA UBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-05
131.06 MXN   +2.32%
01:51pMexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
RE
08:35aFEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
10/03Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister

10/07/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador named Raquel Buenrostro economy minister Friday, putting the head of the country's tax authority, who made her name cracking down on big business for unpaid taxes, in place to lead efforts to fix a major trade dispute with the United States.

"She's done a great job (as tax authority chief)," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference, touting Buenrostro's experience in the public sector and master's degree in economics.

Former Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down Thursday, leaving her ministry without a key negotiator amid trade disputes with the United States and Canada. She did not say why she was leaving the post.

Buenrostro became head of the country's tax authority, SAT, in early 2020. Lopez Obrador did not immediately name her replacement Friday.

As tax chief, Buenrostro spearheaded efforts to crack down on tax evaders. Lopez Obrador said last month dozens of companies owed a total of around 100 billion pesos ($4.99 billion) in taxes.

Walmart's Mexican unit Walmex and Coca-Cola bottler FEMSA paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes in 2020 after reaching agreements with authorities.

"(Buenrostro) was able to reap the benefits of her predecessors," said Miguel Angel Estrella, a former SAT official who now runs an international consulting firm.

"These auditory processes... take a year and eight months (at least). When it's a judicial case, that's three to five years," Estrella said.

Now, Buenrostro will be tapped to head discussions with the United States and Canada under the USMCA regional trade pact, including an

ongoing dispute

over energy.

The dispute, filed by the U.S. and joined by Canada, alleges the Mexican government is slow to grant energy permits and prioritizes state firms, according to industry sources.

"If Mexico had continued giving (energy) concessions... it would have been really beneficial for Mexico," said Estrella, who said he had worked with a firm that opted to move operations to Panama over Mexico due to energy concerns.

Prior to joining the SAT, Buenrostro also worked at Mexico's finance ministry's budgetary unit and for Petroleos Mexicanos, the state-run oil company.

"It's not clear to me if her profile is one of a negotiator," Estrella said. ($1 = 20.0312 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison, Kirsten Donovan and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 2.32% 131.06 End-of-day quote.-17.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.24% 97.87 Delayed Quote.20.18%
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 1.03% 73.64 End-of-day quote.-3.22%
WTI 3.92% 92.328 Delayed Quote.17.93%
All news about FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
01:51pMexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
RE
08:35aFEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
10/03Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR - Form 6..
PU
10/03Fomento Economico Mexicano Receives Regulatory Nod for Valora Tender
MT
08/11Mexico business chiefs fear cartel violence after FEMSA's Oxxo stores attacked
RE
08/04Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA)..
MT
07/28Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
07/28Transcript : Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., Q2 2022 Earnings Cal..
CI
07/28Fomento Economico Mexicano Q2 Net Income, Revenue Rise
MT
07/26Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : FEMSA publishes Prospectus on public tender offer for ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 644 B 32 123 M 32 123 M
Net income 2022 27 334 M 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net Debt 2022 116 B 5 788 M 5 788 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 439 B 21 879 M 21 879 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 330 394
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 131,06 MXN
Average target price 192,47 MXN
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Alberto Rodríguez Cofré Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Garza Y. Garza Finance Director, CFO & Corporate Development
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Estrada Attolini Vice President-Administration & Corporate Control
Robert Edwin Denham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-17.74%21 879
PEPSICO, INC.-6.28%224 649
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-5.95%20 727
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.77%12 750
OSOTSPA-21.90%2 152
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.5.15%1 719