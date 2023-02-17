Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEMSA UBD   MXP320321310

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(FEMSA UBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
175.59 MXN   +8.64%
01:51pMexico's FEMSA focuses back on retail, bottling with Heineken stake sale
RE
11:36aHSBC Adjusts Price Target on Fomento Economico Mexicano to $77 From $58, Maintains Reduce Rating
MT
09:26aFemsa Forward : Focused Leadership in Retail and Beverages
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's FEMSA focuses back on retail, bottling with Heineken stake sale

02/17/2023 | 01:51pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mexican retail and bottling giant FEMSA is focusing back on its core businesses and digital operations, executives said Friday, after the firm said it would divest its stake in Dutch beer giant Heineken.

FEMSA said overnight a bond and share offer of Heineken Group would bring in around 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) and reduce its holding in the company from around 15% to 8%.

"We were pleasantly surprised with the success of the Heineken offer," FEMSA's Chief Financial Officer Eugenio Garza said in a call with analysts, adding the demand may mean FEMSA could fully divest from Heineken sooner than projected.

Shares in FEMSA jumped nearly 9% Thursday after the offer was launched, and maintained gains around midday Friday.

Analysts at Actinver called the news "positive," following investor concerns about FEMSA's plans for the future and "increasing the complexity of the business."

The sale, and bid to simplify FEMSA's operations, will leave it "with plenty firepower to reignite growth," Actinver added.

FEMSA's retail operations, largely comprised of its Oxxo convenience stores, will contribute more than two-thirds of the firm's future revenue and profits, FEMSA said in a presentation.

FEMSA plans to continue opening 800 to 1,000 Oxxo stores a year in Mexico, Chief Executive Daniel Rodriguez said.

The conglomerate is also planning to accelerate its expansion in South America and is eying retail spaces in the United States.

FEMSA is looking for "blank spaces" to move into in the United States and is open to a tie-up with a third party, Rodriguez said, as FEMSA is hesitant to take on the "fuel risk" associated with U.S. convenience stores, which are typically also gas stations.

Along with the Heineken divestment, FEMSA is looking at options for its stake in janitorial supply company Envoy Solutions. That could involve monetizing or distributing shares to shareholders, Garza said.

($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 8.64% 175.59 End-of-day quote.15.80%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 0.64% 78.3 Real-time Quote.7.98%
HEINEKEN N.V. 1.46% 95.66 Real-time Quote.7.28%
