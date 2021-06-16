FOMO CORP.'S KANAB CLUB LAUNCHES CANNABIS SOCIAL NETWORK INTO OPEN BETA

Chicago IL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary KANAB CORP. has opened up the Company’s cannabis health and wellness social network to beta customers after two years of development. Specifically, over the past several weeks, programmers performed a closed beta test of www.kanab.club with several dozen selected users. The site is now available for global use with a full commercial launch date to be announced this summer.



Notable performance enhancements include the following:

1. Major performance updates including a better caching method to manage load speeds on more browser types.

2. Improved mobile optimization with better lightbox’s to view content.

3. Added a new section within chat for group chatting.

4. Deleted the “about us” page.

5. Created a form for feedback Beta on the “Contact us” page.

6. Improved Notification center. This section will continue to evolve as beta and open continues.

7. New Backend management tool improvements including access to raw databases for moderation.

8. Fixed a bug in commenting not allowing all comments made to be posted to the comments record.

9. Added a manual permission layer to maintain a closed beta.

10. Lightened up the commenting system.

11. Open access layer to make it easy to converse with anyone on the platform. Also worked on an algo to sort these friend recommendations for a later date at scale.

12. Improved chat response on all platforms code re-work for quicker response.

13. Introduced new pre-loading animations and unlimited scrolling to enhance user experience.

14. Planned future modules include e-commerce, 420 dating, blogging, advertising, user generated and third-party content, dispensary list, and other.

Vik Grover, CEO, added: “Kanab Club has been under development since 2019 when we began to reposition the public company towards a portfolio of growth investments. With more and more states legalizing flower and CBD and the federal government appearing to lean towards legalization, the site is well positioned to carve out a niche user base in the U.S. and abroad with a total addressable market of hundreds of millions of users as well as industry employees. For the foreseeable future, if not forever, I believe leading global social brands will not pursue this demographic directly or through advertising, leaving substantial share on the table for our early-mover social network. Looking ahead, we plan additional enhancements including iOS/Android apps and proprietary functionality to accelerate growth.”

All registered users @ www.kanab.club at the end of open beta this summer will receive lifetime no ads, advance notice of promotions, special promotions including being tagged lifetime/founding members, and other benefits to be announced in the future.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

