    LEBL   FR0000065930

FONCIÈRE 7 INVESTISSEMENT

(LEBL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 10:30:16 am EDT
0.8050 EUR    0.00%
Fonciere 7 Investissement : Foncière 7 Investissement

04/22/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
Paris, le 22 avril 2022

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2021

La Société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des

Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2021.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse http://www.fonciere7investissement.fr dans la rubrique « finances ».

FONCIERE 7 INVESTISSEMENT Société Anonyme au capital de 1 120 000 euros 55 rue Pierre Charron - 75008 PARIS 486 820 152 RCS PARIS

Disclaimer

Foncière 7 Investissement SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 19:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,11 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net cash 2020 0,71 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,29 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 1,39%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Florence Soucémarianadin Chief Executive Officer
Alain Edgar Louis Duménil Director
Laurence Duménil Director
Cécile Durand Director
Nicolas Boucheron Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONCIÈRE 7 INVESTISSEMENT33.06%1
VONOVIA SE-17.88%33 585
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.25%33 578
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.51%12 521
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.95%12 135
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-23.96%12 119