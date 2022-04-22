Fonciere 7 Investissement : Foncière 7 Investissement

Paris, le 22 avril 2022
Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2021
La Société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des
Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2021.
Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse http://www.fonciere7investissement.fr dans la rubrique « finances ».
FONCIERE 7 INVESTISSEMENT Société Anonyme au capital de 1 120 000 euros 55 rue Pierre Charron - 75008 PARIS 486 820 152 RCS PARIS
