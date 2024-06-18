Inea: asset solarization project with SerenySun

On Tuesday, Inea announced the signature of a partnership with SerenySun, a specialist in short energy circuits, with a view to developing the production of solar energy on its own property portfolio.



The real estate company explains that this model will enable it to supply its building tenants with renewable energy, and to share surplus energy with potential consumers in the vicinity (businesses, public players, private individuals).



This strategy of solarizing the park is intended to benefit the real estate group's tenants first and foremost, who will have guaranteed access to green, local electricity, which will be offered to them at an advantageous rate.



The idea is also to increase its contribution to carbon neutrality through the production of renewable energy, as the company has committed to in its CSR roadmap 2021-2025.



The first phase of the partnership is to involve nine office buildings located in Marseille, Montpellier, Toulouse and Bordeaux, and four business parks located in Bordeaux and Ile-de-France.



The plants are due to be commissioned between late 2024 and mid-2025.



