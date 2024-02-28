Inea: asset value increased in 2023
The SIIC reports that its consolidated gross rental income rose by 15.5% last year to 67.5 million euros, mainly due to the entry into operation of new buildings.
On a like-for-like basis, net rental income rose by a further 8.7%, thanks in particular to indexation and improved occupancy rates.
Gross operating income (EBITDA) grew by 23%, outstripping rental income thanks to tight control of operating costs.
As a result, recurring net income (RNR) rose by 4% to €25.4 million over the past year.
From Inea's point of view, the highlight of the 2023 financial year remains the resilience of the value of its property assets, which increased by €0.4 million on a like-for-like basis, despite the rise in interest rates.
The company claims to be the only property company to post growth in the value of its total assets, which stood at €1.266 million at the end of 2023, compared with 1,224 million twelve months earlier.
The company plans to offer shareholders a stable dividend of 2.70 euros per share, giving a yield of 7.1% on the December 31, 2023 share price.
Listed on the Paris Bourse, Inea's share price was little changed (+0.5%) on Wednesday following all these announcements.
