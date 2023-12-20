Inea: two business parks acquired on a VEFA basis in Trappes

Property developer Inea has announced that its subsidiary Flex Park has acquired two business parks in Trappes-Élancourt (Yvelines) from developer Pierreval under a VEFA (vente en état futur d'achèvement) contract, for a total of 16.6 million euros.



Complementing each other, these two parks are in close proximity to each other, and together cover more than 9,000 m2 in the largest business park southwest of Paris. Delivery is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2025.



Enclosed and secured, both parks are certified BREEAM Construction level Very Good, and offer an 80%/20% business/office ratio, with offices on the mezzanine floor. The various roofs can be equipped with a photovoltaic power plant.



