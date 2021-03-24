H1 20 figures; a bit late indeed (Foncière Paris Nord)

The company just released its H1 20 report, closing 30 June 2020. A bit late indeed. Valuation stands between zero and “something”.

FPN released its H1 20 figures nine months or so after closing in 30 June 2020. It did the same for the FY 19 annual report as the 2019 AGM took place in December 2020.

The key shareholder, controlling 100% of the Board (FIPP), announced it will fuel the company through November 2021: a bankruptcy is therefore unlikely. As an empty shell, the cash burn would be €0.2m per annum.

FPN is now an empty shell. It’s value would lean on its potential SPAC status only on top of claims’ issue, as a listed but empty company. Empty but… maybe subject to one major claim from minority shareholders. The latter could embarass potential buyers and we believe that the situation could stay blocked for some time unless both parties agree a compromise.