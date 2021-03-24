Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Foncière Paris Nord    FPN   FR0011277391

FONCIÈRE PARIS NORD

(FPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H1 20 figures; a bit late indeed (Foncière Paris Nord)

03/24/2021 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 20 figures; a bit late indeed
EARNINGS/SALES RELEASES

The company just released its H1 20 report, closing 30 June 2020. A bit late indeed. Valuation stands between zero and “something”.


FACT
  • Shareholders equity was €-860,000 at the FPN level (the listed company, the latter having no subsidiary now).
  • Gross debt pro forma (pro forma from Pamier’s disposal) was €1m vs. a gross cash of c. zero.
  • FIPP will fuel the company through November 2021 via another shareholder loan.
  • No major news was available from minority shareholders about a potential claim challenging Pamier’s disposal to reference shareholder (FIPP), the latter controlling 100% of the Board.

ANALYSIS

FPN released its H1 20 figures nine months or so after closing in 30 June 2020. It did the same for the FY 19 annual report as the 2019 AGM took place in December 2020.

The key shareholder, controlling 100% of the Board (FIPP), announced it will fuel the company through November 2021: a bankruptcy is therefore unlikely. As an empty shell, the cash burn would be €0.2m per annum.

FPN is now an empty shell. It’s value would lean on its potential SPAC status only on top of claims’ issue, as a listed but empty company. Empty but… maybe subject to one major claim from minority shareholders. The latter could embarass potential buyers and we believe that the situation could stay blocked for some time unless both parties agree a compromise.


IMPACT

No material additional information was provided vs. what was public about Pamier SARL (its major asset) and its full takeover bid by FIPP (Mr Dumenil) in October 2020. We still wait for a reaction from Mr Ott but nothing was observable to date from a legal point of view. We wait for such a reaction to provide an indication about FPN’s forward value. The latter stands between zero and “something” as developed in our latest piece of research of 3 November 2020 (”In a surprise move, FIPP has deprived FPN shareholders of control over PAMIER SARL”).

In H2 21, we will revise our asumption in the light of the FY 20 figures. Our target should be updated in a range of zero to “something” in light of the potential claims’ declarations.

Copyright 2021, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIPP -1.83% 0.214 Real-time Quote.7.00%
FONCIÈRE PARIS NORD -1.47% 0.0335 Real-time Quote.47.83%
ONE -4.20% 11.85 Delayed Quote.10.03%
All news about FONCIÈRE PARIS NORD
05:00aH1 20 figures; a bit late indeed (Foncière Paris Nord)
AL
2020FONCIERE PARIS NORD  : FIPP Acquires Unit Palmier From Foncière Paris Nord
MT
2020In a surprise move, FIPP has deprived FPN shareholders of control over PAMIER..
AL
2020Reference shareholder transferred its risk in FY 19 (Foncière Paris Nord)
AL
2020Update for fiscal year 2019 (Foncière Paris Nord)
AL
2020FONCIERE PARIS NORD  : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier 201..
PU
2020FONCIERE PARIS NORD  : Communiqué sur les résultats des comptes clos le 31/12/20..
PU
2020Reference shareholder will ensure FY 20 liquidity (Foncière Paris Nord)
AL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,24 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net income 2019 -3,70 M -4,37 M -4,37 M
Net Debt 2019 1,13 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,67x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,03 M 4,79 M 4,77 M
EV / Sales 2018 44,3x
EV / Sales 2019 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart FONCIÈRE PARIS NORD
Duration : Period :
Foncière Paris Nord Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FONCIÈRE PARIS NORD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard de Prilleux Lonsdale-Hands Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alain Edgar Louis Duménil Director
Laurence Duménil Director
Valérie Gimond-Duménil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONCIÈRE PARIS NORD47.83%5
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-6.65%59 783
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.35%37 971
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.92%24 186
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.25%23 867
SEGRO PLC-2.89%15 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ