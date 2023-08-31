Fondul
Proprietatea SA
Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023
This is a translation from the official Romanian version.
Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023
CONTENTS
Net Asset Value
14
Portfolio
17
Energy Sector
29
Corporate Strategy
34
Financial Information
39
Risks and Uncertainties
48
Subsequent Events
51
Annexes
Annex 1 Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and applying the FSA Norm no. 39/ 2015, regarding the approval of the accounting regulations in accordance with IFRS, applicable to the entities authorised, regulated, and supervised by the FSA - Financial Investments and Instruments Sector
Annex 2 Statement of Assets and Obligations of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020 (Annex no. 11)
Annex 3 Statement of the persons responsible
List of Abbreviations
ABB
Accelerated Bookbuild
Directive 2013/34/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June
Accounting Directive
2013 on the annual financial statements, consolidated financial statements and
related reports of certain types of undertakings, amending Directive 2006/43/EC of
the European Parliament and of the Council and repealing Council Directives
78/660/EEC and 83/349/EEC, with subsequent amendments
AIF
Alternative Investment Fund
AIF Law
Romanian Law no. 243/2019 on the regulation of alternative investment funds and
amending and supplementing certain normative acts
AIF Regulation
Regulation no. 7/2020 on the authorisation and functioning of alternative
investment funds, issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority
AIFM
Alternative Investment Fund Manager
AIFM Directive
Directive 2011/61/EU on Alternative Investment Fund Managers
ANAR
National Water Authority (RO: ANAR - Administratia Nationala Apele Romane)
ANRE
Romanian National Energy Regulatory Authority
ATS
Alternative Trading System
BoN
Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea SA
BVB
Bucharest Stock Exchange
CAEN
Classification of Economic Activities in Romania
CE Oltenia
Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA
CIIF
Certification of Registration of Financial Instruments
Directive (EU) 2022/2464 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14
CSRD
December 2022 amending Regulation (EU) No 537/2014, Directive 2004/109/EC,
Directive 2006/43/EC and Directive 2013/34/EU, as regards corporate sustainability
reporting
DCM
Discount Control Mechanism
Depositary Bank/
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale SA
Depositary
Depozitarul Central SA
Romanian Central Depositary
EBIT
Operating profit
EBITDA
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation
EGM
Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting
ESG
Environmental, Social and Governance
EU
European Union
Fondul Proprietatea/ the
Fondul Proprietatea SA
Fund/ FP
FSA
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority
FT
Franklin Templeton
FTIS/ AIFM/ Sole Director
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.
GDP
Gross Domestic Product
GDR
Global Depositary Receipt
GEO
Government Emergency Ordinance
GEO no. 1/2020
GEO no. 1/ 9 January 2020 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures and the
amendment and completion of some normative acts
GEO no. 74/2020
GEO no. 74/ 19 May 2020 for modifying the Romanian Energy Law no. 123/2012
GEO no. 108/2022
GEO no. 108/2022 regarding the decarbonisation of the energy sector
GEO no. 119/2022 regulating the Romanian energy market and which further
GEO no. 119/2022
amends GEO no. 27/2022 on the measures applicable to final consumers of
electricity and natural gas for the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023
GO
Government Ordinance
GRI
Global Reporting Initiative
GSM
General Shareholders Meeting
H1/ H2
First/ second semester
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union
INS
Romanian National Institute of Statistics
IMF
International Monetary Fund
IPO
Initial Public Offering
IPS
Investment Policy Statement
Law no. 334/2022
Law no. 334/2022 regarding the approval of GEO no. 108/2022 regarding the
decarbonisation of the energy sector
Law no. 187/2023
Law no. 187/2023 for amending and supplementing GEO no. 109/2011 on
corporate governance of public enterprises
LSE
London Stock Exchange
NAV
Net Asset Value
NBR
National Bank of Romania
FSA Norm no. 39/ 2015 regarding the approval of the accounting regulations in
Norm no. 39/ 2015
accordance with IFRS, applicable to the entities authorised, regulated, and
supervised by the FSA - Financial Investments and Instruments Sector
OCR
Ongoing charge ratio
OGM
Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting
PNRR
National Recovery and Resilience Plan
Q1/ Q2/ Q3/ Q4
First/ second/ third/ fourth quarter
REGS
Main market (Regular) of Bucharest Stock Exchange
RRR
Regulatory Rate of Return
Salrom
Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA
SME
Small and Medium Enterprise
SOE
State owned entities
TER
Total expense ratio
TO
Tender Offer
Water Law
Romanian Water Law no. 107/1996
Activity of the Fund
The Fund
Fondul Proprietatea was incorporated on 28 December 2005 as a joint stock company operating as a closed-end investment company. The duration of Fondul Proprietatea is until 31 December 2031 and this may be extended by the EGM with additional periods of 5 years each.
The Fund is registered with the Bucharest Trade Registry under the number J40/21901/2005 and has the sole registration code 18253260.
The main activities of the Fund according to the National Statistics CAEN and the Fund's own Constitutive Act are the business of operating mutual funds and other similar financial entities (CAEN reference 643) and the main activity is financial investments (CAEN reference 6430).
The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities.
On 28 January 2022, FSA authorised Fondul Proprietatea as an AIF closed-end type intended to retail investors, with BRD Groupe Société Générale as depositary. The Fund is registered within the FSA Register - Section 9 - 'Alternative Investment Funds' under no. PJR09FIAIR/400018 as Alternative Investment Fund intended for retail investors.
Since 25 January 2011, the Fund's shares have been listed on BVB. Since 29 April 2015, the Fund's GDRs issued by The Bank of New York Mellon as GDR Depositary, having the Fund's shares as support, have been listed on the Specialist Fund Market of LSE.
Share information
Primary listing
Bucharest Stock Exchange - since 25 January 2011
Secondary listing
London Stock Exchange - since 29 April 2015
BVB symbol
FP
LSE symbol
FP.
Bloomberg ticker on BVB
FP RO
Bloomberg ticker on LSE
FP/ LI
Reuters ticker on BVB
FP.BX
Reuters ticker on LSE
FPq.L
ISIN
ROFPTAACNOR5
FSA register no
PJR09FIAIR/400018/28.01.2022
LEI code
549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07
CIIF registration no
AC-4522-9/27.10.2022
Management of the Fund
During the reporting period, the Fund was managed by FTIS as its Sole Director and AIFM under the AIFM Directive and local implementation regulations, based on the Management Agreement in force between 1 April 2022 - 31 March 2024. The portfolio management and the administrative activities are performed by FTIS via its Bucharest Branch. As at 30 June 2023, Johan Meyer is the permanent representative of the AIFM, being also the portfolio manager of the Fund.
