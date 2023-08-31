Fondul

Proprietatea SA

Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023

This is a translation from the official Romanian version.

fondulproprietatea.ro

Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023

2

CONTENTS

List of Abbreviations

3

Activity of the Fund

5

Net Asset Value

14

Portfolio

17

Energy Sector

29

Corporate Strategy

34

Financial Information

39

Risks and Uncertainties

48

Subsequent Events

51

Annexes

Annex 1 Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and applying the FSA Norm no. 39/ 2015, regarding the approval of the accounting regulations in accordance with IFRS, applicable to the entities authorised, regulated, and supervised by the FSA - Financial Investments and Instruments Sector

Annex 2 Statement of Assets and Obligations of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020 (Annex no. 11)

Annex 3 Statement of the persons responsible

fondulproprietatea.ro

Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023

3

List of Abbreviations

ABB

Accelerated Bookbuild

Directive 2013/34/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June

Accounting Directive

2013 on the annual financial statements, consolidated financial statements and

related reports of certain types of undertakings, amending Directive 2006/43/EC of

the European Parliament and of the Council and repealing Council Directives

78/660/EEC and 83/349/EEC, with subsequent amendments

AIF

Alternative Investment Fund

AIF Law

Romanian Law no. 243/2019 on the regulation of alternative investment funds and

amending and supplementing certain normative acts

AIF Regulation

Regulation no. 7/2020 on the authorisation and functioning of alternative

investment funds, issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority

AIFM

Alternative Investment Fund Manager

AIFM Directive

Directive 2011/61/EU on Alternative Investment Fund Managers

ANAR

National Water Authority (RO: ANAR - Administratia Nationala Apele Romane)

ANRE

Romanian National Energy Regulatory Authority

ATS

Alternative Trading System

BoN

Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea SA

BVB

Bucharest Stock Exchange

CAEN

Classification of Economic Activities in Romania

CE Oltenia

Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA

CIIF

Certification of Registration of Financial Instruments

Directive (EU) 2022/2464 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14

CSRD

December 2022 amending Regulation (EU) No 537/2014, Directive 2004/109/EC,

Directive 2006/43/EC and Directive 2013/34/EU, as regards corporate sustainability

reporting

DCM

Discount Control Mechanism

Depositary Bank/

BRD - Groupe Societe Generale SA

Depositary

Depozitarul Central SA

Romanian Central Depositary

EBIT

Operating profit

EBITDA

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation

EGM

Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting

ESG

Environmental, Social and Governance

EU

European Union

Fondul Proprietatea/ the

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Fund/ FP

FSA

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority

FT

Franklin Templeton

FTIS/ AIFM/ Sole Director

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.

GDP

Gross Domestic Product

GDR

Global Depositary Receipt

GEO

Government Emergency Ordinance

GEO no. 1/2020

GEO no. 1/ 9 January 2020 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures and the

amendment and completion of some normative acts

GEO no. 74/2020

GEO no. 74/ 19 May 2020 for modifying the Romanian Energy Law no. 123/2012

GEO no. 108/2022

GEO no. 108/2022 regarding the decarbonisation of the energy sector

fondulproprietatea.ro

Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023

4

GEO no. 119/2022 regulating the Romanian energy market and which further

GEO no. 119/2022

amends GEO no. 27/2022 on the measures applicable to final consumers of

electricity and natural gas for the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023

GO

Government Ordinance

GRI

Global Reporting Initiative

GSM

General Shareholders Meeting

H1/ H2

First/ second semester

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union

INS

Romanian National Institute of Statistics

IMF

International Monetary Fund

IPO

Initial Public Offering

IPS

Investment Policy Statement

Law no. 334/2022

Law no. 334/2022 regarding the approval of GEO no. 108/2022 regarding the

decarbonisation of the energy sector

Law no. 187/2023

Law no. 187/2023 for amending and supplementing GEO no. 109/2011 on

corporate governance of public enterprises

LSE

London Stock Exchange

NAV

Net Asset Value

NBR

National Bank of Romania

FSA Norm no. 39/ 2015 regarding the approval of the accounting regulations in

Norm no. 39/ 2015

accordance with IFRS, applicable to the entities authorised, regulated, and

supervised by the FSA - Financial Investments and Instruments Sector

OCR

Ongoing charge ratio

OGM

Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

PNRR

National Recovery and Resilience Plan

Q1/ Q2/ Q3/ Q4

First/ second/ third/ fourth quarter

REGS

Main market (Regular) of Bucharest Stock Exchange

RRR

Regulatory Rate of Return

Salrom

Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA

SME

Small and Medium Enterprise

SOE

State owned entities

TER

Total expense ratio

TO

Tender Offer

Water Law

Romanian Water Law no. 107/1996

fondulproprietatea.ro

Semi-Annual Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023

5

Activity of the Fund

The Fund

Fondul Proprietatea was incorporated on 28 December 2005 as a joint stock company operating as a closed-end investment company. The duration of Fondul Proprietatea is until 31 December 2031 and this may be extended by the EGM with additional periods of 5 years each.

The Fund is registered with the Bucharest Trade Registry under the number J40/21901/2005 and has the sole registration code 18253260.

The main activities of the Fund according to the National Statistics CAEN and the Fund's own Constitutive Act are the business of operating mutual funds and other similar financial entities (CAEN reference 643) and the main activity is financial investments (CAEN reference 6430).

The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities.

On 28 January 2022, FSA authorised Fondul Proprietatea as an AIF closed-end type intended to retail investors, with BRD Groupe Société Générale as depositary. The Fund is registered within the FSA Register - Section 9 - 'Alternative Investment Funds' under no. PJR09FIAIR/400018 as Alternative Investment Fund intended for retail investors.

Since 25 January 2011, the Fund's shares have been listed on BVB. Since 29 April 2015, the Fund's GDRs issued by The Bank of New York Mellon as GDR Depositary, having the Fund's shares as support, have been listed on the Specialist Fund Market of LSE.

Share information

Primary listing

Bucharest Stock Exchange - since 25 January 2011

Secondary listing

London Stock Exchange - since 29 April 2015

BVB symbol

FP

LSE symbol

FP.

Bloomberg ticker on BVB

FP RO

Bloomberg ticker on LSE

FP/ LI

Reuters ticker on BVB

FP.BX

Reuters ticker on LSE

FPq.L

ISIN

ROFPTAACNOR5

FSA register no

PJR09FIAIR/400018/28.01.2022

LEI code

549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07

CIIF registration no

AC-4522-9/27.10.2022

Management of the Fund

During the reporting period, the Fund was managed by FTIS as its Sole Director and AIFM under the AIFM Directive and local implementation regulations, based on the Management Agreement in force between 1 April 2022 - 31 March 2024. The portfolio management and the administrative activities are performed by FTIS via its Bucharest Branch. As at 30 June 2023, Johan Meyer is the permanent representative of the AIFM, being also the portfolio manager of the Fund.

fondulproprietatea.ro

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 05:29:06 UTC.