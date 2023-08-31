Activity of the Fund

The Fund

Fondul Proprietatea was incorporated on 28 December 2005 as a joint stock company operating as a closed-end investment company. The duration of Fondul Proprietatea is until 31 December 2031 and this may be extended by the EGM with additional periods of 5 years each.

The Fund is registered with the Bucharest Trade Registry under the number J40/21901/2005 and has the sole registration code 18253260.

The main activities of the Fund according to the National Statistics CAEN and the Fund's own Constitutive Act are the business of operating mutual funds and other similar financial entities (CAEN reference 643) and the main activity is financial investments (CAEN reference 6430).

The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities.

On 28 January 2022, FSA authorised Fondul Proprietatea as an AIF closed-end type intended to retail investors, with BRD Groupe Société Générale as depositary. The Fund is registered within the FSA Register - Section 9 - 'Alternative Investment Funds' under no. PJR09FIAIR/400018 as Alternative Investment Fund intended for retail investors.

Since 25 January 2011, the Fund's shares have been listed on BVB. Since 29 April 2015, the Fund's GDRs issued by The Bank of New York Mellon as GDR Depositary, having the Fund's shares as support, have been listed on the Specialist Fund Market of LSE.

Share information

Primary listing Bucharest Stock Exchange - since 25 January 2011 Secondary listing London Stock Exchange - since 29 April 2015 BVB symbol FP LSE symbol FP. Bloomberg ticker on BVB FP RO Bloomberg ticker on LSE FP/ LI Reuters ticker on BVB FP.BX Reuters ticker on LSE FPq.L ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5 FSA register no PJR09FIAIR/400018/28.01.2022 LEI code 549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07 CIIF registration no AC-4522-9/27.10.2022

Management of the Fund

During the reporting period, the Fund was managed by FTIS as its Sole Director and AIFM under the AIFM Directive and local implementation regulations, based on the Management Agreement in force between 1 April 2022 - 31 March 2024. The portfolio management and the administrative activities are performed by FTIS via its Bucharest Branch. As at 30 June 2023, Johan Meyer is the permanent representative of the AIFM, being also the portfolio manager of the Fund.

