    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 11/12
1.798 RON   +0.33%
01:30aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Q3 2021 Results report.
PU
01:30aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : 29 October 2021 NAV report
PU
01:30aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : October 2021 Factsheet
PU
Fondul Proprietatea : 29 October 2021 NAV report

11/15/2021 | 01:30am EST
_________________________________________________________________________________

Fund Administrator:

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.

Administrator Code:

PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037

Fund:

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Fund Code:

PJR09SIIR/400006

Reporting date:

29.10.2021

Fondul Proprietatea SA 's Assets and Liabilities based on NAV calculation according with the

CNVM Regulation No. 4 / 2010, as subsequently amended

Lei

1. Non-current Assets

9,708,589,584.53

1.1. Intangible assets

0.00

1.2. Tangible assets

0.00

1.3. Financial assets

9,708,589,584.53

1.3.1 Listed shares**

9,662,143.49

1.3.2 Unlisted shares

9,698,927,441.04

1.3.3 Government securities

0.00

1.3.4 Certificates of deposits

0.00

1.3.5 Bank deposits

0.00

1.3.6 Municipal bonds

0.00

1.3.7 Corporate bonds

0.00

1.3.8 Newly issued securities

0.00

1.3.9 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU

0.00

1.3.10 Other financial assets

0.00

2. Current assets

2,769,714,712.06

2.1

Inventory

0.00

2.2

Receivables out of which:

78,627.77

- commercial papers

0.00

2.3

Cash

71,311,632.65

2.4

Short term financial investments

2,206,560,078.66

2.4.1 Listed shares**

2,206,560,078.66

2.4.2 Unlisted shares

0.00

2.4.3 Municipal bonds

0.00

2.4.4 Corporate bonds

0.00

2.4.5 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU

0.00

2.5

Newly issued securities

0.00

2.6

Government securities

0.00

2.7

Bank deposits

491,764,372.98

2.8

Certificates of deposits

0.00

2.9

Other current assets

0.00

3. Derivatives

0.00

4. Prepaid expenses

313,486.85

5. Total assets

12,478,617,783.44

6. Total liabilities

107,868,453.57

6.1

Borrowings from bond issues

0.00

6.2

Amounts due to credit institutions

0.00

6.3

Advance payments to customer accounts

0.00

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,334,342,422.84 RON, Paid-up share

capital RON 3,145,160,000.84 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_________________________________________________________________________________

6.4. Payables

29,983,802.74

6.5

Commercial papers due

0.00

6.6

Amounts due to group companies

0.00

6.7

Amounts due to related parties

0.00

6.8

Other debts

77,884,650.83

7. Provisions

0.00

8. Deferred income out of which:

0.00

8.1

Subsidies for investments

0.00

8.2

Deferred income

0.00

9. Shareholders' equity out of which:

12,370,749,329.87

9.1

Share capital

3,334,342,422.84

9.2

Share capital premiums

0.00

9.3

Revaluation differences

-5,611.88

9.4

Reserves

241,692,806.09

9.5

Retained earnings

5,559,501,325.41

9.6

Period result

3,235,218,387.41

9.7

Profit appropriation

0.00

10.

Total liabilities and Shareholders' equity

12,478,617,783.44

11.

Net Asset Value

12,370,749,329.87

12.

No of shares issued*

5,875,478,065

13.

Net asset value per share

2.1054

14.

Number of portfolio companies out of which:

32

14.1 Companies admitted to trading on a regulated market

2

14.1 Companies admitted to trading on an alternative regulated market***

4

14.3 Companies not admitted to trading

26

Legend:

  • = Represents the number of shares related to the paid-up subscribed share capital (according to provisions of Law 247/2005, Title VII, Art. 92, alin. 5 "Subscribed unpaid shares are not taken into account for the computation of net asset value per share for Fondul Proprietatea") excluding(a) the Fund's own shares bought back (Treasury shares), according to provisions of CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010, as subsequently amended, and (b) the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs bought back
  • = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
  • = Include the number of companies admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative trading system)

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Marius Nechifor

Permanent representative

Compliance Officer

BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,334,342,422.84 RON, Paid-up share

capital RON 3,145,160,000.84 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

____________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. as at 29 October 2021

The valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 29 October 2021, for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. are the following:

  1. Listed companies on BVB traded within last 30 trading days: Closing Price;
  2. Listed companies on AeRo market (alternative trading system) traded within last 30 trading days: Reference price;
  3. Listed companies with no trades within last 30 trading days: Fair value / share;
  4. Unlisted companies: Fair value / share;
  5. Companies in insolvency, judicial reorganization, liquidation, dissolution or bankruptcy: Valued at zero;
  6. Unlisted companies for which the annual financial statements for the previous year are not available within 90 days after the legal submission deadline: Valued at zero;
  7. Bank deposits: Bank deposit amount cumulated with the accrued interest receivable calculated for the period elapsed since its creation date.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Marius Nechifor

Permanent Representative

Compliance Officer

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,334,342,422.84 RON, Paid-up share capital

RON 3,145,160,000.84 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

____________________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 29 October 2021

There was no change of the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 29 October 2021 for Fondul Proprietatea S.A, as compare to 25 October 2021, respectively from the last reporting of the net asset value of Fondul Proprietatea.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Marius Nechifor

Permanent representative

Compliance Officer

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,334,342,422.84 RON, Paid-up share

capital RON 3,145,160,000.84 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
