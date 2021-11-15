Fondul Proprietatea : 29 October 2021 NAV report
Fund Administrator:
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.
Administrator Code:
PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037
Fund:
Fondul Proprietatea SA
Fund Code:
PJR09SIIR/400006
Reporting date:
29.10.2021
Fondul Proprietatea SA 's Assets and Liabilities based on NAV calculation according with the
CNVM Regulation No. 4 / 2010, as subsequently amended
Lei
1. Non-current Assets
9,708,589,584.53
1.1. Intangible assets
0.00
1.2. Tangible assets
0.00
1.3. Financial assets
9,708,589,584.53
1.3.1 Listed shares**
9,662,143.49
1.3.2 Unlisted shares
9,698,927,441.04
1.3.3 Government securities
0.00
1.3.4 Certificates of deposits
0.00
1.3.5 Bank deposits
0.00
1.3.6 Municipal bonds
0.00
1.3.7 Corporate bonds
0.00
1.3.8 Newly issued securities
0.00
1.3.9 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU
0.00
1.3.10 Other financial assets
0.00
2. Current assets
2,769,714,712.06
2.1
Inventory
0.00
2.2
Receivables out of which:
78,627.77
- commercial papers
0.00
2.3
Cash
71,311,632.65
2.4
Short term financial investments
2,206,560,078.66
2.4.1 Listed shares**
2,206,560,078.66
2.4.2 Unlisted shares
0.00
2.4.3 Municipal bonds
0.00
2.4.4 Corporate bonds
0.00
2.4.5 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU
0.00
2.5
Newly issued securities
0.00
2.6
Government securities
0.00
2.7
Bank deposits
491,764,372.98
2.8
Certificates of deposits
0.00
2.9
Other current assets
0.00
3. Derivatives
0.00
4. Prepaid expenses
313,486.85
5. Total assets
12,478,617,783.44
6. Total liabilities
107,868,453.57
6.1
Borrowings from bond issues
0.00
6.2
Amounts due to credit institutions
0.00
6.3
Advance payments to customer accounts
0.00
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7
th floor, Bucharest 1 st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal
Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,334,342,422.84 RON, Paid-up share
capital RON 3,145,160,000.84 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email:
office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet:
www.fondulproprietatea.ro
6.4. Payables
29,983,802.74
6.5
Commercial papers due
0.00
6.6
Amounts due to group companies
0.00
6.7
Amounts due to related parties
0.00
6.8
Other debts
77,884,650.83
7. Provisions
0.00
8. Deferred income out of which:
0.00
8.1
Subsidies for investments
0.00
8.2
Deferred income
0.00
9. Shareholders' equity out of which:
12,370,749,329.87
9.1
Share capital
3,334,342,422.84
9.2
Share capital premiums
0.00
9.3
Revaluation differences
-5,611.88
9.4
Reserves
241,692,806.09
9.5
Retained earnings
5,559,501,325.41
9.6
Period result
3,235,218,387.41
9.7
Profit appropriation
0.00
10.
Total liabilities and Shareholders' equity
12,478,617,783.44
11.
Net Asset Value
12,370,749,329.87
12.
No of shares issued*
5,875,478,065
13.
Net asset value per share
2.1054
14.
Number of portfolio companies out of which:
32
14.1 Companies admitted to trading on a regulated market
2
14.1 Companies admitted to trading on an alternative regulated market***
4
14.3 Companies not admitted to trading
26
Legend:
= Represents the number of shares related to the paid-up subscribed share capital (according to provisions of Law 247/2005, Title VII, Art. 9 2, alin. 5 "Subscribed unpaid shares are not taken into account for the computation of net asset value per share for Fondul Proprietatea") excluding(a) the Fund's own shares bought back (Treasury shares), according to provisions of CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010, as subsequently amended, and (b) the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs bought back
= Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
= Include the number of companies admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative trading system)
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Johan Meyer
Marius Nechifor
Permanent representative
Compliance Officer
BRD Groupe Societe Generale
Victor Strâmbei
Manager Depositary Department
Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. as at 29 October 2021
The valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 29 October 2021, for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. are the following:
Listed companies on BVB traded within last 30 trading days: Closing Price;
Listed companies on AeRo market (alternative trading system) traded within last 30 trading days: Reference price;
Listed companies with no trades within last 30 trading days: Fair value / share;
Unlisted companies: Fair value / share;
Companies in insolvency, judicial reorganization, liquidation, dissolution or bankruptcy: Valued at zero;
Unlisted companies for which the annual financial statements for the previous year are not available within 90 days after the legal submission deadline: Valued at zero;
Bank deposits: Bank deposit amount cumulated with the accrued interest receivable calculated for the period elapsed since its creation date.
Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 29 October 2021
There was no change of the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 29 October 2021 for Fondul Proprietatea S.A, as compare to 25 October 2021, respectively from the last reporting of the net asset value of Fondul Proprietatea.
All news about FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Sales 2020
-13,1 M
-3,04 M
-3,04 M
Net income 2020
-103 M
-23,8 M
-23,8 M
Net cash 2020
10 287 M
2 382 M
2 382 M
P/E ratio 2020
-85,2x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
11 229 M
2 598 M
2 600 M
EV / Sales 2019
-1,12x
EV / Sales 2020
115x
Nbr of Employees
3
Free-Float
79,8%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
1,80 RON
Average target price
1,81 RON
Spread / Average Target
0,39%