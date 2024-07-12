Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21

6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, out of which:

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract

according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended

Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

= Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended.

= Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)

Number of portfolio companies out of which:

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 May

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 May

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 May

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

Value based on the valuation report as at 30

Value based on the valuation report as at 30

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (30 June 2024)

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

last available financial statements are those for the

for the last 10 financial years including the financial

Priced at zero (lack of annual financial statements

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 May

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as of 30 June 2024

Valuation of unlisted portfolio holdings

For the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 30 June 2024, the valuation method used for the valuation of the following unlisted holdings, remained the same, respectively Fair value / share (Value based on valuation report), but the valuation report was updated with the assistance of independent valuers. The total impact of the valuation update on the Fund's NAV resulted in a net increase of RON

65,524,194.67 and is detailed in the table below:

Company Previous value Previous value Current value Current value Impact of the Impact of the per share of the holding per share of the holding valuation update valuation on NAV change on NAV (RON/share) (RON) (RON/share) (RON) (RON) % CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA 305.2399 877,699,933.78 321.5156 924,499,781.41 46,799,847.63 2.07% Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA 158.2932 318,399,806.90 158.7407 319,299,933.46 900,126.56 0.04% CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA 50.7715 328,299,993.36 54.0346 349,399,935.42 21,099,942.06 0.93% Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA 10.6958 56,840,465.33 10.0794 53,564,743.75 (3,275,721.58) -0.14% TOTAL 1,581,240,199.37 1,646,764,394.04 65,524,194.67 2.89%

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Permanent representative

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

