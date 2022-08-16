Log in
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
1.934 RON   +0.73%
1.934 RON   +0.73%
Fondul Proprietatea : 31 July 2022 NAV report

08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Fund Administrator:

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.

Administrator Code:

PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037

Fund:

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Fund Code:

PJR09FIAIR/400018

Reporting date:

31.07.2022

Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation

according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended

RON

1.

Intangible assets

0.00

2.

Tangible assets

0.00

3.

Real estate investments

0.00

4.

Biological assets

0.00

5.

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract

0.00

6.

Financial assets

16,117,615,471.08

6.1. Financial assets at amortised cost

0.00

6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, out of which:

16,117,615,471.08

6.2.1. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets in Romania*

1,047,652,521.34

6.2.2. Shares admitted or traded on a regulated market from a member state

0.00

6.2.3. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets from a non-EU Member State

0.00

6.2.4. Shares issued by Romanian companies not admitted to trading

14,893,232,085.57

6.2.5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government

101,791,411.92

authorities

6.2.6. Municipal bonds

0.00

6.2.7. Corporative bonds

0.00

6.2.8. Treasury bills

0.00

6.2.9. Newly issued securities

0.00

6.2.10. Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU/AIF

0.00

6.2.11. Equity titles

0.00

6.2.12. Derivates

0.00

6.2.13. Other financial assets

74,939,452.25

6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

0.00

7.

Cash (cash and cash equivalents)

94,940,522.10

8.

Bank deposits

26,817,729.80

9.

Other assets

199,769,910.05

9.1. Dividends and other receivable rights

199,439,003.64

9.2. Other assets

330,906.41

10. Prepaid expenses

505,964.94

11. Total Assets

16,439,649,597.97

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification

Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 3,334,342,422.84 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600;

Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_____________________________________________________________________________________

12.

Total liabilities

171,052,281.67

12.1. Financial liabilities at amortised cost

168,298,639.82

12.2. Deferred tax liability

0.00

12.3. Other debts

2,753,641.85

13.

Provisions for risks and charges

0.00

14.

Deferred income

0.00

15.

Shareholders' equity, out of which:

16,268,597,316.30

15.1. Share capital

3,334,342,422.84

15.2. Elements similar to share capital

0.00

15.3. Other elements of shareholders' equity

0.00

15.4. Share capital premiums

0.00

15.5. Revaluation differences

-4,534.47

15.6. Reserves

897,568,458.79

15.7. Treasury shares

-1,325,072,685.94

15.8. Retained earnings

9,094,140,117.70

15.9. Period result

4,267,623,537.38

16.

Net Asset Value

16,268,597,316.30

17.

Number of issued shares**

5,768,440,715

18.

Net asset value per share

2.8202

19.

Number of portfolio companies out of which:

32

19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU market

6

19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a non-EU market

0

19.3 Companies not admitted to trading

26

Legend:

  • = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
  • = Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended.

Leverage of the fund

Method type

Leverage level

Exposure amount

a) Gross method

98.45%

16,015,831,163.73

b) Commitment method

100.00%

16,268,597,316.30

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Calin Metes, Deputy Portfolio Manager

Marius Nechifor

On behalf of Permanent representative

Compliance Officer

BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

________________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (31 July 2022)

Listed shares

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

1

Alcom SA

ALCQ

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

2

Alro Slatina SA

ALR

Closing Price

3

IOR SA

IORB

Reference price (Closing Price)

4

Mecon SA

MECP

Fair value (Last trading price)

5

OMV Petrom SA

SNP

Closing Price

6

Romaero SA

RORX

Reference price (Closing Price)

Unlisted shares

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Aeroportul International Mihail Kogalniceanu -

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

1

October 2021 (applying the income approach

Constanta SA

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

2

Aeroportul International Timisoara - Traian Vuia SA

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

3

CN Administratia Canalelor Navigabile SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

4

CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Fluviale SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

5

CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Maritime SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

6

CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA

May 2022 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

7

CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA

May 2022 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

8

Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA

October 2021 (valued at zero due to negative

EBIT and high net debt)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

9

E-Distributie Banat SA

May 2022 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

10

E-Distributie Dobrogea SA

May 2022 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

1

________________________________________________________________________________

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

11

E-Distributie Muntenia SA

May 2022 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

12

Enel Energie Muntenia SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

13

Enel Energie SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

14

Engie Romania SA

May 2022 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

15

Hidroelectrica SA

May 2022 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

16

Plafar SA

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

17

Posta Romana SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for Price/Earnings)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

18

Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA

May 2022 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Priced at zero (lack of annual financial

statements for the last 9 financial years

19

World Trade Hotel SA

including the financial statements for the year-

ended 31 December 2021; last available

financial statements are those for the year-

ended 31 December 2012)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

20

Zirom SA

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Shares of companies in insolvency/ judicial reorganization/liquidation/dissolution/ bankruptcy

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

1

Comsig SA

Valued at zero (administrative liquidation)

2

Gerovital Cosmetics SA

Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

3

Romplumb SA

Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

4

Salubriserv SA

Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

5

Simtex SA

Valued at zero (judicial reorganisation)

6

World Trade Center Bucuresti SA

Valued at zero (insolvency)

2

________________________________________________________________________________

Government bonds

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Listed government bonds

Fair value (reference composite price,

including the cumulated interest)

Treasury bills

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Treasury bills with discount

Acquisition price cumulated with the accrued

interest receivable calculated for the period

elapsed from the date of acquisition

Bank deposits

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Bank deposit amount cumulated with the

Bank deposits

accrued interest receivable calculated for the

period elapsed from its starting date

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Calin Metes, Deputy Portfolio Manager

Marius Nechifor

On behalf of Permanent representative

Compliance Officer

BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

3

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
