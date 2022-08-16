Fondul Proprietatea : 31 July 2022 NAV report
Fund Administrator:
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.
Administrator Code:
PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037
Fund:
Fondul Proprietatea SA
Fund Code:
PJR09FIAIR/400018
Reporting date:
31.07.2022
Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation
according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended
RON
1.
Intangible assets
0.00
2.
Tangible assets
0.00
3.
Real estate investments
0.00
4.
Biological assets
0.00
5.
Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract
0.00
6.
Financial assets
16,117,615,471.08
6.1. Financial assets at amortised cost
0.00
6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss,
out of which:
16,117,615,471.08
6.2.1. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets in Romania*
1,047,652,521.34
6.2.2. Shares admitted or traded on a regulated market from a member state
0.00
6.2.3. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets from a non-EU Member State
0.00
6.2.4. Shares issued by Romanian companies not admitted to trading
14,893,232,085.57
6.2.5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government
101,791,411.92
authorities
6.2.6. Municipal bonds
0.00
6.2.7. Corporative bonds
0.00
6.2.8. Treasury bills
0.00
6.2.9. Newly issued securities
0.00
6.2.10. Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU/AIF
0.00
6.2.11. Equity titles
0.00
6.2.12. Derivates
0.00
6.2.13. Other financial assets
74,939,452.25
6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
0.00
7.
Cash (cash and cash equivalents)
94,940,522.10
8.
Bank deposits
26,817,729.80
9.
Other assets
199,769,910.05
9.1. Dividends and other receivable rights
199,439,003.64
9.2. Other assets
330,906.41
10. Prepaid expenses
505,964.94
11. Total Assets
16,439,649,597.97
12.
Total liabilities
171,052,281.67
12.1. Financial liabilities at amortised cost
168,298,639.82
12.2. Deferred tax liability
0.00
12.3. Other debts
2,753,641.85
13.
Provisions for risks and charges
0.00
14.
Deferred income
0.00
15.
Shareholders' equity, out of which:
16,268,597,316.30
15.1. Share capital
3,334,342,422.84
15.2. Elements similar to share capital
0.00
15.3. Other elements of shareholders' equity
0.00
15.4. Share capital premiums
0.00
15.5. Revaluation differences
-4,534.47
15.6. Reserves
897,568,458.79
15.7. Treasury shares
-1,325,072,685.94
15.8. Retained earnings
9,094,140,117.70
15.9. Period result
4,267,623,537.38
16.
Net Asset Value
16,268,597,316.30
17.
Number of issued shares**
5,768,440,715
18.
Net asset value per share
2.8202
19.
Number of portfolio companies out of which:
32
19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU market
6
19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a non-EU market
0
19.3 Companies not admitted to trading
26
Legend:
= Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
= Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended.
Leverage of the fund
Method type
Leverage level
Exposure amount
a) Gross method
98.45%
16,015,831,163.73
b) Commitment method
100.00%
16,268,597,316.30
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Calin Metes, Deputy Portfolio Manager
Marius Nechifor
On behalf of Permanent representative
Compliance Officer
BRD Groupe Societe Generale
Victor Strâmbei
Manager Depositary Department
Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (31 July 2022)
Listed shares
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
1
Alcom SA
ALCQ
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
2
Alro Slatina SA
ALR
Closing Price
3
IOR SA
IORB
Reference price (Closing Price)
4
Mecon SA
MECP
Fair value (Last trading price)
5
OMV Petrom SA
SNP
Closing Price
6
Romaero SA
RORX
Reference price (Closing Price)
Unlisted shares
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Aeroportul International Mihail Kogalniceanu -
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
1
October 2021 (applying the income approach
Constanta SA
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
2
Aeroportul International Timisoara - Traian Vuia SA
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
3
CN Administratia Canalelor Navigabile SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
4
CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Fluviale SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
5
CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Maritime SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
6
CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA
May 2022 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
7
CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA
May 2022 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
8
Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA
October 2021 (valued at zero due to negative
EBIT and high net debt)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
9
E-Distributie Banat SA
May 2022 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
10
E-Distributie Dobrogea SA
May 2022 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
1
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
11
E-Distributie Muntenia SA
May 2022 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
12
Enel Energie Muntenia SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
13
Enel Energie SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
14
Engie Romania SA
May 2022 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
15
Hidroelectrica SA
May 2022 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
16
Plafar SA
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
17
Posta Romana SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for Price/Earnings)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
18
Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA
May 2022 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Priced at zero (lack of annual financial
statements for the last 9 financial years
19
World Trade Hotel SA
including the financial statements for the year-
ended 31 December 2021; last available
financial statements are those for the year-
ended 31 December 2012)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
20
Zirom SA
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Shares of companies in insolvency/ judicial reorganization/liquidation/dissolution/ bankruptcy
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
1
Comsig SA
Valued at zero (administrative liquidation)
2
Gerovital Cosmetics SA
Valued at zero (bankruptcy)
3
Romplumb SA
Valued at zero (bankruptcy)
4
Salubriserv SA
Valued at zero (bankruptcy)
5
Simtex SA
Valued at zero (judicial reorganisation)
6
World Trade Center Bucuresti SA
Valued at zero (insolvency)
2
Government bonds
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Listed government bonds
Fair value (reference composite price,
including the cumulated interest)
Treasury bills
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Treasury bills with discount
Acquisition price cumulated with the accrued
interest receivable calculated for the period
elapsed from the date of acquisition
Bank deposits
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Bank deposit amount cumulated with the
Bank deposits
accrued interest receivable calculated for the
period elapsed from its starting date
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Calin Metes, Deputy Portfolio Manager
Marius Nechifor
On behalf of Permanent representative
Compliance Officer
BRD Groupe Societe Generale
Victor Strâmbei
Manager Depositary Department
3
