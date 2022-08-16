Fondul Proprietatea : 31 July 2022 NAV report

________________________________________________________________________________

Name Symbol Valuation method

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

11 E-Distributie Muntenia SA May 2022 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

12 Enel Energie Muntenia SA October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

13 Enel Energie SA October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

14 Engie Romania SA May 2022 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

15 Hidroelectrica SA May 2022 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

16 Plafar SA October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

17 Posta Romana SA October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for Price/Earnings)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

18 Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA May 2022 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Priced at zero (lack of annual financial

statements for the last 9 financial years

19 World Trade Hotel SA including the financial statements for the year-

ended 31 December 2021; last available

financial statements are those for the year-

ended 31 December 2012)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

20 Zirom SA October 2021 (applying the income approach