Fund Administrator:
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.
Administrator Code:
PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037
Fund:
Fondul Proprietatea SA
Fund Code:
PJR09FIAIR/400018
Reporting date:
31.05.2024
Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation
according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended
RON
1.
Intangible assets
0.00
2.
Tangible assets
0.00
3.
Real estate investments
0.00
4.
Biological assets
0.00
5.
Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract
0.00
6.
Financial assets
1,790,976,916.84
6.1. Financial assets at amortised cost
0.00
6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, out of which:
1,790,976,916.84
6.2.1. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets in Romania*
131,913,776.73
6.2.2. Shares admitted or traded on a regulated market from a member state
0.00
6.2.3. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets from a non-EU Member State
0.00
6.2.4. Shares issued by Romanian companies not admitted to trading
1,659,063,140.11
6.2.5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government
0.00
authorities
6.2.6. Municipal bonds
0.00
6.2.7. Corporative bonds
0.00
6.2.8. Treasury bills
0.00
6.2.9. Newly issued securities
0.00
6.2.10. Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU/AIF
0.00
6.2.11. Equity titles
0.00
6.2.12. Derivates
0.00
6.2.13. Other financial assets
0.00
6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
0.00
7.
Cash (cash and cash equivalents)
458,506,452.65
8.
Bank deposits
551,833,270.64
9.
Other assets
146,746,164.52
9.1. Dividends and other receivable rights
144,443,097.50
9.2. Other assets
2,303,067.02
10. Prepaid expenses
0.00
11. Total Assets
2,948,062,804.65
[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal
Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21
200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro
12.
Total liabilities
682,208,294.63
12.1. Financial liabilities at amortised cost
681,947,785.30
12.2. Deferred tax liability
0.00
12.3. Other debts
260,509.33
13.
Provisions for risks and charges
0.00
14.
Deferred income
0.00
15.
Shareholders' equity, out of which:
2,265,854,510.02
15.1. Share capital
2,947,779,186.56
15.2. Elements similar to share capital
0.00
15.3. Other elements of shareholders' equity
0.00
15.4. Share capital premiums
0.00
15.5. Revaluation differences
0.02
15.6. Reserves
589,555,837.31
15.7. Treasury shares
-1,889,247,510.45
15.8. Retained earnings
465,585,068.82
15.9. Period result
152,181,927.76
16.
Net Asset Value
2,265,854,510.02
17.
Number of issued shares**
3,524,403,683
18.
Net asset value per share
0.6429
19.
Number of portfolio companies out of which:
24
19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU market
5
19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a non-EU market
0
19.3 Companies not admitted to trading
19
Legend:
- = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
- = Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended.
Leverage of the fund
Method type
Leverage level
Exposure amount
a) Gross method
79.04%
1,791,012,607.91
b) Commitment method
100.00%
2,265,854,510.02
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Johan Meyer
Marius Nechifor
Permanent representative
Compliance Officer
BRD Groupe Societe Generale
Victor Strâmbei
Manager Depositary Department
Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (31 May 2024)
Listed shares
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
1
Alcom SA
ALCQ
October 2023 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
2
Alro Slatina SA
ALR
Closing Price
3
IOR SA
IORB
Reference price (Closing Price)
Value based on the valuation report as at 30
June 2023 (applying the asset-based
4
Mecon SA
MECP
approach)
Value based on the valuation report as at 30
June 2023 (applying the income approach
5
Romaero SA
RORX
using the discounted cash flow method)
Unlisted shares
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Aeroportul International Mihail
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
1
2023 (applying the income approach using the
Kogalniceanu - Constanta SA
discounted cash flow method)
Aeroportul International Timisoara -
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
2
2023 (applying the income approach using the
Traian Vuia SA
discounted cash flow method)
CN Administratia Canalelor Navigabile
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
3
2023 (applying the market comparison technique
SA
using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA)
CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
4
2023 (applying the market comparison technique
Fluviale SA
using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA)
CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
5
2023 (applying the market comparison technique
Maritime SA
using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA)
CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
6
2023 (applying the income approach using the
SA
discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
7
CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA
2023 (applying the income approach using the
discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
8
Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA
December 2023 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
9
Plafar SA
2023 (applying the income approach using the
discounted cash flow method)
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
10
Posta Romana SA
2023 (applying the market comparison technique
using comparable trading multiples for
Price/Earnings)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
11
Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA
2023 (applying the income approach using the
discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
12
Societatea Electrocentrale Craiova SA
2023 (applying the market comparison technique
using comparable trading multiples for
EV/Revenue)
Priced at zero (lack of annual financial statements
for the last 10 financial years including the financial
13
World Trade Hotel SA
statements for the year-ended 31 December 2022;
last available financial statements are those for the
year-ended 31 December 2012)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October
14
Zirom SA
2023 (applying the income approach using the
discounted cash flow method)
Shares of companies in insolvency/ judicial reorganization/liquidation/dissolution/ bankruptcy
Name
Symbol
- Gerovital Cosmetics SA
- Romplumb SA
- Salubriserv SA
- Simtex SA
- World Trade Center Bucuresti SA
Valuation method
Valued at zero (bankruptcy) Valued at zero (bankruptcy) Valued at zero (bankruptcy)
Valued at zero (judicial reorganisation) Valued at zero (insolvency)
Bank deposits
Name
Symbol Valuation method
Bank deposit amount cumulated with the
Bank depositsaccrued interest receivable calculated for the period elapsed from its starting date
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Johan Meyer
Marius Nechifor
Permanent Representative
Compliance Officer
BRD Groupe Societe Generale
Victor Strâmbei
Manager Depositary Department
Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as of 31 May 2024
There was no change of the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 31 May 2024 for Fondul Proprietatea S.A, as compared to 30 April 2024, respectively from the last reporting of the net asset value of Fondul Proprietatea.
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Johan Meyer
Marius Nechifor
Permanent representative
Senior Compliance Officer
