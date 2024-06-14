_____________________________________________________________________________________ Fund Administrator: Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. Administrator Code: PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037 Fund: Fondul Proprietatea SA Fund Code: PJR09FIAIR/400018 Reporting date: 31.05.2024 Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended RON 1. Intangible assets 0.00 2. Tangible assets 0.00 3. Real estate investments 0.00 4. Biological assets 0.00 5. Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract 0.00 6. Financial assets 1,790,976,916.84 6.1. Financial assets at amortised cost 0.00 6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, out of which: 1,790,976,916.84 6.2.1. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets in Romania* 131,913,776.73 6.2.2. Shares admitted or traded on a regulated market from a member state 0.00 6.2.3. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets from a non-EU Member State 0.00 6.2.4. Shares issued by Romanian companies not admitted to trading 1,659,063,140.11 6.2.5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government 0.00 authorities 6.2.6. Municipal bonds 0.00 6.2.7. Corporative bonds 0.00 6.2.8. Treasury bills 0.00 6.2.9. Newly issued securities 0.00 6.2.10. Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU/AIF 0.00 6.2.11. Equity titles 0.00 6.2.12. Derivates 0.00 6.2.13. Other financial assets 0.00 6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 0.00 7. Cash (cash and cash equivalents) 458,506,452.65 8. Bank deposits 551,833,270.64 9. Other assets 146,746,164.52 9.1. Dividends and other receivable rights 144,443,097.50 9.2. Other assets 2,303,067.02 10. Prepaid expenses 0.00 11. Total Assets 2,948,062,804.65 [English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only] __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_____________________________________________________________________________________ 12. Total liabilities 682,208,294.63 12.1. Financial liabilities at amortised cost 681,947,785.30 12.2. Deferred tax liability 0.00 12.3. Other debts 260,509.33 13. Provisions for risks and charges 0.00 14. Deferred income 0.00 15. Shareholders' equity, out of which: 2,265,854,510.02 15.1. Share capital 2,947,779,186.56 15.2. Elements similar to share capital 0.00 15.3. Other elements of shareholders' equity 0.00 15.4. Share capital premiums 0.00 15.5. Revaluation differences 0.02 15.6. Reserves 589,555,837.31 15.7. Treasury shares -1,889,247,510.45 15.8. Retained earnings 465,585,068.82 15.9. Period result 152,181,927.76 16. Net Asset Value 2,265,854,510.02 17. Number of issued shares** 3,524,403,683 18. Net asset value per share 0.6429 19. Number of portfolio companies out of which: 24 19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU market 5 19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a non-EU market 0 19.3 Companies not admitted to trading 19 Legend: = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)

= Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended. Leverage of the fund Method type Leverage level Exposure amount a) Gross method 79.04% 1,791,012,607.91 b) Commitment method 100.00% 2,265,854,510.02 Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA Johan Meyer Marius Nechifor Permanent representative Compliance Officer BRD Groupe Societe Generale Victor Strâmbei Manager Depositary Department [English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only] __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_____________________________________________________________________________________ Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (31 May 2024) Listed shares Name Symbol Valuation method Value based on the valuation report as at 31 1 Alcom SA ALCQ October 2023 (applying the income approach using the discounted cash flow method) 2 Alro Slatina SA ALR Closing Price 3 IOR SA IORB Reference price (Closing Price) Value based on the valuation report as at 30 June 2023 (applying the asset-based 4 Mecon SA MECP approach) Value based on the valuation report as at 30 June 2023 (applying the income approach 5 Romaero SA RORX using the discounted cash flow method) Unlisted shares Name Symbol Valuation method Aeroportul International Mihail Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 1 2023 (applying the income approach using the Kogalniceanu - Constanta SA discounted cash flow method) Aeroportul International Timisoara - Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 2 2023 (applying the income approach using the Traian Vuia SA discounted cash flow method) CN Administratia Canalelor Navigabile Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 3 2023 (applying the market comparison technique SA using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA) CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 4 2023 (applying the market comparison technique Fluviale SA using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA) CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 5 2023 (applying the market comparison technique Maritime SA using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA) CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 6 2023 (applying the income approach using the SA discounted cash flow method) Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 7 CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA 2023 (applying the income approach using the discounted cash flow method) Value based on the valuation report as at 31 8 Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA December 2023 (applying the income approach using the discounted cash flow method) Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 9 Plafar SA 2023 (applying the income approach using the discounted cash flow method) [English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only] __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_____________________________________________________________________________________ Name Symbol Valuation method Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 10 Posta Romana SA 2023 (applying the market comparison technique using comparable trading multiples for Price/Earnings) Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 11 Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA 2023 (applying the income approach using the discounted cash flow method) Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 12 Societatea Electrocentrale Craiova SA 2023 (applying the market comparison technique using comparable trading multiples for EV/Revenue) Priced at zero (lack of annual financial statements for the last 10 financial years including the financial 13 World Trade Hotel SA statements for the year-ended 31 December 2022; last available financial statements are those for the year-ended 31 December 2012) Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October 14 Zirom SA 2023 (applying the income approach using the discounted cash flow method) Shares of companies in insolvency/ judicial reorganization/liquidation/dissolution/ bankruptcy Name Symbol Gerovital Cosmetics SA Romplumb SA Salubriserv SA Simtex SA World Trade Center Bucuresti SA Valuation method Valued at zero (bankruptcy) Valued at zero (bankruptcy) Valued at zero (bankruptcy) Valued at zero (judicial reorganisation) Valued at zero (insolvency) Bank deposits Name Symbol Valuation method Bank deposit amount cumulated with the Bank depositsaccrued interest receivable calculated for the period elapsed from its starting date Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA Johan Meyer Marius Nechifor Permanent Representative Compliance Officer BRD Groupe Societe Generale Victor Strâmbei Manager Depositary Department [English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only] __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro