Fund Administrator:

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.

Administrator Code:

PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037

Fund:

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Fund Code:

PJR09FIAIR/400018

Reporting date:

31.05.2024

Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation

according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended

RON

1.

Intangible assets

0.00

2.

Tangible assets

0.00

3.

Real estate investments

0.00

4.

Biological assets

0.00

5.

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract

0.00

6.

Financial assets

1,790,976,916.84

6.1. Financial assets at amortised cost

0.00

6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, out of which:

1,790,976,916.84

6.2.1. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets in Romania*

131,913,776.73

6.2.2. Shares admitted or traded on a regulated market from a member state

0.00

6.2.3. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets from a non-EU Member State

0.00

6.2.4. Shares issued by Romanian companies not admitted to trading

1,659,063,140.11

6.2.5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government

0.00

authorities

6.2.6. Municipal bonds

0.00

6.2.7. Corporative bonds

0.00

6.2.8. Treasury bills

0.00

6.2.9. Newly issued securities

0.00

6.2.10. Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU/AIF

0.00

6.2.11. Equity titles

0.00

6.2.12. Derivates

0.00

6.2.13. Other financial assets

0.00

6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

0.00

7.

Cash (cash and cash equivalents)

458,506,452.65

8.

Bank deposits

551,833,270.64

9.

Other assets

146,746,164.52

9.1. Dividends and other receivable rights

144,443,097.50

9.2. Other assets

2,303,067.02

10. Prepaid expenses

0.00

11. Total Assets

2,948,062,804.65

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

12.

Total liabilities

682,208,294.63

12.1. Financial liabilities at amortised cost

681,947,785.30

12.2. Deferred tax liability

0.00

12.3. Other debts

260,509.33

13.

Provisions for risks and charges

0.00

14.

Deferred income

0.00

15.

Shareholders' equity, out of which:

2,265,854,510.02

15.1. Share capital

2,947,779,186.56

15.2. Elements similar to share capital

0.00

15.3. Other elements of shareholders' equity

0.00

15.4. Share capital premiums

0.00

15.5. Revaluation differences

0.02

15.6. Reserves

589,555,837.31

15.7. Treasury shares

-1,889,247,510.45

15.8. Retained earnings

465,585,068.82

15.9. Period result

152,181,927.76

16.

Net Asset Value

2,265,854,510.02

17.

Number of issued shares**

3,524,403,683

18.

Net asset value per share

0.6429

19.

Number of portfolio companies out of which:

24

19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU market

5

19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a non-EU market

0

19.3 Companies not admitted to trading

19

Legend:

  • = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
  • = Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended.

Leverage of the fund

Method type

Leverage level

Exposure amount

a) Gross method

79.04%

1,791,012,607.91

b) Commitment method

100.00%

2,265,854,510.02

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Marius Nechifor

Permanent representative

Compliance Officer

BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (31 May 2024)

Listed shares

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

1

Alcom SA

ALCQ

October 2023 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

2

Alro Slatina SA

ALR

Closing Price

3

IOR SA

IORB

Reference price (Closing Price)

Value based on the valuation report as at 30

June 2023 (applying the asset-based

4

Mecon SA

MECP

approach)

Value based on the valuation report as at 30

June 2023 (applying the income approach

5

Romaero SA

RORX

using the discounted cash flow method)

Unlisted shares

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Aeroportul International Mihail

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

1

2023 (applying the income approach using the

Kogalniceanu - Constanta SA

discounted cash flow method)

Aeroportul International Timisoara -

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

2

2023 (applying the income approach using the

Traian Vuia SA

discounted cash flow method)

CN Administratia Canalelor Navigabile

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

3

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

SA

using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA)

CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

4

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

Fluviale SA

using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA)

CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

5

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

Maritime SA

using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA)

CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

6

2023 (applying the income approach using the

SA

discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

7

CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA

2023 (applying the income approach using the

discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

8

Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA

December 2023 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

9

Plafar SA

2023 (applying the income approach using the

discounted cash flow method)

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

10

Posta Romana SA

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

using comparable trading multiples for

Price/Earnings)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

11

Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA

2023 (applying the income approach using the

discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

12

Societatea Electrocentrale Craiova SA

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

using comparable trading multiples for

EV/Revenue)

Priced at zero (lack of annual financial statements

for the last 10 financial years including the financial

13

World Trade Hotel SA

statements for the year-ended 31 December 2022;

last available financial statements are those for the

year-ended 31 December 2012)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

14

Zirom SA

2023 (applying the income approach using the

discounted cash flow method)

Shares of companies in insolvency/ judicial reorganization/liquidation/dissolution/ bankruptcy

Name

Symbol

  1. Gerovital Cosmetics SA
  2. Romplumb SA
  3. Salubriserv SA
  4. Simtex SA
  5. World Trade Center Bucuresti SA

Valuation method

Valued at zero (bankruptcy) Valued at zero (bankruptcy) Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

Valued at zero (judicial reorganisation) Valued at zero (insolvency)

Bank deposits

Name

Symbol Valuation method

Bank deposit amount cumulated with the

Bank depositsaccrued interest receivable calculated for the period elapsed from its starting date

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Marius Nechifor

Permanent Representative

Compliance Officer

BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as of 31 May 2024

There was no change of the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 31 May 2024 for Fondul Proprietatea S.A, as compared to 30 April 2024, respectively from the last reporting of the net asset value of Fondul Proprietatea.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Marius Nechifor

Permanent representative

Senior Compliance Officer

