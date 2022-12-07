Fondul Proprietatea : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR
THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Bucharest, 15 November 2022 -Fondul Proprietatea (hereinafter "The Fund") published today its financial results for the nine months ended on 30 September 2022 and would like to share the following highlights:
The profit for the9-monthperiod ended 30 September 2022 is RON 3,510.2 million compared with RON 3,097.7 million for the same period in 2021. The main contributor to the profit recorded in the first nine months of 2022 was the net gain from equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss of RON 2,565.8 million (mainly generated by the valuation updates for Hidroelectrica), and the gross dividend income from portfolio companies of RON 934.9 million.
During the third quarter of 2022,the NAV per share had an overall decrease of 3.2% compared to the end of the second quarter, mainly due to the valuation update of the unlisted holdings in the portfolio
(impact on the Fund's NAV of RON 602.8 million compared with 30 June 2022), net off by the thirteen- buyback programme carried out by the Fund during this period.
In terms of performance objectives, the Adjusted NAV per share as at 30 September 2022 was 25.5% higher than the 31 December 2021 NAV per share of RON 2.2624.
In the period between 1 January 2022 and 30 September 2022,the discount to NAV was below 15% in 81 trading days (42.9% of the period) while in the remaining 108 days was above 15% (57.1% of the period)
The net increase in equity investments of RON 2,546.9 million during the first nine months of 2022 was mainly generated by the increase in the fair value of Hidroelectrica SA (RON 3,074.6 million); this was partially offset by the decrease in the fair value of OMV Petrom SA (RON 133.5 million), Engie Romania SA (RON 123.2 million) and E-Distributie companies (RON 275.6 million).
Gross dividend income for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 included the dividend income earned from the Fund's portfolio companies, mainly from Hidroelectrica SA (RON 764.0 million) and OMV Petrom SA (RON 133.6 million).
The liquid assets decreased by 27.3% during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022. Most important outflows relate to the dividends paid net of withholding tax (RON 1,069.3 million) and the amounts paid for the acquisition of treasury shares (RON 1,037.6 million), partially offset by net dividends received (RON 928.2 million).
Net realised loss from non-current assets held for
sale
(157.0)
-
-
(157.0)
-
Interest
income
6.9
11.2
1.8
19.9
11.6
Other
income,
net*
-
3.4
1.0
4.4
5.2
Net operating (loss)/ income
859.8
3,347.2
(594.7)
3,612.3
3,180.7
Administration fees recognised in profit and loss
(20.8)
(33.6)
(12.7)
(67.1)
(61.9)
Other
operating
expenses
(12.9)
(7.1)
(8.3)
(28.3)
(14.8)
Operating expenses
(33.7)
(40.7)
(21.0)
(95.4)
(76.7)
Finance
costs
-
-
-
-
(0.1)
Profit/ (Loss) before income tax
826.1
3,306.5
(615.7)
3,516.9
3,103.9
Income
tax
-
(2.9)
(3.8)
(6.7)
(6.1)
Profit/ (Loss) for the period
826.1
3,303.6
(619.5)
3,510.2
3,097.7
Other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
9M 2022
9M 2021
RON million
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Total comprehensive income for the period
826.1
3,303.6
(619.5)
3,510.2
3,097.7
Source: IFRS financial statements
Other income, net included mainly the net gain/ (loss) from fair value changes related to government securities, net foreign exchange gain/ (loss) and other operating income/ (expenses).
Contacts:
Elena Birjovanu
Bogdan Biszok
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
Senior PR Manager
Franklin Templeton International Services
Golin
Luxembourg,Bucharest Branch
Metropolis Bravo, 89-97 Grigore Alexandrescu
Premium Point, 76-80 Buzesti St., 011017, Bucharest
010627 Bucharest, Romania
Tel: +40 21 200 9640
Tel: + 40.742.100.646
Email:elena.birjovanu@franklintempleton.com
Email: bbiszok@golin.ro
Notes to Editors
1. About Fondul Proprietatea
Launched in December 2005, Fondul Proprietatea ("the Fund") was established to compensate Romanians whose properties were confiscated by the former communist government. Following an international tender announced in December 2008, Franklin Templeton Investments was officially appointed as investment manager and sole administrator of the Fund on 29 September 2010.
The Fund is an alternative investment fund and its investment objective is the maximization of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities. The Fund listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on 25 January 2011 and on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange by means of global depositary receipts ("GDRs") on 29 April 2015.
The headquarters of Fondul Proprietatea SA are at 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th Floor, Bucharest District 1, 011017, Romania. For more information on Fondul Proprietatea, please visit http://www.fondulproprietatea.ro.
2. About Franklin Templeton Investments
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1,561.7 billion in assets under management as of 31 October 2021. For more information, please visit www.franklintempleton.ro.
Franklin Templeton established an office in Bucharest in May 2010, with a team of 32 employees, including 6 locally based investment professionals who are further supported by the over 40 portfolio managers and analysts of the wider Templeton Emerging Markets team.
Starting with 1 April 2016, in view of complying with the EU Directive 2011/61 on alternative investment fund managers, the Fund is managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. ("FTIS/ Fund Manager"), a société à responsabilité limitée qualifying as an alternative investment fund manager under Article 5 of the Luxembourg Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers, authorized by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier under no. A00000154/21 November 2013, whose registered office is located at 8A rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B 36.979.
This release herein is issued by FTIS Bucharest Branch, registered therein under the number 40198471.
The office of FTIS Bucharest Branch is located at Premium Point, 8th floor, 76-80 Buzesti St., District 1, Bucharest, Romania. Tel: +40.200.96.00, Fax: +40.200.96.31/32.
This press release is intended to be of general interest only, and does not constitute professional advice. Franklin Templeton Investments and its management groups have exercised professional care and diligence in the collection and processing of the information in this press release. Franklin Templeton Investments makes no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy of this document. Franklin Templeton Investments shall not be liable to any user of this report or to any other person or entity for the inaccuracy of information contained in this press release or for any errors or omissions in its contents, regardless of the cause of such inaccuracy, error or omission. Any research and analysis contained in this document has been procured by Franklin Templeton Investments for its own purposes.
