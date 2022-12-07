Fondul Proprietatea : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022

For more detailed information on the financial results for Q3 2022 please consult the report on www.fondulproprietatea.ro or www.bvb.ro .

the NAV per share had an overall decrease of 3.2%

Bucharest, 15 November 2022 -Fondul Proprietatea (hereinafter "The Fund") published today its financial results for the nine months ended on 30 September 2022 and would like to share the following highlights:

Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 9M 2022 9M 2021 RON million Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Total comprehensive income for the period 826.1 3,303.6 (619.5) 3,510.2 3,097.7

Source: IFRS financial statements

Other income , net included mainly the net gain/ (loss) from fair value changes related to government securities, net foreign exchange gain/ (loss) and other operating income/ (expenses).

1. About Fondul Proprietatea

Launched in December 2005, Fondul Proprietatea ("the Fund") was established to compensate Romanians whose properties were confiscated by the former communist government. Following an international tender announced in December 2008, Franklin Templeton Investments was officially appointed as investment manager and sole administrator of the Fund on 29 September 2010.

The Fund is an alternative investment fund and its investment objective is the maximization of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities. The Fund listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on 25 January 2011 and on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange by means of global depositary receipts ("GDRs") on 29 April 2015.

The headquarters of Fondul Proprietatea SA are at 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th Floor, Bucharest District 1, 011017, Romania. For more information on Fondul Proprietatea, please visit http://www.fondulproprietatea.ro.

2. About Franklin Templeton Investments

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1,561.7 billion in assets under management as of 31 October 2021. For more information, please visit www.franklintempleton.ro.

Franklin Templeton established an office in Bucharest in May 2010, with a team of 32 employees, including 6 locally based investment professionals who are further supported by the over 40 portfolio managers and analysts of the wider Templeton Emerging Markets team.

Starting with 1 April 2016, in view of complying with the EU Directive 2011/61 on alternative investment fund managers, the Fund is managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. ("FTIS/ Fund Manager"), a société à responsabilité limitée qualifying as an alternative investment fund manager under Article 5 of the Luxembourg Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers, authorized by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier under no. A00000154/21 November 2013, whose registered office is located at 8A rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B 36.979.

This release herein is issued by FTIS Bucharest Branch, registered therein under the number 40198471.

The office of FTIS Bucharest Branch is located at Premium Point, 8th floor, 76-80 Buzesti St., District 1, Bucharest, Romania. Tel: +40.200.96.00, Fax: +40.200.96.31/32.

