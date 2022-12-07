Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Fondul Proprietatea SA
  News
  Summary
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
1.998 RON   +2.15%
1.998 RON   +2.15%
02:52aFondul Proprietatea : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022
PU
12/05Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program
PU
11/15Fondul Proprietatea Opts to List Romania's Hidroelectrica Solely in Bucharest
MT
Summary 
Summary

Fondul Proprietatea : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022

12/07/2022 | 02:52am EST
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

Bucharest Branch

Premium Point Building

76-80 Buzesti, 8th floor

Bucharest 011017

Romania

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION: 15 NOVEMBER 2022

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR

THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Bucharest, 15 November 2022 -Fondul Proprietatea (hereinafter "The Fund") published today its financial results for the nine months ended on 30 September 2022 and would like to share the following highlights:

  • The profit for the 9-monthperiod ended 30 September 2022 is RON 3,510.2 million compared with RON 3,097.7 million for the same period in 2021. The main contributor to the profit recorded in the first nine months of 2022 was the net gain from equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss of RON 2,565.8 million (mainly generated by the valuation updates for Hidroelectrica), and the gross dividend income from portfolio companies of RON 934.9 million.
  • During the third quarter of 2022, the NAV per share had an overall decrease of 3.2% compared to the end of the second quarter, mainly due to the valuation update of the unlisted holdings in the portfolio
    (impact on the Fund's NAV of RON 602.8 million compared with 30 June 2022), net off by the thirteen- buyback programme carried out by the Fund during this period.
  • In terms of performance objectives, the Adjusted NAV per share as at 30 September 2022 was 25.5% higher than the 31 December 2021 NAV per share of RON 2.2624.
  • In the period between 1 January 2022 and 30 September 2022, the discount to NAV was below 15% in 81 trading days (42.9% of the period) while in the remaining 108 days was above 15% (57.1% of the period)
  • The net increase in equity investments of RON 2,546.9 million during the first nine months of 2022 was mainly generated by the increase in the fair value of Hidroelectrica SA (RON 3,074.6 million); this was partially offset by the decrease in the fair value of OMV Petrom SA (RON 133.5 million), Engie Romania SA (RON 123.2 million) and E-Distributie companies (RON 275.6 million).
  • Gross dividend income for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 included the dividend income earned from the Fund's portfolio companies, mainly from Hidroelectrica SA (RON 764.0 million) and OMV Petrom SA (RON 133.6 million).
  • The liquid assets decreased by 27.3% during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022. Most important outflows relate to the dividends paid net of withholding tax (RON 1,069.3 million) and the amounts paid for the acquisition of treasury shares (RON 1,037.6 million), partially offset by net dividends received (RON 928.2 million).

For more detailed information on the financial results for Q3 2022 please consult the report on www.fondulproprietatea.roor www.bvb.ro.

- ENDS -

1

Appendix

Statement of Financial Position

30 Sep 2022

RON million

30 Sep 2022

30 Jun 2022

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

30 Sep 2021

vs.

31 Dec 2021

(%)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Cash and current accounts

78.9

137.6

87.7

68.2

76.9

Deposits

with banks

279.5

121.1

636.2

347.4

445.1

Treasury

bills

-

-

93.4

-

-

Government bonds

-

178.5

228.3

77.1

77.9

Dividend

receivables

-

229.8

-

-

-

Equity investments

15,124.6

15,873.0

13,398.9

12,577.7

11,770.4

Non-current assets held

-

-

-

1,135.2

-

for sale

Other assets

56.2

4.7

207.1

0.3

0.4

Total assets

15,539.2

16,544.7

14,651.6

14,205.9

12,370.7

9.4%

Payables

25.4

79.5

26.5

38.8

25.5

Other liabilities

80.4

137.9

89.2

409.6

80.9

Total liabilities

105.8

217.4

115.7

448.4

106.4

-76.4%

Total equity

15,433.3

16,327.3

14,535.9

13,757.5

12,264.3

12.2%

Total liabilities and equity

15,539.2

16,544.7

14,651.6

14,205.9

12,370.7

9.4%

Source: IFRS financial statements

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

9M 2022

9M 2021

RON million

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unrealised gain/

(loss)

from

equity

investments

at fair

value

821.2

2,474.1

(728.2)

2,567.1

2,513.2

through

profit

or

loss

Realised

loss

from equity

investments

at

fair value

through

-

-

(1.3)

(1.3)

-

profit

or

loss

Gross

dividend income

-

858.9

76.0

934.9

655.1

Net gain / (loss) from

other

financial

assets at

fair value

188.7

(0.4)

56.0

244.3

(4.4)

through

profit

or

loss

Net realised loss from non-current assets held for

sale

(157.0)

-

-

(157.0)

-

Interest

income

6.9

11.2

1.8

19.9

11.6

Other

income,

net*

-

3.4

1.0

4.4

5.2

Net operating (loss)/ income

859.8

3,347.2

(594.7)

3,612.3

3,180.7

Administration fees recognised in profit and loss

(20.8)

(33.6)

(12.7)

(67.1)

(61.9)

Other

operating

expenses

(12.9)

(7.1)

(8.3)

(28.3)

(14.8)

Operating expenses

(33.7)

(40.7)

(21.0)

(95.4)

(76.7)

Finance

costs

-

-

-

-

(0.1)

Profit/ (Loss) before income tax

826.1

3,306.5

(615.7)

3,516.9

3,103.9

Income

tax

-

(2.9)

(3.8)

(6.7)

(6.1)

Profit/ (Loss) for the period

826.1

3,303.6

(619.5)

3,510.2

3,097.7

Other

comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

2

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

9M 2022

9M 2021

RON million

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Total comprehensive income for the period

826.1

3,303.6

(619.5)

3,510.2

3,097.7

Source: IFRS financial statements

  • Other income, net included mainly the net gain/ (loss) from fair value changes related to government securities, net foreign exchange gain/ (loss) and other operating income/ (expenses).

Contacts:

Elena Birjovanu

Bogdan Biszok

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Senior PR Manager

Franklin Templeton International Services

Golin

Luxembourg,Bucharest Branch

Metropolis Bravo, 89-97 Grigore Alexandrescu

Premium Point, 76-80 Buzesti St., 011017, Bucharest

010627 Bucharest, Romania

Tel: +40 21 200 9640

Tel: + 40.742.100.646

Email: elena.birjovanu@franklintempleton.com

Email: bbiszok@golin.ro

Notes to Editors

1. About Fondul Proprietatea

Launched in December 2005, Fondul Proprietatea ("the Fund") was established to compensate Romanians whose properties were confiscated by the former communist government. Following an international tender announced in December 2008, Franklin Templeton Investments was officially appointed as investment manager and sole administrator of the Fund on 29 September 2010.

The Fund is an alternative investment fund and its investment objective is the maximization of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities. The Fund listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on 25 January 2011 and on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange by means of global depositary receipts ("GDRs") on 29 April 2015.

The headquarters of Fondul Proprietatea SA are at 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th Floor, Bucharest District 1, 011017, Romania. For more information on Fondul Proprietatea, please visit http://www.fondulproprietatea.ro.

2. About Franklin Templeton Investments

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1,561.7 billion in assets under management as of 31 October 2021. For more information, please visit www.franklintempleton.ro.

Franklin Templeton established an office in Bucharest in May 2010, with a team of 32 employees, including 6 locally based investment professionals who are further supported by the over 40 portfolio managers and analysts of the wider Templeton Emerging Markets team.

Starting with 1 April 2016, in view of complying with the EU Directive 2011/61 on alternative investment fund managers, the Fund is managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. ("FTIS/ Fund Manager"), a société à responsabilité limitée qualifying as an alternative investment fund manager under Article 5 of the Luxembourg Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers, authorized by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier under no. A00000154/21 November 2013, whose registered office is located at 8A rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B 36.979.

This release herein is issued by FTIS Bucharest Branch, registered therein under the number 40198471.

The office of FTIS Bucharest Branch is located at Premium Point, 8th floor, 76-80 Buzesti St., District 1, Bucharest, Romania. Tel: +40.200.96.00, Fax: +40.200.96.31/32.

3

This press release is intended to be of general interest only, and does not constitute professional advice. Franklin Templeton Investments and its management groups have exercised professional care and diligence in the collection and processing of the information in this press release. Franklin Templeton Investments makes no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy of this document. Franklin Templeton Investments shall not be liable to any user of this report or to any other person or entity for the inaccuracy of information contained in this press release or for any errors or omissions in its contents, regardless of the cause of such inaccuracy, error or omission. Any research and analysis contained in this document has been procured by Franklin Templeton Investments for its own purposes.

Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton Investments. All rights reserved.

4

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
