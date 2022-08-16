Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Fondul Proprietatea SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
1.934 RON   +0.73%
02:32aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : 31 July 2022 NAV report
PU
02:32aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : July 2022 Factsheet
PU
08/08FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program
PU
Fondul Proprietatea : July 2022 Factsheet

08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
MONTHLY REPORT

31 July 2022

FUND DESCRIPTION

Fondul Proprietatea (the Fund) is a joint stock company operating as an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), incorporated in Romania. The Fund was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on 25 January 2011, and on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") by means of Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") on 29 April 2015.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT

FUND MANAGER

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES S.À. R.L. as of 1 April 2016

PORTFOLIO MANAGER

Johan Meyer - Portfolio Manager

Călin Meteș - Deputy Portfolio Manager

Daniel Naftali - Deputy Portfolio Manager

SHARE PRICE (RON) AND (DISCOUNT)/ PREMIUM (%)

SINCE LISTING ON BVB

2.15

13%

1.85

0%

1.55

-13%

1.25

-26%

0.95

-40%

0.65

-53%

0.35

-66%

7/22

1/11

12/11

11/12

10/13

9/14

8/15

7/16

6/17

5/18

4/19

3/20

2/21

Share Price (RON)

(Discount)/ Premium (%)

NAV/Share:

RON 2.8202 / USD 0.5826 / EUR 0.5715

Ordinary Share Price:

RON 1.9820 / USD 0.4094 / EUR 0.4016

GDR price (1 GDR = 50 shares):

RON 97.79 / USD 20.20 / EUR 19.82

Current Share Price (Discount)/Premium1: (29.72%)

Current GDR (Discount)/Premium1: (30.66%)

Fund NAV: RON 16.27 billion / USD 3.36 billion / EUR 3.30 billion Market Capitalisation (Excluding treasury shares):

RON 11.43 billion / USD 2.36 billion /

EUR 2.32 billion /

Average Daily Turnover on the BVB2:

RON 15.37 million / USD 3.18 million /

EUR 3.11 million

Average Daily Turnover on the LSE2:

RON 2.88 million / USD 0.59 million /

EUR 0.58 million

FUND DETAILS AS AT 31/07/2022

Base Currency of Fund:

Romanian Lei (RON)

Date of Fund Launch:

28 December 2005

Performance Inception Date:

31 December 2010 for NAV

25 January 2011 for Ordinary Share Price

29 April 2015 for Global Depositary Receipts

Number of shares in issue

6,412,196,967

and paid-up:

Number of Paid Shares less

5,768,440,715

Treasury Shares:

Number of Voting Rights12:

5,778,946,595

Subscribed and paid-up

RON 3,334,342,422.84

share capital

CASH DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE13

2022 Dividend:

0.125 RON June 2022

Cumulative

Since perf.

Performance %

1-Mo

3-Mo

6-Mo

YTD

9-Mo

1-Yr

2-Yr3

3-Yr3

5-Yr3

incept.4

NAV RON5

1.38

9.43

27.67

30.70

44.17

63.78

45.14

30.54

25.92

366.92

Ordinary Share Price RON6

(3.79)

2.29

3.54

9.04

29.93

22.66

37.35

31.47

27.15

629.98

GDR USD7

(7.34)

(2.94)

(2.94)

(2.80)

9.84

0.67

25.89

24.99

20.96

215.68

Performance data is shown rounded to the nearest hundredth.

The Fund uses these indicators as they are directly related to the performance objectives of the Fund included in the Investment Policy Statement.

AVERAGE ANNUAL (DISCOUNT)/ PREMIUM %1

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

YTD

Ordinary

(55.67)

(50.09)

(40.74)

(30.87)

(29.12)

(32.08)

(28.05)

(29.54)

(29.38)

(21.06)

(5.69)

(14.98)

Share Price

GDR

-

-

-

-

(29.51)

(29.98)

(27.39)

(29.53)

(30.34)

(22.17)

(7.63)

(16.58)

2021

Special Dividend :

0.06 RON February 2022

2021

Special Dividend:

0.07 RON August 2021

2021

Special Dividend:

0.072

RON June 2021

2020

Dividend:

0.0642 RON July 2020

2019

Dividend:

0.0903 RON July 2019

2018

Dividend:

0.0678 RON June 2018

2017

Cash Distribution:

0.05

RON June 2017

2017

Special Cash Distribution:

0.05 RON March 2017

2016

Cash Distribution:

0.05

RON June 2016

2015

Cash Distribution:

0.05

RON June 2015

2014

Cash Distribution:

0.05 RON July 2014

2012

Dividend:

0.04089

RON June 2013

2011

Dividend:

0.03854

RON June 2012

2010

Dividend:

0.03141

RON June 2011

2008-2009 Dividend:

0.0816 RON October 2010

FUND IDENTIFIER

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol:

FP

PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

Asset

% of NAV

Listed Equities

6.44

Unlisted Equities

91.54

Net Cash & Receivables8

2.02

Sector

% of NAV

Power utilities: generation

77.20

Infrastructure

6.57

Power & Gas utilities: distribution, supply

6.22

Oil & Gas

5.50

Heavy Industry

1.72

Aluminium

0.60

Postal services

0.09

Others

0.08

Net Cash and receivables8

2.02

TOP 10 HOLDINGS

Security name

% of NAV

Hidroelectrica SA

77.20

OMV Petrom SA

5.50

CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA

4.28

Engie Romania SA

2.71

CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA

1.84

Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA

1.56

E-Distributie Banat SA

1.08

E-Distributie Muntenia SA

1.00

E-Distributie Dobrogea SA

0.86

Alro SA

0.60

Total

96.63

London Stock Exchange Symbol:

FP.

Bloomberg:

FP RO (for BVB) and FP/LI (for GDRs)

Reuters:

FP.BX (for BVB) and FPq.L (for GDRs)

ISIN:

ROFPTAACNOR5

ASF Public Register No:

PJR09FIAIR/400018/28.01.2022

CIIF Registration No:

AC-4522-8/25.02.2022

LEI Code:

549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07

SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE9

%

Romanian institutional investors

36.02

Romanian private individuals

20.17

The Bank of New York Mellon (depository

14.26

bank for Global Depository Receipts)10

Foreign institutional investors

11.04

Treasury shares11

9.69

Ministry of Finance

5.78

Foreign private individuals

3.04

Total Number of Shareholders

14,718

LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

%

NN Private Pension Funds

11.24

Silver Point Capital Funds

8.81

Ministry of Finance

5.97

Allianz-Tiriac Private Pension Funds

5.05

Based on the total voting rights as declared by shareholders through the ownership disclosures submitted on: 7 July 2022 by Silver Point Capital Funds, 11 April 2022 by NN Private Pension Funds, 1 April 2022 by Ministry of Finance, and 1 July 2019 by Allianz- Tiriac Private Pension Funds.

Monthly Report

31 July 2022

DESCRIPTION OF NAV BASIS

THE CURRENT REGULATIONS

Net Asset Value is calculated according to regulations approved by Local Regulator (FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended).

Where there is trading activity in the last 30 trading days, the shares listed on a regulated market or admitted to trading on AeRO market (alternative trading system) are valued at closing price. Where there is no trading activity in the 30 trading day-period for listed investments, the unlisted valuation approach applies. Investments in unlisted companies are valued using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards (according to the fair value principle).

Investments in companies in liquidation, dissolution, bankruptcy, insolvency or judicial reorganization are valued at nil. Investments in companies under temporary or final suspension of operation, are valued at zero until the procedure is finalized.

Starting with the NAV report as at 29 January 2016, the accounting records under IFRS are used for the computation of NAV for the items that are not part of the financial instruments' portfolio (non-portfolio items).

WHAT ARE THE KEY RISKS?

The Fund's portfolio consists mainly of unlisted financial instruments and consequently the performance of the Fund can fluctuate considerably over time.

Risk related to industry sectors: the Fund has a significant exposure in companies in oil, gas and electricity sector. Therefore, the Fund's performance will depend largely on the overall condition of the industries and markets in which the companies in the Fund's portfolio operate.

Risk related to Romania: The Fund holds significant holdings in companies that are controlled by Romanian State. Past experience indicates that management of these companies is often replaced after government changes, which may affect the financial results of such companies in the Fund's portfolio and the Fund's overall performance.

Risk related to Global Pandemic: The spread of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, could have a significant adverse impact on the Fund's operations and Fund's returns.

Other materially relevant risks are unlisted investment risk, and share discount to NAV risk. For full details of all of the risks applicable to this Fund, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund in the current prospectus of Fondul Proprietatea.

Important Information and Disclaimers

The above portfolio information is calculated on the basis of the NAV. The Investment Manager for the Fund reserves the right to withhold release of information with respect to holdings that would otherwise be included in the Top 10 Holdings list where the protection of such information is in the best interests of the Fund. The price of shares and income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount that you invested. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. In emerging markets, the risks can be greater than in developed markets. Investment in the Fund may not be suitable for all investors; we suggest investors seek guidance from a financial adviser. Read the issue prospectus before investing in this fund/investment firm. FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES S.À R.L. as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA issues quarterly, semi-annual and annual reports which are published on the Fund's website at www.fondulproprietatea.ro. This is a short summary for the information of existing shareholders only and is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions.

Existing and potential investors should refer to the Fund's prospectus and amendment, available at www.fondulproprietatea.ro. All information presented in the report is provided by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., Bucharest Branch.

This report is issued in Romania by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., Bucharest Branch, at 76-80 Buzesti Str, Premium Point, 8th Floor, Bucharest 1, 011017, ROMANIA.

References

  1. The (Discount)/ Premium is calculated based on the latest published NAV at the date of the calculation. For Current Discount/ Premium, the values are calculated based on the 31 July 2022 NAV.
  2. For the period: 1 - 31 July 2022.
  3. Annualized rate of return.
  4. The Performance Inception date for the NAV is 31 December 2010, for the Share Price is
  1. January 2011, and for the GDRs is 29 April 2015.
  1. The NAV per Share Total Return is calculated in RON by geometrically linking total returns for all intermediate periods when official NAV is published. Each total return for a single period is calculated using the following formula: the NAV per share as at the end of the period plus any cash distribution during the period, dividing the resulting sum by the official NAV per share at the beginning of the period. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall total return.
  2. The Share Price Total Return is calculated in RON by geometrically linking daily total returns. Daily total return is calculated as the closing price at the end of the day, plus any cash distributions on that day, dividing the resulting sum by the closing price of the previous day. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall total return.
  1. The GDR Price Total Return is calculated in USD by geometrically linking daily total returns. Daily total return is calculated as the closing price at the end of the day, plus any cash distributions on that day, dividing the resulting sum by the closing price of the previous day. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall
    total return.
  2. Net cash and receivables includes bank deposits, current bank accounts, short-term Government securities, dividend receivables, as well as other receivables and assets, net of all liabilities (including liabilities to shareholders related to the returns of capital and dividend distribution) and provisions.
  3. Based on the subscribed and paid-up share capital as at 31 July 2022 as received from Depozitarul Central SA.
  4. Out of which Fondul Proprietatea held 239,388 Global Depository Receipts (11,969,400 shares equivalent).
  5. 643,756,252 treasury shares out of which 449,384,498 treasury shares acquired in the 13th buyback program and 194,371,754 treasury shares acquired in the 12th buyback program.
  6. The own settled shares and shares equivalent of own global depositary receipts held by the Fund are excluded from the calculation of the number of voting rights. The repurchased own shares and global depositary receipts for which the settlement is ongoing at the date of this report are not excluded from the calculation of the number of voting rights.
  7. Distributions since the start of Franklin Templeton mandates.

Contact Us

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

tel.: +40 21 200 96 00

investor.relations@fondulproprietatea.ro

fax: +40 31 630 00 48

Fund's headquarters are at 76-80 Buzesti Str, 7th Floor,

Bucharest District 1, 011017, Romania. Fund's Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260 and Trade Registry

registration no: J40/21901/2005.

© 2022 Franklin Templeton Investments. All rights reserved.

FTIFRO FFS 06/17

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
