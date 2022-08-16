Fondul Proprietatea : July 2022 Factsheet

Monthly Report 31 July 2022

DESCRIPTION OF NAV BASIS

THE CURRENT REGULATIONS

Net Asset Value is calculated according to regulations approved by Local Regulator (FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended).

Where there is trading activity in the last 30 trading days, the shares listed on a regulated market or admitted to trading on AeRO market (alternative trading system) are valued at closing price. Where there is no trading activity in the 30 trading day-period for listed investments, the unlisted valuation approach applies. Investments in unlisted companies are valued using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards (according to the fair value principle).

Investments in companies in liquidation, dissolution, bankruptcy, insolvency or judicial reorganization are valued at nil. Investments in companies under temporary or final suspension of operation, are valued at zero until the procedure is finalized.

Starting with the NAV report as at 29 January 2016, the accounting records under IFRS are used for the computation of NAV for the items that are not part of the financial instruments' portfolio (non-portfolio items).

WHAT ARE THE KEY RISKS?

The Fund's portfolio consists mainly of unlisted financial instruments and consequently the performance of the Fund can fluctuate considerably over time.

Risk related to industry sectors: the Fund has a significant exposure in companies in oil, gas and electricity sector. Therefore, the Fund's performance will depend largely on the overall condition of the industries and markets in which the companies in the Fund's portfolio operate.

Risk related to Romania: The Fund holds significant holdings in companies that are controlled by Romanian State. Past experience indicates that management of these companies is often replaced after government changes, which may affect the financial results of such companies in the Fund's portfolio and the Fund's overall performance.

Risk related to Global Pandemic: The spread of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, could have a significant adverse impact on the Fund's operations and Fund's returns.

Other materially relevant risks are unlisted investment risk, and share discount to NAV risk. For full details of all of the risks applicable to this Fund, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund in the current prospectus of Fondul Proprietatea.

