_____________________________________________________________________________________

Fund Administrator:

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.

Administrator Code:

PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037

Fund:

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Fund Code:

PJR09FIAIR/400018

Reporting date:

30.06.2024

Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation

according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended

RON

1.

Intangible assets

0.00

2.

Tangible assets

0.00

3.

Real estate investments

0.00

4.

Biological assets

0.00

5.

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract

0.00

6.

Financial assets

1,851,325,757.89

6.1. Financial assets at amortised cost

0.00

6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, out of which:

1,851,325,757.89

6.2.1. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets in Romania*

126,738,423.11

6.2.2. Shares admitted or traded on a regulated market from a member state

0.00

6.2.3. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets from a non-EU Member State

0.00

6.2.4. Shares issued by Romanian companies not admitted to trading

1,724,587,334.78

6.2.5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government

0.00

authorities

6.2.6. Municipal bonds

0.00

6.2.7. Corporative bonds

0.00

6.2.8. Treasury bills

0.00

6.2.9. Newly issued securities

0.00

6.2.10. Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU/AIF

0.00

6.2.11. Equity titles

0.00

6.2.12. Derivates

0.00

6.2.13. Other financial assets

0.00

6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

0.00

7.

Cash (cash and cash equivalents)

448,521,423.89

8.

Bank deposits

351,331,553.73

9.

Other assets

147,208,029.55

9.1. Dividends and other receivable rights

144,306,431.17

9.2. Other assets

2,901,598.38

10. Prepaid expenses

0.00

11. Total Assets

2,798,386,765.06

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email:office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet:www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_____________________________________________________________________________________

12.

Total liabilities

486,034,607.15

12.1. Financial liabilities at amortised cost

468,981,386.12

12.2. Deferred tax liability

0.00

12.3. Other debts

17,053,221.03

13.

Provisions for risks and charges

0.00

14.

Deferred income

0.00

15.

Shareholders' equity, out of which:

2,312,352,157.91

15.1. Share capital

2,947,779,186.56

15.2. Elements similar to share capital

0.00

15.3. Other elements of shareholders' equity

0.00

15.4. Share capital premiums

0.00

15.5. Revaluation differences

0.01

15.6. Reserves

589,555,837.31

15.7. Treasury shares

-1,903,463,407.71

15.8. Retained earnings

465,585,068.82

15.9. Period result

212,895,472.92

16.

Net Asset Value

2,312,352,157.91

17.

Number of issued shares**

3,491,825,289

18.

Net asset value per share

0.6622

19.

Number of portfolio companies out of which:

24

19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU market

5

19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a non-EU market

0

19.3 Companies not admitted to trading

19

Legend:

  • = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
  • = Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended.

Leverage of the fund

Method type

Leverage level

Exposure amount

a) Gross method

80.06%

1,851,336,690.03

b) Commitment method

100.00%

2,312,352,157.91

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Permanent representative

BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email:office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet:www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (30 June 2024)

Listed shares

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

1

Alcom SA

ALCQ

October 2023 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

2

Alro Slatina SA

ALR

Closing Price

3

IOR SA

IORB

Reference price (Closing Price)

Value based on the valuation report as at 30

June 2023 (applying the asset-based

4

Mecon SA

MECP

approach)

Value based on the valuation report as at 30

June 2023 (applying the income approach

5

Romaero SA

RORX

using the discounted cash flow method)

Unlisted shares

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Aeroportul International Mihail

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

1

2023 (applying the income approach using the

Kogalniceanu - Constanta SA

discounted cash flow method)

Aeroportul International Timisoara -

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

2

2023 (applying the income approach using the

Traian Vuia SA

discounted cash flow method)

CN Administratia Canalelor Navigabile

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

3

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

SA

using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA)

CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

4

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

Fluviale SA

using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA)

CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

5

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

Maritime SA

using comparable trading multiples for EBITDA)

CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 May

6

2024 (applying the income approach using the

SA

discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 May

7

CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA

2024 (applying the income approach using the

discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 May

8

Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA

2024 (applying the income approach using the

discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

9

Plafar SA

2023 (applying the income approach using the

discounted cash flow method)

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email:office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet:www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

10

Posta Romana SA

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

using comparable trading multiples for

Price/Earnings)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 May

11

Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA

2024 (applying the income approach using the

discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

12

Societatea Electrocentrale Craiova SA

2023 (applying the market comparison technique

using comparable trading multiples for

EV/Revenue)

Priced at zero (lack of annual financial statements

for the last 10 financial years including the financial

13

World Trade Hotel SA

statements for the year-ended 31 December 2022;

last available financial statements are those for the

year-ended 31 December 2012)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31 October

14

Zirom SA

2023 (applying the income approach using the

discounted cash flow method)

Shares of companies in insolvency/ judicial reorganization/liquidation/dissolution/ bankruptcy

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

1

Gerovital Cosmetics SA

Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

2

Romplumb SA

Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

3

Salubriserv SA

Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

4

Simtex SA

Valued at zero (judicial reorganisation)

5

World Trade Center Bucuresti SA

Valued at zero (insolvency)

Bank deposits

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Bank deposit amount cumulated with the

Bank deposits

accrued interest receivable calculated for

the period elapsed from its starting date

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Permanent Representative

BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email:office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet:www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as of 30 June 2024

Valuation of unlisted portfolio holdings

For the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 30 June 2024, the valuation method used for the valuation of the following unlisted holdings, remained the same, respectively Fair value / share (Value based on valuation report), but the valuation report was updated with the assistance of independent valuers. The total impact of the valuation update on the Fund's NAV resulted in a net increase of RON

65,524,194.67 and is detailed in the table below:

Company

Previous value

Previous value

Current value

Current value

Impact of the

Impact of the

per share

of the holding

per share

of the holding

valuation update

valuation

on NAV

change on

NAV

(RON/share)

(RON)

(RON/share)

(RON)

(RON)

%

CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA

305.2399

877,699,933.78

321.5156

924,499,781.41

46,799,847.63

2.07%

Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA

158.2932

318,399,806.90

158.7407

319,299,933.46

900,126.56

0.04%

CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA

50.7715

328,299,993.36

54.0346

349,399,935.42

21,099,942.06

0.93%

Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA

10.6958

56,840,465.33

10.0794

53,564,743.75

(3,275,721.58)

-0.14%

TOTAL

1,581,240,199.37

1,646,764,394.04

65,524,194.67

2.89%

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Permanent representative

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 2,947,779,186.56 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email:office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet:www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 15:19:03 UTC.