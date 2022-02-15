Fondul Proprietatea : NAV as of 31 January 2022
Fund Administrator:
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.
Administrator Code:
PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037
Fund:
Fondul Proprietatea SA
Fund Code:
PJR09FIAIR/400018
Reporting date:
31.01.2022
Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation
according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended
RON
1.
Intangible assets
0.00
2.
Tangible assets
0.00
3.
Real estate investments
0.00
4.
Biological assets
0.00
5.
Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract
0.00
6.
Financial assets
12,778,871,910.59
6.1. Financial assets at amortised cost
0.00
6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss,
out of which:
12,778,871,910.59
6.2.1. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets in Romania*
998,747,116.59
6.2.2. Shares admitted or traded on a regulated market from a member state
0.00
6.2.3. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets from a non-EU Member State
0.00
6.2.4. Shares issued by Romanian companies not admitted to trading
11,551,928,197.99
6.2.5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government
authorities
153,771,373.97
6.2.6. Municipal bonds
0.00
6.2.7. Corporative bonds
0.00
6.2.8. Treasury bills
74,425,222.04
6.2.9. Newly issued securities
0.00
6.2.10. Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU/AIF
0.00
6.2.11. Equity titles
0.00
6.2.12. Derivates
0.00
6.2.13. Other financial assets
0.00
6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
0.00
7.
Cash (cash and cash equivalents)
66,228,952.31
8.
Bank deposits
1,170,088,562.93
9.
Other assets
116,957.69
9.1. Dividends and other receivable rights
0.00
9.2. Other assets
116,957.69
10. Prepaid expenses
434,974.52
11. Total Assets
14,015,741,358.04
[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]
12.
Total liabilities
458,771,263.52
12.1. Financial liabilities at amortised cost
457,711,303.28
12.2. Deferred tax liability
0.00
12.3. Other debts
1,059,960.24
13.
Provisions for risks and charges
0.00
14.
Deferred income
0.00
15.
Shareholders' equity, out of which:
13,556,970,094.52
15.1. Share capital
3,334,342,422.84
15.2. Elements similar to share capital
0.00
15.3. Other elements of shareholders' equity
0.00
15.4. Share capital premiums
0.00
15.5. Revaluation differences
-8,422.04
15.6. Reserves
666,991,766.17
15.7. Treasury shares
-333,207,639.10
15.8. Retained earnings
10,087,863,722.96
15.9. Period result
-199,011,756.31
16.
Net Asset Value
13,556,970,094.52
17.
Number of issued shares**
5,853,258,651
18.
Net asset value per share
2.3161
19.
Number of portfolio companies out of which:
32
19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU market
6
19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a non-EU market
0
19.3 Companies not admitted to trading
26
Legend:
= Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
= Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended. On 1 February 2022, the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Public Finance, transferred RON 189,182,422 to Fondul Proprietatea, as payment for all unpaid shares owned by the Romanian State in Fondul Proprietatea (i.e. 363,812,350 shares). This payment will be recorded in February 2022 NAV reporting and will generate the increase of the Total Assets by RON 189,182,422 and of the number of paid-up shares by 363,812,350 shares, while the total impact on the current Net Asset Value per Share will be a decrease by 4.54%.
Leverage of the fund
Method type
Leverage level
Exposure amount
a) Gross method
93.14%
12,627,127,561.36
b) Commitment method
100.00%
13,556,970,094.52
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Johan Meyer
Marius Nechifor
Permanent representative
Compliance Officer
BRD Groupe Societe Generale
Victor Strâmbei
Manager Depositary Department
[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]
Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 31 January 2022
For the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 31 January 2022, the valuation method used for the valuation of holding presented below remained the same, respectively Fair value / share (Value based on valuation report), but the valuation report was updated with the assistance of an independent valuer.
The total impact of the valuation update on the Fund's NAV resulted in a net increase of RON 512,899,616.89 as detailed in the table below:
Impact of the
Previous
Impact of the
valuation
value per
Previous value of
Current value
Current value of
valuation update
change on
share
per share
on NAV
NAV
the holding
the holding
Company
(RON/share)
(RON)
(RON/share)
(RON)
(RON)
%
Hidroelectrica SA
95.3510
8,527,994,728.52
101.0857
9,040,894,345.40
+512,899,616.89
+3.87%
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Johan Meyer
Marius Nechifor
Permanent representative
Compliance Officer
[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]
Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (31 January 2022)
Listed shares
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
1
Alcom SA
ALCQ
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
2
Alro Slatina SA
ALR
Closing Price
3
IOR SA
IORB
Reference price
4
Mecon SA
MECP
Fair value (Last trading price)
5
OMV Petrom SA
SNP
Closing Price
6
Romaero SA
RORX
Reference price
Unlisted shares
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Aeroportul International Mihail Kogalniceanu -
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
1
October 2021 (applying the income approach
Constanta SA
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
2
Aeroportul International Timisoara - Traian Vuia SA
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
3
CN Administratia Canalelor Navigabile SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
4
CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Fluviale SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
5
CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Maritime SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
6
CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
7
CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
8
Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA
October 2021 (valued at zero due to negative
EBIT and high net debt)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
9
E-Distributie Banat SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
10
E-Distributie Dobrogea SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
1
[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
11
E-Distributie Muntenia SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
12
Enel Energie Muntenia SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
13
Enel Energie SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
14
Engie Romania SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
15
Hidroelectrica SA
December 2021 (applying the market
comparison technique using comparable
trading multiples for EBITDA)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
16
Plafar SA
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
17
Posta Romana SA
October 2021 (applying the market comparison
technique using comparable trading multiples
for Price/Earnings)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
18
Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Priced at zero (lack of annual financial
statements for the last 8 financial years
19
World Trade Hotel SA
including the financial statements for the year-
ended 31 December 2020; last available
financial statements are those for the year-
ended 31 December 2012)
Value based on the valuation report as at 31
20
Zirom SA
October 2021 (applying the income approach
using the discounted cash flow method)
Shares of companies in insolvency/ judicial reorganization/liquidation/dissolution/ bankruptcy
Name
Symbol
Valuation method
1
Comsig SA
Valued at zero (administrative liquidation)
2
Gerovital Cosmetics SA
Valued at zero (bankruptcy)
3
Romplumb SA
Valued at zero (bankruptcy)
4
Salubriserv SA
Valued at zero (bankruptcy)
5
Simtex SA
Valued at zero (judicial reorganisation)
6
World Trade Center Bucuresti SA
Valued at zero (insolvency)
2
[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]
Disclaimer
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization
12 661 M
2 894 M
2 894 M
EV / Sales 2021
Capi. / Sales 2022
-
Nbr of Employees
3
Free-Float
79,0%
