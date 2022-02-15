Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : NAV as of 31 January 2022

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

_________________________________________________________________________________

Fund Administrator:

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.

Administrator Code:

PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037

Fund:

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Fund Code:

PJR09FIAIR/400018

Reporting date:

31.01.2022

Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation

according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended

RON

1.

Intangible assets

0.00

2.

Tangible assets

0.00

3.

Real estate investments

0.00

4.

Biological assets

0.00

5.

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract

0.00

6.

Financial assets

12,778,871,910.59

6.1. Financial assets at amortised cost

0.00

6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, out of which:

12,778,871,910.59

6.2.1. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets in Romania*

998,747,116.59

6.2.2. Shares admitted or traded on a regulated market from a member state

0.00

6.2.3. Shares traded or listed on regulated markets from a non-EU Member State

0.00

6.2.4. Shares issued by Romanian companies not admitted to trading

11,551,928,197.99

6.2.5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government

authorities

153,771,373.97

6.2.6. Municipal bonds

0.00

6.2.7. Corporative bonds

0.00

6.2.8. Treasury bills

74,425,222.04

6.2.9. Newly issued securities

0.00

6.2.10. Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU/AIF

0.00

6.2.11. Equity titles

0.00

6.2.12. Derivates

0.00

6.2.13. Other financial assets

0.00

6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

0.00

7.

Cash (cash and cash equivalents)

66,228,952.31

8.

Bank deposits

1,170,088,562.93

9.

Other assets

116,957.69

9.1. Dividends and other receivable rights

0.00

9.2. Other assets

116,957.69

10. Prepaid expenses

434,974.52

11. Total Assets

14,015,741,358.04

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania

_________________________________________________________________________________

12.

Total liabilities

458,771,263.52

12.1. Financial liabilities at amortised cost

457,711,303.28

12.2. Deferred tax liability

0.00

12.3. Other debts

1,059,960.24

13.

Provisions for risks and charges

0.00

14.

Deferred income

0.00

15.

Shareholders' equity, out of which:

13,556,970,094.52

15.1. Share capital

3,334,342,422.84

15.2. Elements similar to share capital

0.00

15.3. Other elements of shareholders' equity

0.00

15.4. Share capital premiums

0.00

15.5. Revaluation differences

-8,422.04

15.6. Reserves

666,991,766.17

15.7. Treasury shares

-333,207,639.10

15.8. Retained earnings

10,087,863,722.96

15.9. Period result

-199,011,756.31

16.

Net Asset Value

13,556,970,094.52

17.

Number of issued shares**

5,853,258,651

18.

Net asset value per share

2.3161

19.

Number of portfolio companies out of which:

32

19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU market

6

19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a non-EU market

0

19.3 Companies not admitted to trading

26

Legend:

  • = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
  • = Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended. On 1 February 2022, the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Public Finance, transferred RON 189,182,422 to Fondul Proprietatea, as payment for all unpaid shares owned by the Romanian State in Fondul Proprietatea (i.e. 363,812,350 shares). This payment will be recorded in February 2022 NAV reporting and will generate the increase of the Total Assets by RON 189,182,422 and of the number of paid-up shares by 363,812,350 shares, while the total impact on the current Net Asset Value per Share will be a decrease by 4.54%.

Leverage of the fund

Method type

Leverage level

Exposure amount

a) Gross method

93.14%

12,627,127,561.36

b) Commitment method

100.00%

13,556,970,094.52

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Marius Nechifor

Permanent representative

Compliance Officer

BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 31 January 2022

For the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 31 January 2022, the valuation method used for the valuation of holding presented below remained the same, respectively Fair value / share (Value based on valuation report), but the valuation report was updated with the assistance of an independent valuer.

The total impact of the valuation update on the Fund's NAV resulted in a net increase of RON 512,899,616.89 as detailed in the table below:

Impact of the

Previous

Impact of the

valuation

value per

Previous value of

Current value

Current value of

valuation update

change on

share

per share

on NAV

NAV

the holding

the holding

Company

(RON/share)

(RON)

(RON/share)

(RON)

(RON)

%

Hidroelectrica SA

95.3510

8,527,994,728.52

101.0857

9,040,894,345.40

+512,899,616.89

+3.87%

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer

Marius Nechifor

Permanent representative

Compliance Officer

Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (31 January 2022)

Listed shares

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

1

Alcom SA

ALCQ

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

2

Alro Slatina SA

ALR

Closing Price

3

IOR SA

IORB

Reference price

4

Mecon SA

MECP

Fair value (Last trading price)

5

OMV Petrom SA

SNP

Closing Price

6

Romaero SA

RORX

Reference price

Unlisted shares

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Aeroportul International Mihail Kogalniceanu -

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

1

October 2021 (applying the income approach

Constanta SA

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

2

Aeroportul International Timisoara - Traian Vuia SA

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

3

CN Administratia Canalelor Navigabile SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

4

CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Fluviale SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

5

CN Administratia Porturilor Dunarii Maritime SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

6

CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

7

CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

8

Complexul Energetic Oltenia SA

October 2021 (valued at zero due to negative

EBIT and high net debt)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

9

E-Distributie Banat SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

10

E-Distributie Dobrogea SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

1

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

11

E-Distributie Muntenia SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

12

Enel Energie Muntenia SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

13

Enel Energie SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

14

Engie Romania SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

15

Hidroelectrica SA

December 2021 (applying the market

comparison technique using comparable

trading multiples for EBITDA)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

16

Plafar SA

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

17

Posta Romana SA

October 2021 (applying the market comparison

technique using comparable trading multiples

for Price/Earnings)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

18

Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Priced at zero (lack of annual financial

statements for the last 8 financial years

19

World Trade Hotel SA

including the financial statements for the year-

ended 31 December 2020; last available

financial statements are those for the year-

ended 31 December 2012)

Value based on the valuation report as at 31

20

Zirom SA

October 2021 (applying the income approach

using the discounted cash flow method)

Shares of companies in insolvency/ judicial reorganization/liquidation/dissolution/ bankruptcy

Name

Symbol

Valuation method

1

Comsig SA

Valued at zero (administrative liquidation)

2

Gerovital Cosmetics SA

Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

3

Romplumb SA

Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

4

Salubriserv SA

Valued at zero (bankruptcy)

5

Simtex SA

Valued at zero (judicial reorganisation)

6

World Trade Center Bucuresti SA

Valued at zero (insolvency)

2

