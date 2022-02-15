Fondul Proprietatea : NAV as of 31 January 2022

Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

6.2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, out of which:

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract

according with the FSA Regulations No. 9/2014 and No. 7/2020, as subsequently amended

Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Fondul Proprietatea SA and the Net Asset Value calculation

Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

= Represents the number of paid issued shares excluding treasury shares and repurchased own shares related to the global depositary receipts or certificates of interest of own shares, according with FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, as subsequently amended. On 1 February 2022, the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Public Finance, transferred RON 189,182,422 to Fondul Proprietatea, as payment for all unpaid shares owned by the Romanian State in Fondul Proprietatea (i.e. 363,812,350 shares). This payment will be recorded in February 2022 NAV reporting and will generate the increase of the Total Assets by RON 189,182,422 and of the number of

= Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)

Number of portfolio companies out of which:

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 31 January 2022

For the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 31 January 2022, the valuation method used for the valuation of holding presented below remained the same, respectively Fair value / share (Value based on valuation report), but the valuation report was updated with the assistance of an independent valuer.

The total impact of the valuation update on the Fund's NAV resulted in a net increase of RON 512,899,616.89 as detailed in the table below:

Impact of the Previous Impact of the valuation value per Previous value of Current value Current value of valuation update change on share per share on NAV NAV the holding the holding Company (RON/share) (RON) (RON/share) (RON) (RON) % Hidroelectrica SA 95.3510 8,527,994,728.52 101.0857 9,040,894,345.40 +512,899,616.89 +3.87%

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Johan Meyer Marius Nechifor Permanent representative Compliance Officer

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital RON 3,334,342,422.84