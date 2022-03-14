Fondul Proprietatea : Notification buyback 7 - 11 March 2022

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 7 - 11 March 2022:

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE")

Details with respect to the execution of the

Description of the acquired financial instruments and trading place

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Weighted Weighted Volume of Volume of Value of the Value of the average average the the Date of the transaction transaction price per price per transaction transaction transaction with shares with GDRs share GDR (no. of (no. of (RON) (USD) (RON)* (USD)* shares) GDRs) 7 March 2022 1.7474 19.4000 709,536 1,626 1,239,843.21 31,544.40 8 March 2022 1.8189 19.6000 745,655 1,705 1,356,271.88 33,418.00 9 March 2022 1.8336 19.9000 716,372 1,876 1,313,539.70 37,332.40 10 March 2022 1.8817 20.0000 744,787 1,802 1,401,465.70 36,040.00 11 March 2022 1.9243 - 749,736 - 1,442,716.98 -

