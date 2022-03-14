Fondul Proprietatea : Notification buyback 7 - 11 March 2022

Log in
___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 7 - 11 March 2022:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

  1. Brokers' names
  2. Description of the acquired financial instruments and trading place
  3. Transaction's type
  4. Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back market orders
  • SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and
  • AUERBACH GRAYSON

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE")

Buy-back

Within the trading session

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Weighted

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

Value of the

average

average

the

the

Date of the

transaction

transaction

price per

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

with shares

with GDRs

share

GDR

(no. of

(no. of

(RON)

(USD)

(RON)*

(USD)*

shares)

GDRs)

7 March 2022

1.7474

19.4000

709,536

1,626

1,239,843.21

31,544.40

8 March 2022

1.8189

19.6000

745,655

1,705

1,356,271.88

33,418.00

9 March 2022

1.8336

19.9000

716,372

1,876

1,313,539.70

37,332.40

10 March 2022

1.8817

20.0000

744,787

1,802

1,401,465.70

36,040.00

11 March 2022

1.9243

-

749,736

-

1,442,716.98

-

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017,

Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital

RON 3,334,342,422.84 RON • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

138,334.80 USD total value of the GDRs acquisition

626,931.34

RON estimated

value of the

6,753,837.47

equivalent

Number of shares and GDRs bought-

7,009 GDRs

RON total

shares of

back and total value of transactions

3,666,086

(representing

value of the

GDRs based

performed during the reporting period

shares

350,450

shares

on the

shares)

acquisition

exchange rate

communicated

by the National

Bank of

Romania

349,015.60

USD total

value of the

GDRs

acquisition

45,643,878.59

1,555,071.73

Total number

of

shares

and GDRs

16,386 GDRs

RON estimated

RON total

bought-back

and

total

value of

22,678,924

(representing

value of the

value of the

transactions performed during 2022

shares

819,300

equivalent

shares

shares)

shares of

acquisition

GDRs based

on the

exchange rate

communicated

by the National

Bank of

Romania

Number of shares left to be repurchased

within the 2022 buy-back programme1

776,501,776 shares

as of the date of this notification

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 15 December 2021, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 5314/30 December 2021, the 2022 buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the 2022 buyback programme is until 31 December 2022. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017,

Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital

RON 3,334,342,422.84 RON • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,86%
Capitalization 11 849 M 2 620 M 2 620 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,91 RON
Average target price 2,15 RON
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Managers and Directors
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA-4.12%2 620
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.58%9 683
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.51%6 578
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.20%4 453
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.04%3 158
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-3.76%2 539