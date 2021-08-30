Log in
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

08/30/2021 | 08:22am EDT
___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 23 - 27 August 2021:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

b) Brokers' names

SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and

AUERBACH GRAYSON

c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN

trading place

ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the

Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN

US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's

shares listed and traded on the London Stock

Exchange ("LSE")

d) Transaction's type

Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back

Within the trading session

market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Weighted

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

average

Value of the

Value of the

average

the

the

Date of the

price per

transaction

transaction

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

GDR

with shares

with GDRs

share

(no. of

(no. of

(USD)*

(RON)

(USD)

(RON)*

shares)

GDRs)

23 August 2021

1.8313

-

281,284

-

515,115.39

-

24 August 2021

1.8275

-

281,132

-

513,768.73

-

25 August 2021

1.8243

21.4000

277,204

2,783

505,703.26

59,556.20

26 August 2021

1.8247

-

278,238

-

507,700.88

-

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Weighted

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

average

Value of the

Value of the

average

the

the

Date of the

price per

transaction

transaction

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

GDR

with shares

with GDRs

share

(no. of

(no. of

(USD)*

(RON)

(USD)

(RON)*

shares)

GDRs)

27 August 2021

1.8255

-

272,247

-

496,986.90

-

Number of shares and GDRs bought-

2,783 GDRs

1,390,105

(representing

back during the reporting period

-

-

shares

139,150

shares)

59,556.20

USD total

value of the

GDRs

acquisition

250,142.00

2,539,275.16

RON

Total value

of

the

transactions

RON total

estimated

-

-

value of the

value of the

performed in the reporting period

shares

equivalent

acquisition

shares of

GDRs based

on the

exchange rate

communicate

d by the

National Bank

of Romania

16.078.129,28

USD total

value of the

GDRs

acquisition

65.170.661,07

Total number

of

shares

and GDRs

803,930

178,111,022.35

RON

GDRs

RON total

estimated

bought-back

and

total

value of

107,030,882

(representing

value of the

value of the

transactions performed during 2021

shares

40,196,500

shares

equivalent

shares)

acquisition

shares of

GDRs based

on the

exchange rate

communicate

d by the

National Bank

of Romania

Number of shares left to be repurchased

652,772,618 shares

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Weighted

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

average

Value of the

Value of the

average

the

the

Date of the

price per

transaction

transaction

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

GDR

with shares

with GDRs

share

(no. of

(no. of

(USD)*

(RON)

(USD)

(RON)*

shares)

GDRs)

within the twelfth buy-back

programme1 as of the date of this

notification

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 13 November 2020, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4233/02.12.2020, the twelfth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the twelfth buyback programme is 1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal

Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON

3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
