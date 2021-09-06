Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

___________________________________________________________________________________________________
To:
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Re:
Notification regarding the buy-back transactions
From:
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 30 August - 3 September 2021:
a) Issuer's name (buyer)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP
London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.
b) Brokers' names
•
SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and
AUERBACH GRAYSON
c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and
Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN
trading place
ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the
Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and
Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN
US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's
shares listed and traded on the London Stock
Exchange ("LSE")
d) Transaction's type
Buy-back
e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back
Within the trading session
market orders
The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:
Date of the
Weighted
Weighte
Volume of
Volume of
Value of the
Value of the
transaction
average
d
the
the
transaction
transaction
price per
average
transaction
transaction
with shares
with GDRs
share
price per
(no. of
(no. of
(RON)
(USD)
(RON)*
GDR
shares)
GDRs)
(USD)*
30 August 2021
1.8246
-
278,474
-
508,103.66
-
31 August 2021
1.8249
-
287,458
-
524,582.10
-
1 September
2021
1.8241
-
291,696
-
532,082.67
-
Date of the
Weighted
Weighte
Volume of
Volume of
Value of the
Value of the
transaction
average
d
the
the
transaction
transaction
price per
average
transaction
transaction
with shares
with GDRs
share
price per
(no. of
(no. of
(RON)
(USD)
(RON)*
GDR
shares)
GDRs)
(USD)*
|
2 September
2021
1.8227
-
284,942
-
519,363.78
-
3 September
2021
1.8191
-
279,613
-
508,644.01
-
Number of shares and GDRs bought-
1,422,183
0 GDRs
back during the reporting period
(representing
-
-
shares
0 shares)
0 USD total
value of the
GDRs
acquisition
0 RON
2,592,776.22
estimated
Total value
of
the transactions
RON total
value of the
-
-
value of the
equivalent
performed in the reporting period
shares
shares of
acquisition
GDRs based
on the
exchange rate
communicate
d by the
National Bank
of Romania
16,078,129.28
USD total
value of the
GDRs
acquisition
65,170,661.07
Total number
of
shares
and GDRs
803,930
180,703,798.57
RON
GDRs
RON total
estimated
bought-back
and
total
value of
108,453,065
(representing
value of the
value of the
transactions performed during 2021
shares
40,196,500
shares
equivalent
shares)
acquisition
shares of
GDRs based
on the
exchange rate
communicate
d by the
National Bank
|
|
|
|
|
of Romania
|
Number of shares left to be repurchased
|
|
651,350,435 shares
|
|
within the twelfth buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal
Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON
3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Date of the
|
Weighted
|
Weighte
|
Volume of
|
Volume of
|
Value of the
|
Value of the
|
transaction
|
average
|
d
|
the
|
the
|
transaction
|
transaction
|
|
price per
|
average
|
transaction
|
transaction
|
with shares
|
with GDRs
|
|
share
|
price per
|
(no. of
|
(no. of
|
(RON)
|
(USD)
|
|
(RON)*
|
GDR
|
shares)
|
GDRs)
|
|
|
|
|
(USD)*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
programme1 as of the date of this notification
* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative
1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 13 November 2020, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4233/02.12.2020, the twelfth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the twelfth buyback programme is 1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal
Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON
3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Disclaimer
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 14:51:01 UTC.