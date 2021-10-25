Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

10/25/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 18 - 22 October 2021:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

b) Brokers' names

SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and

AUERBACH GRAYSON

c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN

trading place

ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the

Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN

US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's

shares listed and traded on the London Stock

Exchange ("LSE")

d) Transaction's type

Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back

Within the trading session

market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Weighted

Weighte

d

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

Value of the

Date of the

average

average

the

the

transaction

transaction

price per

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

with shares

with GDRs

share

GDR

(no. of

(no. of

(RON)

(USD)

(RON)*

(USD)*

shares)

GDRs)

18 October

1.7998

20.6000

578,079

7,670

1,040,426.58

158,002.00

2021

19 October

1.7883

20.6000

604,228

7,910

1,080,540.93

162,946.00

2021

20 October

1.7799

20.4000

601,035

8,133

1,069,782.20

165,913.20

2021

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Weighte

Weighted

d

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

Value of the

average

average

the

the

Date of the

transaction

transaction

price per

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

with shares

with GDRs

share

GDR

(no. of

(no. of

(RON)

(USD)

(RON)*

(USD)*

shares)

GDRs)

21 October

1.7738

20.4000

623,198

8,687

1,105,428.61

177,214.80

2021

22 October

1.7602

20.4000

646,335

9,235

1,137,678.87

188,394.00

2021

Number of shares and GDRs bought-

41,635

3,052,875

GDRs

back during the reporting period

(representing

-

-

shares

2,081,750

shares)

852,470.00

USD total

value of the

GDRs

acquisition

5,433,857.19

3,628,964.28

RON estimated

Total

value

of

the transactions

RON total

value of the

-

-

value of the

performed in the reporting period

equivalent

shares

shares of

acquisition

GDRs based

on the

exchange rate

communicated

by the National

Bank of

Romania

18,303,360.48

USD total

value of the

GDRs

acquisition

Total

number

of

shares

and GDRs

911,576

206,661,246.67

74,644,323.99

RON estimated

GDRs

RON total

bought-back

and

total

value of

122,935,798

value of the

(representing

value of the

transactions performed during 2021

shares

equivalent

45,578,800

shares

shares of

shares)

acquisition

GDRs based

on the

exchange rate

communicated

by the National

Bank of

Romania

Number of shares left to be

631,485,402 shares

repurchased within the twelfth buy-

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Weighte

Weighted

d

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

Value of the

average

average

the

the

Date of the

transaction

transaction

price per

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

with shares

with GDRs

share

GDR

(no. of

(no. of

(RON)

(USD)

(RON)*

(USD)*

shares)

GDRs)

back programme1 as of the date of this notification

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 13 November 2020, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4233/02.12.2020, the twelfth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the twelfth buyback programme is 1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
