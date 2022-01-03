Log in
Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

01/03/2022
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 27 - 31 December 2021:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

b) Brokers' names

SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and

AUERBACH GRAYSON

  1. Description of the acquired financial instruments and trading place

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE")

d) Transaction's type

Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back

Within the trading session

market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Weighted

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

Value of the

Date of the

average

average

the

the

transaction

transaction

price per

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction

with shares

with GDRs

share

GDR

(no. of

(no. of

(RON)

(USD)

(RON)*

(USD)*

shares)

GDRs)

27 December

1.9247

-

343,816

-

661,742.66

-

2021

28 December

1.9744

-

343,846

-

678,889.54

-

2021

29 December

1.9855

21.6000

339,746

131

674,565.68

2,829.60

2021

30 December

1.9911

-

349,535

-

695,959.14

-

2021

31 December

-

-

-

-

-

-

2021

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017,

Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON

3,334,342,422.84 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,145,160,000.84 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro;

Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Number of shares and GDRs bought-

1,376,943

131 GDRs

back during the reporting period

(representing

-

-

shares

6,550 shares)

2,829.60 USD

total value of

the GDRs

acquisition

2,711,157.02

12,360.54 RON

estimated value

Total value of the transactions

RON total

of the

-

-

value of the

performed in the reporting period

equivalent

shares

shares of GDRs

acquisition

based on the

exchange rate

communicated

by the National

Bank of

Romania

19,778,883.27

USD total value

of the GDRs

acquisition

Total number of shares and GDRs

983,741

247,054,062.11

80,999,489.05

RON estimated

GDRs

RON total

bought-back and total value of

145,184,704

value of the

(representing

value of the

transactions performed during 2021

shares

equivalent

49,187,050

shares

shares of GDRs

shares)

acquisition

based on the

exchange rate

communicated

by the National

Bank of

Romania

Number of shares left to be

repurchased within the twelfth buy-

605,628,246 shares

back programme1 as of the date of

this notification

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Permanent Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 13 November 2020, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4233/02.12.2020, the twelfth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the twelfth buyback programme is 1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017,

Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON

3,334,342,422.84 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,145,160,000.84 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro;

Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 19:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
