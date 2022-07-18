Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Fondul Proprietatea SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
1.998 RON   -0.10%
01:24pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program
PU
06/30FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Press Release on FP's Financial Results for Q1 2022
PU
06/15FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : May 2022 Factsheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

07/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 11 - 15 July 2022:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

  1. Brokers' names
  2. Description of the acquired financial instruments and trading place
  3. Transaction's type
  4. Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back market orders
  • SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and
  • AUERBACH GRAYSON

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE")

Buy-back

Within the trading session

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Weighted

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

average

average

the

the

Value of the

Date of the

transaction

price per

price per

transaction

transaction

transaction with

transaction

with shares

share

GDR

(no. of

(no. of

GDRs (USD)

(RON)

(RON)*

(USD)*

shares)

GDRs)

11 July 2022

2.0373

20.6000

4,417,012

19,348

8,998,778.55

398,568.80

12 July 2022

2.0322

20.4000

4,488,334

19,577

9,121,192.35

399,370.80

13 July 2022

2.0222

20.4000

4,570,080

20,806

9,241,615.78

424,442.40

14 July 2022

2.0062

20.1000

4,660,678

21,040

9,350,252.20

422,904.00

15 July 2022

2.0000

20.2000

4,893,883

21,326

9,787,766.00

430,785.20

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017,

Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital

RON 3,334,342,422.84 RON • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

2,076,071.20

USD total value

of the GDRs

acquisition

102,097

10,200,930.73

RON estimated

Number of shares and GDRs bought-

23,029,987

GDRs

46,499,604.88

value of the

back and total value of transactions

(representing

RON total value

shares

equivalent shares

performed during the reporting period

5,104,850

of the shares

of GDRs based on

shares)

acquisition

the exchange rate

communicated by

the National Bank

of Romania

32,657,355.58

USD total value

of the GDRs

acquisition

Total number of shares and GDRs

1,420,463

713,788,569.22

153,263,598.20

GDRs

RON total

bought-back and total value of

330,910,244

RON estimated

(representing

value of the

transactions performed during 2022

shares

value of the

71,023,150

shares

equivalent shares

shares)

acquisition

of GDRs based on

the exchange rate

communicated by

the National Bank

of Romania

Number of shares left to be repurchased

within the 2022 buy-back programme1

398,066,606 shares

as of the date of this notification

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 15 December 2021, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 5314/30 December 2021, the 2022 buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the 2022 buyback programme is until 31 December 2022. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017,

Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed and paid-up share capital

RON 3,334,342,422.84 RON • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 316 300 048; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 17:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
01:24pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-bac..
PU
06/30FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Press Release on FP's Financial Results for Q1 2022
PU
06/15FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : May 2022 Factsheet
PU
06/02FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16Fondul Proprietatea SA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/16FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA : 1st quarter report
CO
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Fondul Proprietatea SA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/11Fondul Proprietatea Announces New Membership of the Consultative Committees
CI
05/03FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA : Dividends
CO
04/20FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 120 M - -
Net income 2021 5 013 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 806 M 2 430 M -
EV / Sales 2020 115x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,12x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 2,75%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,00 RON
Average target price 2,21 RON
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Managers and Directors
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Bernstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA0.40%2 413
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-10.52%9 379
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-2.05%5 825
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.74%3 987
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.51%3 917
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-13.17%3 544