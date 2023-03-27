Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program
03/27/2023 | 04:48am EDT
To:
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Re:
Notification regarding the buy-back transactions performed during the 2023
programme
From:
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments,FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP"/the"Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during20-24 March 2023:
a)Issuer's name (buyer)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP
London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.
b) Brokers'names
•SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and
•AUERBACH GRAYSON
c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and
Ordinary sharesissued by the Fund (ISIN
trading place
ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the
Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and
Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs")(ISIN
US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's
shares listed and traded on the London Stock
Exchange ("LSE")
d) Transaction's type
Buy-back
e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back
Within the trading session
market orders
The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:
Date of the transaction
Weighted average price per share (RON)*
Weighted average price per
GDR (USD)*
Volume of the transaction
(no. of shares)
Volume of the transaction
(no. of GDRs)
Value of the transaction with shares
(RON)
Value of the transaction with
GDRs (USD)
20 March 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
21 March 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
22 March 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
23 March 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
24 March 2023
2.1304
22.9218
2,013,012
25,571
4,288,520.76
586,133.35
2,013,012
586,133.35USD
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund• Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7thfloor, Bucharest 1stdistrict, postal code 011017,
Number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during the reporting period
shares
25,571
GDRs (representing 1,278,550 shares)
4,288,520.76 RON total value of the shares acquisition
total value of the GDRs acquisition
2,652,253.41 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania
Total number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during 2023
137,934,133 shares
1,869,836
GDRs (representing 93,491,800 shares)
301,617,977.57
RON total value of the shares acquisition
44,341,425.27 USD total value of the GDRs acquisition 203,818,631.37 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania
Number of shares left to be repurchased within the 2023 buy-back programme1as of the date of this notification
3,268,574,067 shares
* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Permanent Representative
1As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 2 of 15 November 2022, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 5051/05 December 2022, the 2023 buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 3,500,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares("GDRs"). The duration of the 2023 buyback programme is until 31 December 2023. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled ("the 2023 buyback programme").
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 08:47:10 UTC.