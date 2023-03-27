Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE Re: Notification regarding the buy-back transactions performed during the 2023 programme From: FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 20 - 24 March 2023:

a) Issuer's name (buyer) FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP. b) Brokers' names • SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and • AUERBACH GRAYSON c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN trading place ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") d) Transaction's type Buy-back e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back Within the trading session market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the transaction Weighted average price per share (RON)* Weighted average price per GDR (USD)* Volume of the transaction (no. of shares) Volume of the transaction (no. of GDRs) Value of the transaction with shares (RON) Value of the transaction with GDRs (USD) 20 March 2023 - - - - - - 21 March 2023 - - - - - - 22 March 2023 - - - - - - 23 March 2023 - - - - - - 24 March 2023 2.1304 22.9218 2,013,012 25,571 4,288,520.76 586,133.35 2,013,012 586,133.35USD

Number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during the reporting period shares 25,571 GDRs (representing 1,278,550 shares) 4,288,520.76 RON total value of the shares acquisition total value of the GDRs acquisition 2,652,253.41 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania Total number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during 2023 137,934,133 shares 1,869,836 GDRs (representing 93,491,800 shares) 301,617,977.57 RON total value of the shares acquisition 44,341,425.27 USD total value of the GDRs acquisition 203,818,631.37 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania Number of shares left to be repurchased within the 2023 buy-back programme1 as of the date of this notification 3,268,574,067 shares

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 2 of 15 November 2022, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 5051/05 December 2022, the 2023 buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 3,500,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the 2023 buyback programme is until 31 December 2023. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled ("the 2023 buyback programme").

