Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Fondul Proprietatea SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
2.095 RON    0.00%
04:48aFondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program
PU
03/24Fondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 Annual GSM
PU
03/24Fondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 shareholders' meetings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

03/27/2023 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the buy-back transactions performed during the 2023

programme

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 20 - 24 March 2023:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

b) Brokers' names

SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and

AUERBACH GRAYSON

c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN

trading place

ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the

Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN

US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's

shares listed and traded on the London Stock

Exchange ("LSE")

d) Transaction's type

Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back

Within the trading session

market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the transaction

Weighted average price per share (RON)*

Weighted average price per

GDR (USD)*

Volume of the transaction

(no. of shares)

Volume of the transaction

(no. of GDRs)

Value of the transaction with shares

(RON)

Value of the transaction with

GDRs (USD)

20 March 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

21 March 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

22 March 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

23 March 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

24 March 2023

2.1304

22.9218

2,013,012

25,571

4,288,520.76

586,133.35

2,013,012

586,133.35USD

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017,

Number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during the reporting period

shares

25,571

GDRs (representing 1,278,550 shares)

4,288,520.76 RON total value of the shares acquisition

total value of the GDRs acquisition

2,652,253.41 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania

Total number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during 2023

137,934,133 shares

1,869,836

GDRs (representing 93,491,800 shares)

301,617,977.57

RON total value of the shares acquisition

44,341,425.27 USD total value of the GDRs acquisition 203,818,631.37 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania

Number of shares left to be repurchased within the 2023 buy-back programme1 as of the date of this notification

3,268,574,067 shares

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 2 of 15 November 2022, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 5051/05 December 2022, the 2023 buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 3,500,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the 2023 buyback programme is until 31 December 2023. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled ("the 2023 buyback programme").

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 76-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017,

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 08:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
04:48aFondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-bac..
PU
03/24Fondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 Annual GSM
PU
03/24Fondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 shareholders' me..
PU
03/20Fondul Proprietatea SA(BVB:FP) added to Bucharest Exchange Tr..
CI
03/16Fondul Proprietatea SA(BVB:FP) dropped from Bucharest Exchang..
CI
03/15Fondul Proprietatea : 28 February 2023 NAV report
PU
03/15Fondul Proprietatea : FP February Factsheet
PU
03/03Fondul Proprietatea : Errata in the English version of the Convening notice of the 21 Apri..
PU
03/03Fondul Proprietatea : 2022 financial results
PU
02/28Fondul Proprietatea : Rezultate anuale 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 054 M 667 M 667 M
Net income 2022 2 769 M 604 M 604 M
Net cash 2022 14 609 M 3 189 M 3 189 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,37x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 11 057 M 2 413 M 2 413 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,12 RON
Average target price 2,46 RON
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Managers and Directors
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Bernstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA2.70%2 413
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-5.04%9 552
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.43%5 089
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.57%3 939
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.66%3 770
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.92%3 753
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer