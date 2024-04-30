To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter d) and e) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter a) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Resolutions of the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. held on 30 April 2024

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA ("Fondul Proprietatea" / the "Fund"), hereby, announces that on 30 April 2024 were held at "INTERCONTINENTAL ATHÉNÉE PALACE BUCHAREST" Hotel, Le Diplomate Salon, 1-3 Episcopiei Street, 1st District, Bucharest, 010292, Romania, the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("EGM") commencing 11:00 am (Romanian time) and Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("OGM") commencing 12:00 pm (Romanian time).

The meetings were chaired by Mr. Johan Meyer, the Permanent Representative of Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., the Sole Director of the Fund.

The shareholders of the Fund decided the following with respect to:

A. The agenda of the EGM.

To approve Point 1 on the EGM Agenda, respectively, "The approval of the decrease of the subscribed and paid-up share capital of Fondul Proprietatea, as follows:

The approval of the decrease of the subscribed and paid-up share capital of Fondul Proprietatea by RON 1,098,437,022.28, from RON 2,947,779,186.56 to RON 1,849,342,164.28, pursuant to the cancellation of 2,112,378,889 own shares acquired by Fondul Proprietatea during 2023 through the 14th buy-back programme.

Once the share capital decrease is finalized, the subscribed and paid-up share capital of Fondul Proprietatea shall have a value of RON 1,849,342,164.28, divided in 3,556,427,239 shares, each having a nominal value of RON 0.52 per share.

The first paragraph of Article 7 of the Constitutive Act of Fondul Proprietatea after the share capital decrease is finalized will be changed as follows.

"(1) The subscribed and paid-up share capital of Fondul Proprietatea is in the amount of RON 1,849,342,164.28, divided in 3,556,427,239 ordinary nominative shares, having a nominal value of RON 0.52 each".

The subscribed and paid-up share capital decrease will take place on the basis of Article 207 paragraph (1) letter c) of Companies' Law no. 31/1990 and will be effective after all the following conditions are met: