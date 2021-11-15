Fondul Proprietatea : October 2021 Factsheet 11/15/2021 | 01:30am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MONTHLY REPORT 29 October 2021 FUND DESCRIPTION Fondul Proprietatea (the Fund) is a joint stock company operating as an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), incorporated in Romania. The Fund was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on 25 January 2011, and on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") by means of Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") on 29 April 2015. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities. ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGER FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES S.À. R.L. as of 1 April 2016 PORTFOLIO MANAGER Johan Meyer - Portfolio Manager Călin Meteș - Deputy Portfolio Manager Daniel Naftali - Deputy Portfolio Manager FUND DETAILS AS AT 29/10/2021 SHARE PRICE (RON) AND DISCOUNT/ PREMIUM (%) SINCE LISTING ON BVB 2.15 13% 1.85 0% 1.55 -13% 1.25 -26% 0.95 -40% 0.65 -53% 0.35 -66% 10/219/ 1/11 9/11 5/12 1/13 9/13 5/14 1/15 9/15 5/16 1/17 9/17 5/18 1/19 9/19 5/20 1/21 Share Price (RON) Discount / Premium (%) NAV/Share: RON 2.1054 / USD 0.4957 / EUR 0.4254 Ordinary Share Price: RON 1.6700 / USD 0.3932 / EUR 0.3374 GDR price (1 GDR = 50 shares): RON 84.94 / USD 20.00 / EUR 17.16 Current Share Price Discount/Premium1: (20.68%) Current GDR Discount/Premium1: (19.31%) Fund NAV: RON 12.37 billion / USD 2.91 billion / EUR 2.50 billion Market Capitalisation (Excluding treasury shares): RON 9.81 billion / USD 2.31 billion / EUR 1.98 billion / Average Daily Turnover on the BVB2: RON 4.56 million / USD 1.07 million / EUR 0.92 million Average Daily Turnover on the LSE2: RON 2.95 million / USD 0.69 million / EUR 0.60 million Base Currency of Fund: Romanian Lei (RON) Date of Fund Launch: 28 December 2005 Performance Inception Date: 31 December 2010 for NAV 25 January 2011 for Ordinary Share Price 29 April 2015 for Global Depositary Receipts Number of Issued Shares: 6,412,196,967 Number of Shares Corresponding to 6,048,384,617 Paid Share capital: Number of Paid Shares less 5,875,478,065 Treasury Shares: Number of Voting Rights14: 5,877,206,492 Subscribed Share Capital: RON 3,334,342,422.84 Cumulative 2-Yr3 3-Yr3 5-Yr3 Since perf. Performance % 1-Mo 3-Mo 6-Mo 9-Mo YTD 1-Yr incept.4 NAV RON5 1.16 13.60 24.30 32.11 33.99 44.40 23.44 22.59 20.43 223.86 Ordinary Share Price RON6 (7.73) (5.60) 6.54 19.67 24.62 40.62 28.46 30.12 25.33 461.82 GDR USD7 (3.85) (8.35) 3.33 16.18 25.69 42.34 28.83 28.62 23.53 187.40 Performance data is shown rounded to the nearest hundredth. The Fund uses these indicators as they are directly related to the performance objectives of the Fund included in the Investment Policy Statement. AVERAGE ANNUAL DISCOUNT/ PREMIUM %1 Current 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD Discount/ Premium Ordinary (55.67) (50.09) (40.74) (30.87) (29.12) (32.08) (28.05) (29.54) (29.38) (21.06) (4.39) (20.68) Share Price GDR - - - - (29.51) (29.98) (27.39) (29.53) (30.34) (22.17) (6.12) (19.31) Paid Share Capital: RON 3,145,160,000.84 CASH DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE13 2021 Special Dividend15 0.06 RON payable starting 18 February 2022 2021 Special Dividend 0.0700 RON August 2021 2021 Special Dividend 0.0720 RON June 2021 2020 Dividend: 0.0642 RON July 2020 2019 Dividend: 0.0903 RON July 2019 2018 Dividend: 0.06780 RON June 2018 2017 Cash Distribution: 0.05000 RON June 2017 2017 Special Cash Distribution: 0.05000 RON March 2017 2016 Cash Distribution: 0.05000 RON June 2016 2015 Cash Distribution: 0.05000 RON June 2015 2014 Cash Distribution: 0.05000 RON July 2014 2012 Dividend: 0.04089 RON June 2013 2011 Dividend: 0.03854 RON June 2012 2010 Dividend: 0.03141 RON June 2011 PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE Asset % of NAV Listed Equities 17.92 Unlisted Equities 78.40 Net Cash & Receivables8 3.68 Sector % of NAV Power utilities: generation 58.47 Oil & Gas 15.80 Power & Gas utilities: distribution, supply 10.89 Infrastructure 7.58 Heavy Industry 1.72 Aluminium 1.65 Postal services 0.11 Others 0.10 Net Cash and receivables8 3.68 TOP 10 HOLDINGS Security name % of NAV Hidroelectrica SA 58.47 OMV Petrom SA 15.80 Engie Romania SA 4.88 CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA 4.78 CN Administratia Porturilor Maritime SA 2.13 E-Distributie Banat SA 2.03 E-Distributie Muntenia SA 1.68 Alro SA 1.65 E-Distributie Dobrogea SA 1.52 Societatea Nationala a Sarii SA 1.48 Total 94.42 2008-2009 Dividend: 0.0816 RON October 2010 FUND IDENTIFIER Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP. Bloomberg: FP RO (for BVB) and FP/LI (for GDRs) Reuters: FP.BX (for BVB) and FPq.L (for GDRs) ISIN: ROFPTAACNOR5 ASF Public Register No: PJR09SIIR/400006/18.08.2010 CIVM Registration No: AC-4522-7/03.11.2021 LEI Code: 549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07 SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE9 % Romanian institutional investors 34.59 Romanian private individuals 18.63 The Bank of New York Mellon (depository 15.95 bank for Global Depository Receipts)10 Foreign institutional investors 13.69 Foreign private individuals 2.99 Ministry of Public Finance11 0.10 Treasury shares12 14.05 Total Number of Shareholders 10,665 LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS % of total Shareholder As at voting rights NN Group 6 March 2020 10.01 Silver Point Capital 4 May 2021 5.07 Funds Allianz-Tiriac Private 1 July 2019 5.05 Pension Funds Source: Ownership disclosures submitted by shareholders. Monthly Report 29 October 2021 DESCRIPTION OF NAV BASIS THE CURRENT REGULATIONS Net Asset Value is calculated according to regulations approved by Local Regulator (CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010 as subsequently amended). Where there is trading activity in the last 30 trading days, shares listed on a regulated market are valued at closing price. The shares admitted to trading on AeRO market (alternative trading system) are valued based on the Reference Price method, respectively the average price. Where there is no trading activity in the 30 trading day-period for listed investments, the unlisted valuation approach applies. Investments in unlisted companies are valued using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards (according to the fair value principle). Investments in companies in liquidation, dissolution, bankruptcy, insolvency or judicial reorganization are valued at nil. Investments in companies under temporary or final suspension of operation, are valued at zero until the procedure is finalized. Starting with the NAV report as at 29 January 2016, the accounting records under IFRS are used for the computation of NAV for the items that are not part of the financial instruments' portfolio (non-portfolio items). WHAT ARE THE KEY RISKS? The Fund's portfolio consists mainly of unlisted financial instruments and consequently the performance of the Fund can fluctuate considerably over time. Risk related to industry sectors: the Fund has a significant exposure in companies in oil, gas and electricity sector. Therefore, the Fund's performance will depend largely on the overall condition of the industries and markets in which the companies in the Fund's portfolio operate. Risk related to Romania: The Fund holds significant holdings in companies that are controlled by Romanian State. Past experience indicates that management of these companies is often replaced after government changes, which may affect the financial results of such companies in the Fund's portfolio and the Fund's overall performance. Risk related to Global Pandemic: The spread of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, could have a significant adverse impact on the Fund's operations and Fund's returns. The outbreak of pandemic as well as any restrictive measures implemented by the government to control such pandemic, could adversely affect the operations and financial results of the Fund's companies. Other materially relevant risks are unlisted investment risk, and share discount to NAV risk. For full details of all of the risks applicable to this Fund, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund in the current prospectus of Fondul Proprietatea. Important Information and Disclaimers The above portfolio information is calculated on the basis of the NAV. The Investment Manager for the Fund reserves the right to withhold release of information with respect to holdings that would otherwise be included in the Top 10 Holdings list where the protection of such information is in the best interests of the Fund. The price of shares and income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount that you invested. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. In emerging markets, the risks can be greater than in developed markets. Investment in the Fund may not be suitable for all investors; we suggest investors seek guidance from a financial adviser. Read the issue prospectus before investing in this fund/investment firm. FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES S.À R.L. as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA issues quarterly, semi-annual and annual reports which are published on the Fund's website at www.fondulproprietatea.ro. This is a short summary for the information of existing shareholders only and is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions. Existing and potential investors should refer to the Fund's prospectus and amendment, available at www.fondulproprietatea.ro. All information presented in the report is provided by Franklin Templeton Investment Services S.À R.L., Bucharest Branch. This report is issued in Romania by Franklin Templeton Investment Services S.À R.L., Bucharest Branch, at 76-80 Buzesti Str, Premium Point, 8th Floor, Bucharest 1, 011017, ROMANIA. References The Discount/ Premium is calculated based on the latest published NAV at the date of the calculation. For Current Discount/ Premium, the values are calculated based on the 29 October 2021 NAV. Share price: for the period 1 - 29 October 2021. GDR: for the period 1 - 29 October 2021. Annualized rate of return. The Performance Inception date for the NAV is 31 December 2010, for the Share Price is January 2011, and for the GDRs is 29 April 2015. The NAV per Share Total Return is calculated in RON by geometrically linking total returns for all intermediate periods when official NAV is published. Each total return for a single period is calculated using the following formula: the NAV per share as at the end of the period plus any cash distribution during the period, dividing the resulting sum by the official NAV per share at the beginning of the period. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall total return. The Share Price Total Return is calculated in RON by geometrically linking daily total returns. Daily total return is calculated as the closing price at the end of the day, plus any cash distributions on that day, dividing the resulting sum by the closing price of the previous day. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall total return. The GDR Price Total Return is calculated in USD by geometrically linking daily total returns. Daily total return is calculated as the closing price at the end of the day, plus any cash distributions on that day, dividing the resulting sum by the closing price of the previous day. The resulting single period total returns are geometrically linked to result in the overall

total return. Net cash and receivables includes bank deposits, current bank accounts, short-term Government securities, dividend receivables, as well as other receivables and assets, net of all liabilities (including liabilities to shareholders related to the returns of capital and dividend distribution) and provisions. Based on the paid-up share capital as at 31 October 2021 as received from Depozitarul Central SA. Includes 7,005,550 shares, equivalent of the 140,111 Global Depository Receipts of Fondul Proprietatea. The total number of shares held by the Ministry of Public Finance is of 370,456,198 shares out of which 6,643,848 paid shares and 363,812,350 unpaid shares. 962,133,862 treasury shares out of which 164,172,575 treasury shares acquired in the 12th buyback program and 797,961,287 treasury shares acquired in the 11th buyback program. On 25 October 2021, the Trade Registry registered the decrease of the subscribed registered share capital from RON 3,749,282,292.08 to RON 3,334,342,422.84 by cancelling a number of 797,961,287 treasury shares acquired by the Fund within the 11th buy-back programme. As at 31 October 2021, the registration of this share capital decrease with Central Depositary was still in progress following to be finalised during November 2021. Distributions since the start of Franklin Templeton Mandates. The unpaid shares, own settled shares and shares equivalent of own global depositary receipts held by the Fund are excluded from the calculation of the number of voting rights. The repurchased own shares and global depositary receipts for which the settlement is ongoing at the date of this report are not excluded from the calculation of the number of voting rights. Dividend proposal submitted for shareholders' approval during the 15 December 2021 GSM. Contact Us www.fondulproprietatea.ro tel.: +40 21 200 96 00 investor.relations@fondulproprietatea.ro fax: +40 31 630 00 48 Fund's headquarters are at 76-80 Buzesti Str, 7th Floor, Bucharest District 1, 011017, Romania. Fund's Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260 and Trade Registry registration no: J40/21901/2005. © 2021 Franklin Templeton Investments. All rights reserved. FTIFRO FFS 06/17 Attachments Original document

