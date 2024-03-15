To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

INFORMATION NOTICE

Important events to be reported:

Partial withdrawal as candidate for the Board of Nominees position

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders that, on 15 March 2024, Mrs. Raluca Ana-MariaNicolescu, candidate registered on the List of candidates for both vacant positions as member of the Fund's Board of Nominees in relation to the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting summoned for 26 March 2024 ("OGM"), published here, notified her candidacy withdrawal from one of the vacant positions as member of the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea, namely for the position to be vacant following the expiry of the mandate of Mr. Ӧmer Tetik. Thus, Mrs.

Raluca Ana-Maria Nicolescu continues to candidate only for the position to be vacant following the expiry of the mandate held by Mr. Nicholas Paris.

We remind shareholders that this information regarding the expression of voting options relates to Item 4 on the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting Agenda of 26 March 2024.

Additional information regarding the OGM summoned for 26 March 2024 are available on the Fund's website, here.

