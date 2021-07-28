Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Fondul Proprietatea SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : Payment of special dividends

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 77 of the Issuer Law no. 24/2017, Article 145 para. (1) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter f) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Important events to be reported:

Payment of special dividends

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders that the Fund will start the payment of special dividends on 27 August 2021 ("Payment Date").

The gross value of the dividend is RON 0.07 per share, as approved on 16 July 2021, during the Fund's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Holders of fully paid-up shares registered in the Fund's shareholders' registry kept by the Central Depositary, on the Registration Date of 6 August 2021, are entitled to receive this dividend. The Ex - Date is 5 August 2021.

The payment shall be performed as follows:

  1. directly by the custodian bank or broker for shareholders having a custodian/brokerage account;
  2. for all other shareholders:
    1. by the Central Depositary, through BRD Groupe Societe Generale (acting as payment agent and further referred to as the "Payment Agent"), for bank transfers when the supporting documentation required by the Central Depositary, along with a payment request, have been submitted.
    2. by the Payment Agent for cash payments at any of its agencies, or by bank transfer (when the supporting documentation required by the Payment Agent, along with a payment request, have been submitted to the Payment Agent).

More details regarding this dividend payment, including its tax implications, documents to be submitted to benefit of certain tax exemptions or lower tax rates, can be found in the general payment procedure available on the

Report date:

28 July 2021

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office:

78-80 Buzesti Street

7th floor, district 1,

Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade

Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid-up share capital:

RON 3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue: 7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares: 6,846,345,904

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock

Exchange

GDRs on London Stock

Exchange

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fund'swebpageat: https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/files/live/sites/fondul/files/en/corporate- governance/Dividend%20payment%20procedure.pdf.

In relation to the said tax exemptions and reduced tax rates, we would like to emphasize that all documents and/or clarifications entitling shareholders to benefit from a reduced withholding tax rate or tax exemption must be provided to the Fund by 17 August 2021 (as further detailed in the said payment procedure). Given that some tax issues may require a more detailed analysis or additional clarifications, it is strongly recommended that the necessary documents to be submitted to the Fund prior to 17 August 2021.

Also, as an important notice to shareholders, this dividend payment is subject to the general statute of limitation. As such, shareholders may request the payments only within a 3 year term starting with the Payment Date, namely by 27 August 2024.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent representative

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 12:33:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
08:34aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Payment of special dividends
PU
07/26FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
07/23INFORMATION ON THE CLOSED TRADING PE : 2 – 31 August 2021
PU
07/19FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
07/16FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : 16 July 2021 OGSM Resolution - full text
PU
07/16FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : 16 July 2021 GSM Results
PU
07/16Fondul Proprietatea SA Approves Special Dividend, Payable on August 27, 2021
CI
07/15FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : NAV Report 30 June 2021
PU
07/15FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : June 2021 Factsheet
PU
07/09FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Information on the conduct of the 16 July 2021 OGSM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -13,1 M -3,15 M -3,15 M
Net income 2020 -103 M -24,7 M -24,7 M
Net cash 2020 10 287 M 2 470 M 2 470 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,2x
Yield 2020 4,97%
Capitalization 10 877 M 2 617 M 2 611 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 115x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,84 RON
Average target price 1,74 RON
Spread / Average Target -5,43%
Managers and Directors
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA26.90%2 617
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.12%8 872
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.26.81%5 988
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.96%3 976
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION51.02%3 168
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.73%2 683