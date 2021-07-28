Fondul Proprietatea : Payment of special dividends

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 77 of the Issuer Law no. 24/2017, Article 145 para. (1) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter f) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Important events to be reported:

Payment of special dividends

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders that the Fund will start the payment of special dividends on 27 August 2021 ("Payment Date").

The gross value of the dividend is RON 0.07 per share, as approved on 16 July 2021, during the Fund's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Holders of fully paid-up shares registered in the Fund's shareholders' registry kept by the Central Depositary, on the Registration Date of 6 August 2021, are entitled to receive this dividend. The Ex - Date is 5 August 2021.

The payment shall be performed as follows:

directly by the custodian bank or broker for shareholders having a custodian/brokerage account; for all other shareholders: by the Central Depositary, through BRD Groupe Societe Generale (acting as payment agent and further referred to as the " Payment Agent "), for bank transfers when the supporting documentation required by the Central Depositary, along with a payment request, have been submitted. by the Payment Agent for cash payments at any of its agencies, or by bank transfer (when the supporting documentation required by the Payment Agent, along with a payment request, have been submitted to the Payment Agent).

More details regarding this dividend payment, including its tax implications, documents to be submitted to benefit of certain tax exemptions or lower tax rates, can be found in the general payment procedure available on the