Fondul Proprietatea : Potential agreement among shareholders on the listing of S.P.E.E.H. Hidroelectrica S.A.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according Article 99 letter s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Potential agreement among shareholders on the listing of S.P.E.E.H. HIDROELECTRICA S.A.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as Alternative Investment Fund Manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders that on 28 March 2022, the Ministry of Energy as the majority shareholder of S.P.E.E.H. Hidroelectrica S.A. (the "Company" / "Hidroelectrica') confirmed their agreement to hold a shareholders meeting of the Company to approve the initiation of the listing of the Company's shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange following a public offering of the Company's shares held by the Fund. Following the Fund's efforts to start the listing process of Hidroelectrica, the shareholders' meeting is scheduled for 31 March 2022. The Fund intends to vote in favour of such proposal and thus expects the proposal to be successfully passed in the shareholders meeting of the Company.

The Fund currently holds 19.94% of the issued share capital of the Company (representing 66.15 % of the Fund's NAV as at 28 February 2022).

Further current reports with additional information will be made as and when there will be relevant information.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative