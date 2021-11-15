Log in
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 11/12
1.798 RON   +0.33%
01:30aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Q3 2021 Results report.
PU
01:30aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : 29 October 2021 NAV report
PU
01:30aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : October 2021 Factsheet
PU
Fondul Proprietatea : Q3 2021 Results report.

11/15/2021 | 01:30am EST
Fondul Proprietatea SA

Quarterly Report

For the Quarter Ended 30 September 2021

(This is a translation from the official Romanian version)

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Contents

List of Abbreviations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Overview . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

Analysis of the Fund's Activity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6

Regulated Stock Market Trading. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Performance Objectives. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Management and Governance of the Fund . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

General Shareholders Meeting Resolutions in the Third Quarter of 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

GDR Facility. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Credit Facility Agreement. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Dividend Distributions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Investor Relations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Buy-back Programmes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Fund's Activity. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

Regulatory Updates. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Portfolio Analysis and Financial Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

NAV Methodology and NAV Evolution . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19

Investment Strategy and Portfolio Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20

Energy Sector Updates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

Update on the Largest 10 Portfolio Holdings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25

Financial Statements Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34

Subsequent Events . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38

Annexes

Annex 1 Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and applying the FSA Norm no. 39/ 2015, regarding the approval of the

accounting regulations in accordance with IFRS, applicable to the entities authorised, regulated and supervised by the FSA - Financial Investments and Instruments Sector

Annex 2 Statement of Assets and Obligations of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 30 September 2021, prepared in accordance with CNVM Regulation 4/2010 (Annex no. 4)

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

1

Fondul Proprietatea SA

List of Abbreviations

AIF

Alternative Investment Fund

AIF Law

Romanian Law no. 243/2019 on the regulation of alternative investment funds and

amending and supplementing certain normative acts

AIF Regulation

Regulation no. 7/2020 on the authorisation and function of alternative investment

funds, issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority

AIFM

Alternative Investment Fund Manager

AIFM Directive

Directive 2011/61/EU on Alternative Investment Fund Managers

ANAR

National Administration of Romanian Waters

ANRE

Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority

ATS

Alternative Trading System

BRM

Romanian Commodities Exchange

BVB

Bucharest Stock Exchange

CIVM

Certification of registration of securities

CNVM

National Securities Commission (currently FSA)

Companies' Law

Law 31/1990 regarding companies, with subsequent amendments

Depozitarul Central SA

Romanian Central Depositary

EGSM

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

ESEF

European single electronic format

ESG

Environmental, Social and Governance

EU

European Union

Fondul Proprietatea/ the Fund/ FP

Fondul Proprietatea SA

FSA

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority

FTIS/ Alternative Investment Fund

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.

Manager/ Sole Director

GDP

Gross Domestic Product

GDR

Global Depositary Receipt

GEO

Government Emergency Ordinance

GEO 114/2018

GEO 114/29 December 2018 on the implementation of certain measures in the field of

public investments and of fiscal-budgetary measures and the amendment and

completion of certain normative acts

GEO 118/2021

GEO 118/20211 for establishing the compensation scheme for consumption of

electricity and natural gas for the cold season 2021-2022

GEO 1/2020

GEO 1/ 9 January 2020 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures and the

amendment and completion of some normative acts

GEO 70/2020

GEO 70/ 14 May 2020 on the regulation of certain measures, starting with 15 May

2020, in the context of the epidemiological situation caused by the spread of SARS-

CoV-2 coronavirus

GEO 84/2021

GEO 84/ 5 August 2021 which brought modifications to GEO 70/2020

GSM

General Shareholders Meeting

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union

IPS

Investment Policy Statement

LSE

London Stock Exchange

NAV

Net Asset Value

PRIIPs

Packaged retail and insurance-based investment products

OGSM

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

REGS

Main market (Regular) of Bucharest Stock Exchange

RRR

Regulatory Rate of Return

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

2

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Overview

Company Information

Fondul Proprietatea was incorporated on 28 December 2005 as a joint stock company operating as a closed-end investment company. The Fund is registered with the Bucharest Trade Register under the number J40/21901/2005 and has the sole registration code 18253260.

The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities.

During the reporting period, the Fund was managed by FTIS as its Sole Director and AIFM under the AIFM Directive and local implementation regulations, based on the Management Agreement in force between 1 April 2020 - 31 March 2022. The portfolio management and the administrative activities are performed by FTIS via its Bucharest Branch.

Since 25 January 2011, the Fund's shares have been listed on BVB. Since 29 April 2015, the Fund's GDRs issued by The Bank of New York Mellon as GDR Depositary, having the Fund's shares as support, have been listed on the Specialist Fund Market of LSE.

Share information

Primary listing

Bucharest Stock Exchange - since 25 January 2011

Secondary listing

London Stock Exchange - since 29 April 2015

BVB symbol

FP

LSE symbol

FP.

Bloomberg ticker on BVB

FP RO

Bloomberg ticker on LSE

FP/ LI

Reuters ticker on BVB

FP.BX

Reuters ticker on LSE

FPq.L

ISIN

ROFPTAACNOR5

FSA register no

PJR09SIIR/400006/18.08.2010

LEI code

549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07

CIVM registration no

AC-4522-7/3.11.2021

Source: Fondul Proprietatea

Shareholder Information

Shareholder Structure as at 30 September 20211

Shareholder categories

% of subscribed

% of paid-in share

% of voting

share capital

capital

rights2

Romanian institutional shareholders

32.74

34.48

40.06

Romanian private individuals

17.57

18.51

21.50

The Bank of New York Mellon (GDRs)3

15.61

16.44

19.07

Foreign institutional shareholders

12.87

13.55

15.74

Foreign private individuals

2.88

3.03

3.52

Romanian State represented by Ministry of Public Finance

5.14

0.10

0.11

Treasury shares4

13.19

13.89

-

Source: Depozitarul Central SA

As at 30 September 2021 the Fund had 10,052 shareholders and the total number of voting rights was 5,893,890,599.

  1. Information provided based on settlement date of transactions
  2. The unpaid shares of the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Public Finance, and the treasury shares held by FP were not taken into consideration at the calculation of the total number of voting rights
  3. Fondul Proprietatea held 25,951 GDRs (equivalent to 1,297,550 shares) as at 30 September 2021
  4. 951,157,755 treasury shares out of which 797,961,287 treasury shares acquired in the eleventh buyback program and 153,196,468 treasury shares acquired in the twelfth buyback program (based on Depozitarul Central SA). Please see subsequent events section for updated information.

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

3

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Largest Shareholders

Shareholder

Latest ownership

% of voting

disclosure

rights

NN Group

6 March 2020

10.01%

Silver Point Capital Funds

4 May 2021

5.07%

Allianz-Tiriac private pension funds

1 July 2019

5.05%

Source: ownership disclosures submitted by shareholders

Share Capital Information

Share capital information

30 September 2021

30 September 2020

31 December 2020

Issued share capital (RON)

3,749,282,292.08

3,749,282,292.08

3,749,282,292.08

Paid in share capital (RON)

3,560,099,870.08

3,560,099,870.08

3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue

7,210,158,254

7,210,158,254

7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares

6,846,345,904

6,846,345,904

6,846,345,904

Nominal value per share (RON)

0.52

0.52

0.52

Source: Fondul Proprietatea

Note: Please see Subsequent events section for updated information.

Summary of Financial Results

The following table shows a summary of the financial information of the Fund during the period:

NAV* and share price developments**

Notes

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period

10,850.8

11,428.7

12,264.3

9,909.2

(RON million)

Total shareholders' equity change in period (%)

+5.7%

+5.3%

+7.3%

-2.3%

Total NAV at the end of the period (RON million)

a

10,850.8

11,428.7

12,264.3

9,909.1

Total NAV change in period (%)

+5.7%

+5.3%

+7.3%

-2.3%

NAV per share at the end of the period (RON)

a

1.8166

1.9309

2.0812

1.5881

NAV per share at the end of the period (USD)

a

0.4329

0.4661

0.4879

0.3816

NAV per share change in the period (%)

+7.0%

+6.3%

+7.8%

+1.7%

NAV per share total return in the period (%)

g

+7.0%

+10.7%

+11.9%

+1.7%

Share price as at the end of the period (RON)

b

1.7450

1.8500

1.8100

1.2950

Share price low in the period (RON)

b

1.4400

1.6700

1.7340

1.1450

Share price high in the period (RON)

b

1.7450

1.8600

1.8780

1.3300

Share price change in the period (%)

+20.3%

+6.0%

-2.2%

+2.8%

Share price total return in the period (%)

h

+20.3%

+10.4%

+1.7%

+2.8%

Share price (discount) to NAV as at the end of the

d

-3.9%

-4.2%

-13.0%

-18.5%

period (%)

Average share price (discount) / premium in the

d

-7.1%

-1.2%

-3.1%

-20.7%

period (%)

Average daily share turnover in the period (RON

c, j

3.9

4.8

2.4

7.2

million)

GDR price as at the end of the period (USD)

e

20.4000

22.6000

20.8000

15.5000

GDR price low in the period (USD)

e

17.4000

20.2000

20.6000

13.6000

GDR price high in the period (USD)

e

20.4000

22.6000

22.6000

15.8000

GDR price change in the period (%)

+19.3%

+10.8%

-8.0%

+7.6%

GDR price total return in the period (%)

i

+19.3%

+15.0%

-4.7%

+7.6%

GDR price discount to NAV as at the end of the

d

-5.8%

-3.0%

-14.7%

-18.8%

period (%)

Average GDR price (discount) / premium in the

d

-9.5%

-2.2%

-4.6%

-20.6%

period (%)

Average daily GDR turnover in the period (USD

f, k

0.7

1.8

0.3

0.8

million)

Source: Fondul Proprietatea, BVB (for shares) and Bloomberg (for GDRs)

  • NAV for the end of each period was computed in the last working day of the month
  • Period should be read as Q1 2021, Q2 2021, Q3 2021, and Q3 2020 respectively

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
