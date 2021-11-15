Fondul Proprietatea : Q3 2021 Results report.

Fondul Proprietatea SA Quarterly Report For the Quarter Ended 30 September 2021 (This is a translation from the official Romanian version)

Fondul Proprietatea SA Contents List of Abbreviations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 Overview . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Analysis of the Fund's Activity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Regulated Stock Market Trading. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Performance Objectives. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Management and Governance of the Fund . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 General Shareholders Meeting Resolutions in the Third Quarter of 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 GDR Facility. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Credit Facility Agreement. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Dividend Distributions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Investor Relations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 Buy-back Programmes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Fund's Activity. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 Regulatory Updates. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 Portfolio Analysis and Financial Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 NAV Methodology and NAV Evolution . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 Investment Strategy and Portfolio Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 Energy Sector Updates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 Update on the Largest 10 Portfolio Holdings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25 Financial Statements Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34 Subsequent Events . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38 Annexes Annex 1 Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and applying the FSA Norm no. 39/ 2015, regarding the approval of the accounting regulations in accordance with IFRS, applicable to the entities authorised, regulated and supervised by the FSA - Financial Investments and Instruments Sector Annex 2 Statement of Assets and Obligations of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 30 September 2021, prepared in accordance with CNVM Regulation 4/2010 (Annex no. 4) Fondul Proprietatea SA Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 1

Fondul Proprietatea SA List of Abbreviations AIF Alternative Investment Fund AIF Law Romanian Law no. 243/2019 on the regulation of alternative investment funds and amending and supplementing certain normative acts AIF Regulation Regulation no. 7/2020 on the authorisation and function of alternative investment funds, issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority AIFM Alternative Investment Fund Manager AIFM Directive Directive 2011/61/EU on Alternative Investment Fund Managers ANAR National Administration of Romanian Waters ANRE Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority ATS Alternative Trading System BRM Romanian Commodities Exchange BVB Bucharest Stock Exchange CIVM Certification of registration of securities CNVM National Securities Commission (currently FSA) Companies' Law Law 31/1990 regarding companies, with subsequent amendments Depozitarul Central SA Romanian Central Depositary EGSM Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ESEF European single electronic format ESG Environmental, Social and Governance EU European Union Fondul Proprietatea/ the Fund/ FP Fondul Proprietatea SA FSA Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority FTIS/ Alternative Investment Fund Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. Manager/ Sole Director GDP Gross Domestic Product GDR Global Depositary Receipt GEO Government Emergency Ordinance GEO 114/2018 GEO 114/29 December 2018 on the implementation of certain measures in the field of public investments and of fiscal-budgetary measures and the amendment and completion of certain normative acts GEO 118/2021 GEO 118/20211 for establishing the compensation scheme for consumption of electricity and natural gas for the cold season 2021-2022 GEO 1/2020 GEO 1/ 9 January 2020 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures and the amendment and completion of some normative acts GEO 70/2020 GEO 70/ 14 May 2020 on the regulation of certain measures, starting with 15 May 2020, in the context of the epidemiological situation caused by the spread of SARS- CoV-2 coronavirus GEO 84/2021 GEO 84/ 5 August 2021 which brought modifications to GEO 70/2020 GSM General Shareholders Meeting IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union IPS Investment Policy Statement LSE London Stock Exchange NAV Net Asset Value PRIIPs Packaged retail and insurance-based investment products OGSM Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders REGS Main market (Regular) of Bucharest Stock Exchange RRR Regulatory Rate of Return Fondul Proprietatea SA Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 2

Fondul Proprietatea SA Overview Company Information Fondul Proprietatea was incorporated on 28 December 2005 as a joint stock company operating as a closed-end investment company. The Fund is registered with the Bucharest Trade Register under the number J40/21901/2005 and has the sole registration code 18253260. The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities. During the reporting period, the Fund was managed by FTIS as its Sole Director and AIFM under the AIFM Directive and local implementation regulations, based on the Management Agreement in force between 1 April 2020 - 31 March 2022. The portfolio management and the administrative activities are performed by FTIS via its Bucharest Branch. Since 25 January 2011, the Fund's shares have been listed on BVB. Since 29 April 2015, the Fund's GDRs issued by The Bank of New York Mellon as GDR Depositary, having the Fund's shares as support, have been listed on the Specialist Fund Market of LSE. Share information Primary listing Bucharest Stock Exchange - since 25 January 2011 Secondary listing London Stock Exchange - since 29 April 2015 BVB symbol FP LSE symbol FP. Bloomberg ticker on BVB FP RO Bloomberg ticker on LSE FP/ LI Reuters ticker on BVB FP.BX Reuters ticker on LSE FPq.L ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5 FSA register no PJR09SIIR/400006/18.08.2010 LEI code 549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07 CIVM registration no AC-4522-7/3.11.2021 Source: Fondul Proprietatea Shareholder Information Shareholder Structure as at 30 September 20211 Shareholder categories % of subscribed % of paid-in share % of voting share capital capital rights2 Romanian institutional shareholders 32.74 34.48 40.06 Romanian private individuals 17.57 18.51 21.50 The Bank of New York Mellon (GDRs)3 15.61 16.44 19.07 Foreign institutional shareholders 12.87 13.55 15.74 Foreign private individuals 2.88 3.03 3.52 Romanian State represented by Ministry of Public Finance 5.14 0.10 0.11 Treasury shares4 13.19 13.89 - Source: Depozitarul Central SA As at 30 September 2021 the Fund had 10,052 shareholders and the total number of voting rights was 5,893,890,599. Information provided based on settlement date of transactions The unpaid shares of the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Public Finance, and the treasury shares held by FP were not taken into consideration at the calculation of the total number of voting rights Fondul Proprietatea held 25,951 GDRs (equivalent to 1,297,550 shares) as at 30 September 2021 951,157,755 treasury shares out of which 797,961,287 treasury shares acquired in the eleventh buyback program and 153,196,468 treasury shares acquired in the twelfth buyback program ( based on Depozitarul Central SA ). Please see subsequent events section for updated information. Fondul Proprietatea SA Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 3

Fondul Proprietatea SA Largest Shareholders Shareholder Latest ownership % of voting disclosure rights NN Group 6 March 2020 10.01% Silver Point Capital Funds 4 May 2021 5.07% Allianz-Tiriac private pension funds 1 July 2019 5.05% Source: ownership disclosures submitted by shareholders Share Capital Information Share capital information 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 31 December 2020 Issued share capital (RON) 3,749,282,292.08 3,749,282,292.08 3,749,282,292.08 Paid in share capital (RON) 3,560,099,870.08 3,560,099,870.08 3,560,099,870.08 Number of shares in issue 7,210,158,254 7,210,158,254 7,210,158,254 Number of paid shares 6,846,345,904 6,846,345,904 6,846,345,904 Nominal value per share (RON) 0.52 0.52 0.52 Source: Fondul Proprietatea Note: Please see Subsequent events section for updated information. Summary of Financial Results The following table shows a summary of the financial information of the Fund during the period: NAV* and share price developments** Notes Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period 10,850.8 11,428.7 12,264.3 9,909.2 (RON million) Total shareholders' equity change in period (%) +5.7% +5.3% +7.3% -2.3% Total NAV at the end of the period (RON million) a 10,850.8 11,428.7 12,264.3 9,909.1 Total NAV change in period (%) +5.7% +5.3% +7.3% -2.3% NAV per share at the end of the period (RON) a 1.8166 1.9309 2.0812 1.5881 NAV per share at the end of the period (USD) a 0.4329 0.4661 0.4879 0.3816 NAV per share change in the period (%) +7.0% +6.3% +7.8% +1.7% NAV per share total return in the period (%) g +7.0% +10.7% +11.9% +1.7% Share price as at the end of the period (RON) b 1.7450 1.8500 1.8100 1.2950 Share price low in the period (RON) b 1.4400 1.6700 1.7340 1.1450 Share price high in the period (RON) b 1.7450 1.8600 1.8780 1.3300 Share price change in the period (%) +20.3% +6.0% -2.2% +2.8% Share price total return in the period (%) h +20.3% +10.4% +1.7% +2.8% Share price (discount) to NAV as at the end of the d -3.9% -4.2% -13.0% -18.5% period (%) Average share price (discount) / premium in the d -7.1% -1.2% -3.1% -20.7% period (%) Average daily share turnover in the period (RON c, j 3.9 4.8 2.4 7.2 million) GDR price as at the end of the period (USD) e 20.4000 22.6000 20.8000 15.5000 GDR price low in the period (USD) e 17.4000 20.2000 20.6000 13.6000 GDR price high in the period (USD) e 20.4000 22.6000 22.6000 15.8000 GDR price change in the period (%) +19.3% +10.8% -8.0% +7.6% GDR price total return in the period (%) i +19.3% +15.0% -4.7% +7.6% GDR price discount to NAV as at the end of the d -5.8% -3.0% -14.7% -18.8% period (%) Average GDR price (discount) / premium in the d -9.5% -2.2% -4.6% -20.6% period (%) Average daily GDR turnover in the period (USD f, k 0.7 1.8 0.3 0.8 million) Source: Fondul Proprietatea, BVB (for shares) and Bloomberg (for GDRs) NAV for the end of each period was computed in the last working day of the month

Period should be read as Q1 2021, Q2 2021, Q3 2021, and Q3 2020 respectively Fondul Proprietatea SA Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 4

