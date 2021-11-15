Fondul Proprietatea : Q3 2021 Results report.

Annex 1 Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and applying the FSA Norm no. 39/ 2015, regarding the approval of the
accounting regulations in accordance with IFRS, applicable to the entities authorised, regulated and supervised by the FSA - Financial Investments and Instruments Sector
Annex 2 Statement of Assets and Obligations of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 30 September 2021, prepared in accordance with CNVM Regulation 4/2010 (Annex no. 4)
List of Abbreviations
AIF
Alternative Investment Fund
AIF Law
Romanian Law no. 243/2019 on the regulation of alternative investment funds and
amending and supplementing certain normative acts
AIF Regulation
Regulation no. 7/2020 on the authorisation and function of alternative investment
funds, issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority
AIFM
Alternative Investment Fund Manager
AIFM Directive
Directive 2011/61/EU on Alternative Investment Fund Managers
ANAR
National Administration of Romanian Waters
ANRE
Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority
ATS
Alternative Trading System
BRM
Romanian Commodities Exchange
BVB
Bucharest Stock Exchange
CIVM
Certification of registration of securities
CNVM
National Securities Commission (currently FSA)
Companies' Law
Law 31/1990 regarding companies, with subsequent amendments
Depozitarul Central SA
Romanian Central Depositary
EGSM
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
ESEF
European single electronic format
ESG
Environmental, Social and Governance
EU
European Union
Fondul Proprietatea/ the Fund/ FP
Fondul Proprietatea SA
FSA
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority
FTIS/ Alternative Investment Fund
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.
Manager/ Sole Director
GDP
Gross Domestic Product
GDR
Global Depositary Receipt
GEO
Government Emergency Ordinance
GEO 114/2018
GEO 114/29 December 2018 on the implementation of certain measures in the field of
public investments and of fiscal-budgetary measures and the amendment and
completion of certain normative acts
GEO 118/2021
GEO 118/20211 for establishing the compensation scheme for consumption of
electricity and natural gas for the cold season 2021-2022
GEO 1/2020
GEO 1/ 9 January 2020 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures and the
amendment and completion of some normative acts
GEO 70/2020
GEO 70/ 14 May 2020 on the regulation of certain measures, starting with 15 May
2020, in the context of the epidemiological situation caused by the spread of SARS-
CoV-2 coronavirus
GEO 84/2021
GEO 84/ 5 August 2021 which brought modifications to GEO 70/2020
GSM
General Shareholders Meeting
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union
IPS
Investment Policy Statement
LSE
London Stock Exchange
NAV
Net Asset Value
PRIIPs
Packaged retail and insurance-based investment products
OGSM
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
REGS
Main market (Regular) of Bucharest Stock Exchange
RRR
Regulatory Rate of Return
Overview
Company Information
Fondul Proprietatea was incorporated on 28 December 2005 as a joint stock company operating as a closed-end investment company. The Fund is registered with the Bucharest Trade Register under the number J40/21901/2005 and has the sole registration code 18253260.
The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities.
During the reporting period, the Fund was managed by FTIS as its Sole Director and AIFM under the AIFM Directive and local implementation regulations, based on the Management Agreement in force between 1 April 2020 - 31 March 2022. The portfolio management and the administrative activities are performed by FTIS via its Bucharest Branch.
Since 25 January 2011, the Fund's shares have been listed on BVB. Since 29 April 2015, the Fund's GDRs issued by The Bank of New York Mellon as GDR Depositary, having the Fund's shares as support, have been listed on the Specialist Fund Market of LSE.
Share information
Primary listing
Bucharest Stock Exchange - since 25 January 2011
Secondary listing
London Stock Exchange - since 29 April 2015
BVB symbol
FP
LSE symbol
FP.
Bloomberg ticker on BVB
FP RO
Bloomberg ticker on LSE
FP/ LI
Reuters ticker on BVB
FP.BX
Reuters ticker on LSE
FPq.L
ISIN
ROFPTAACNOR5
FSA register no
PJR09SIIR/400006/18.08.2010
LEI code
549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07
CIVM registration no
AC-4522-7/3.11.2021
Source: Fondul Proprietatea
Shareholder Information
Shareholder Structure as at 30 September 20211
Shareholder categories
% of subscribed
% of paid-in share
% of voting
share capital
capital
rights2
Romanian institutional shareholders
32.74
34.48
40.06
Romanian private individuals
17.57
18.51
21.50
The Bank of New York Mellon (GDRs)3
15.61
16.44
19.07
Foreign institutional shareholders
12.87
13.55
15.74
Foreign private individuals
2.88
3.03
3.52
Romanian State represented by Ministry of Public Finance
5.14
0.10
0.11
Treasury shares4
13.19
13.89
-
Source: Depozitarul Central SA
As at 30 September 2021 the Fund had 10,052 shareholders and the total number of voting rights was 5,893,890,599.
Information provided based on settlement date of transactions
The unpaid shares of the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Public Finance, and the treasury shares held by FP were not taken into consideration at the calculation of the total number of voting rights
Fondul Proprietatea held 25,951 GDRs (equivalent to 1,297,550 shares) as at 30 September 2021
951,157,755 treasury shares out of which 797,961,287 treasury shares acquired in the eleventh buyback program and 153,196,468 treasury shares acquired in the twelfth buyback program (based on Depozitarul Central SA). Please see subsequent events section for updated information.
Largest Shareholders
Shareholder
Latest ownership
% of voting
disclosure
rights
NN Group
6 March 2020
10.01%
Silver Point Capital Funds
4 May 2021
5.07%
Allianz-Tiriac private pension funds
1 July 2019
5.05%
Source: ownership disclosures submitted by shareholders
Share Capital Information
Share capital information
30 September 2021
30 September 2020
31 December 2020
Issued share capital (RON)
3,749,282,292.08
3,749,282,292.08
3,749,282,292.08
Paid in share capital (RON)
3,560,099,870.08
3,560,099,870.08
3,560,099,870.08
Number of shares in issue
7,210,158,254
7,210,158,254
7,210,158,254
Number of paid shares
6,846,345,904
6,846,345,904
6,846,345,904
Nominal value per share (RON)
0.52
0.52
0.52
Source: Fondul Proprietatea
Note: Please see Subsequent events section for updated information.
Summary of Financial Results
The following table shows a summary of the financial information of the Fund during the period:
NAV* and share price developments**
Notes
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period
10,850.8
11,428.7
12,264.3
9,909.2
(RON million)
Total shareholders' equity change in period (%)
+5.7%
+5.3%
+7.3%
-2.3%
Total NAV at the end of the period (RON million)
a
10,850.8
11,428.7
12,264.3
9,909.1
Total NAV change in period (%)
+5.7%
+5.3%
+7.3%
-2.3%
NAV per share at the end of the period (RON)
a
1.8166
1.9309
2.0812
1.5881
NAV per share at the end of the period (USD)
a
0.4329
0.4661
0.4879
0.3816
NAV per share change in the period (%)
+7.0%
+6.3%
+7.8%
+1.7%
NAV per share total return in the period (%)
g
+7.0%
+10.7%
+11.9%
+1.7%
Share price as at the end of the period (RON)
b
1.7450
1.8500
1.8100
1.2950
Share price low in the period (RON)
b
1.4400
1.6700
1.7340
1.1450
Share price high in the period (RON)
b
1.7450
1.8600
1.8780
1.3300
Share price change in the period (%)
+20.3%
+6.0%
-2.2%
+2.8%
Share price total return in the period (%)
h
+20.3%
+10.4%
+1.7%
+2.8%
Share price (discount) to NAV as at the end of the
d
-3.9%
-4.2%
-13.0%
-18.5%
period (%)
Average share price (discount) / premium in the
d
-7.1%
-1.2%
-3.1%
-20.7%
period (%)
Average daily share turnover in the period (RON
c, j
3.9
4.8
2.4
7.2
million)
GDR price as at the end of the period (USD)
e
20.4000
22.6000
20.8000
15.5000
GDR price low in the period (USD)
e
17.4000
20.2000
20.6000
13.6000
GDR price high in the period (USD)
e
20.4000
22.6000
22.6000
15.8000
GDR price change in the period (%)
+19.3%
+10.8%
-8.0%
+7.6%
GDR price total return in the period (%)
i
+19.3%
+15.0%
-4.7%
+7.6%
GDR price discount to NAV as at the end of the
d
-5.8%
-3.0%
-14.7%
-18.8%
period (%)
Average GDR price (discount) / premium in the
d
-9.5%
-2.2%
-4.6%
-20.6%
period (%)
Average daily GDR turnover in the period (USD
f, k
0.7
1.8
0.3
0.8
million)
Source: Fondul Proprietatea, BVB (for shares) and Bloomberg (for GDRs)
NAV for the end of each period was computed in the last working day of the month
Period should be read as Q1 2021, Q2 2021, Q3 2021, and Q3 2020 respectively
