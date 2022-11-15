Fondul Proprietatea : Q3 2022 Results report

(This is a translation from the official Romanian version)

Annex 2 Statement of Assets and Obligations of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 30 September 2022, prepared in accordance with FSA Regulation 7/2020 (Annex no.11)

accounting regulations in accordance with IFRS, applicable to the entities authorised, regulated, and supervised by the FSA - Financial Investments and Instruments Sector

Annex 1 Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022, prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and applying the FSA Norm no. 39/ 2015, regarding the approval of the

International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union

Regulation no. 7/2020 on the authorisation and function of alternative investment

Romanian Law no. 243/2019 on the regulation of alternative investment funds and

The Company for the Administration of Participations in Energy SA

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Overview

Company Information

Fondul Proprietatea was incorporated on 28 December 2005 as a joint stock company operating as a closed-end investment company. On 28 January 2022, FSA authorised Fondul Proprietatea as an AIF closed-end type addressed to retail investors, with BRD Groupe Société Générale as depositary. The Fund is registered with the Bucharest Trade Register under the number J40/21901/2005 and has the sole registration code 18253260.

The Fund's investment objective is the maximisation of returns to shareholders and the increase of the net asset value per share via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities. The Fund Prospectus and the Fund Rules are published on the Fund's website and the link can be found here.

During the period of nine months ended 30 September 2022, the Fund was managed by FTIS as its Sole Director and AIFM under the AIFM Directive and local implementation regulations, based on the Management Agreements in force between 1 April 2020 - 31 March 2022 and 1 April 2022 - 31 March 20241. The portfolio management and the administrative activities are performed by FTIS via its Bucharest Branch.

Since 25 January 2011, the Fund's shares have been listed on BVB. Since 29 April 2015, the Fund's GDRs issued by The Bank of New York Mellon as GDR Depositary, having the Fund's shares as support, have been listed on the Specialist Fund Market of LSE.

Share information

Primary listing Bucharest Stock Exchange - since 25 January 2011 Secondary listing London Stock Exchange - since 29 April 2015 BVB symbol FP LSE symbol FP. Bloomberg ticker on BVB FP RO Bloomberg ticker on LSE FP/ LI Reuters ticker on BVB FP.BX Reuters ticker on LSE FPq.L ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5 FSA register no PJR09FIAIR/400018/28.01.2022 LEI code 549300PVO1VWBFH3DO07 CIIF registration no AC-4522-9/27.10.2022 Source: Fondul Proprietatea

Shareholder Information

Shareholder Structure as at 30 September 20222

% of subscribed % of Shareholder categories and paid-up voting share capital rights Romanian institutional shareholders 36.03% 40.32% Romanian private individuals 20.38% 22.81% The Bank of New York Mellon3 (GDRs)4 14.20% 15.49% Foreign institutional shareholders 10.29% 11.52% Romanian State represented by Ministry of Finance 5.78% 6.46% Foreign private individuals 3.04% 3.40% Treasury shares5 10.28% -

Source: Depozitarul Central SA

As at 30 September 2022 the Fund had 15,539 shareholders and the total number of voting rights was 5,730,304,798. The Fund does not have unpaid shares at the reporting date.

During the 15 December 2021 GSM, shareholders approved the new mandate of FTIS as AIFM and Sole Director of the Fund for the period 1 April 2022 - 31 March 2024.

2 Information provided based on settlement date of transactions

3 The shares underlying the GDRs issued by the Bank of New York Mellon are held in the name of the Bank of New York Mellon and for the account of the GDRs holders.

4 Fondul Proprietatea held 458,051 GDRs (22,902,550 shares equivalent) as at 30 September 2022

5 658,989,619 treasury shares out of which 464,617,865 treasury shares acquired in 2022, during the thirteenth buyback program and 194,371,754 treasury shares acquired during the twelfth buyback program in 2021. The GDRs held by the Fund and not converted are included under The Bank of New York Mellon's position for the paid-up shareholders structure, similar with the records provided by the Central Depositary. The GDRs held by the Fund are deducted from The Bank of New York Mellon's position for the voting rights shareholder structure.