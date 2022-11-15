Fondul Proprietatea : Q3 2022 Results report

|
|
ACDP
|
Annual Cash Distribution Policy
|
|
|
|
|
AIF
|
Alternative Investment Fund
|
|
|
|
|
AIF Law
|
Romanian Law no. 243/2019 on the regulation of alternative investment funds and
|
|
amending and supplementing certain normative acts
|
|
|
|
AIF Regulation
|
Regulation no. 7/2020 on the authorisation and function of alternative investment
|
|
funds, issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority
|
|
|
|
AIFM
|
Alternative Investment Fund Manager
|
|
|
|
|
AIFM Directive
|
Directive 2011/61/EU on Alternative Investment Fund Managers
|
|
|
|
|
AIFRI
|
Alternative investment fund for retail investors
|
|
|
|
|
ANAF
|
National Agency for Fiscal Administration
|
|
|
|
|
ANAR
|
National Administration for Romanian Water
|
|
|
|
|
ANRE
|
Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority
|
|
|
|
|
ASPAAS
|
Authority for the Public Supervision of the Statutory Audit Activity
|
|
|
|
|
ATS
|
Alternative Trading System
|
|
|
|
|
BoN
|
Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea SA
|
|
|
|
|
BVB
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
NBR
|
National Bank of Romania
|
|
|
|
|
CIIF
|
Certification of Registration of Financial Instruments
|
|
|
|
|
CRS
|
Common Reporting Standard
|
|
|
|
|
Depozitarul Central SA
|
Romanian Central Depositary
|
|
|
|
|
DLOM
|
Discount of Lack of Marketability
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
EGM
|
Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
ESG
|
Environmental, Social and Governance
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
European Union
|
|
|
|
|
FATCA
|
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act
|
|
|
|
|
Fondul Proprietatea/ the Fund/ FP
|
Fondul Proprietatea SA
|
|
|
|
|
FSA
|
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority
|
|
|
|
|
FT
|
Franklin Templeton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FTIS/ Alternative Investment Fund
|
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.
|
|
Manager/ Sole Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
GDP
|
Gross Domestic Product
|
|
|
|
|
GDR
|
Global Depositary Receipt
|
|
|
|
|
GEO
|
Government Emergency Ordinance
|
|
|
|
|
GEO 1/2020
|
GEO 1/ 9 January 2020 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures and the
|
|
amendment and completion of some normative acts
|
|
|
|
GEO 74/2020
|
GEO 74/ 19 May 2020 for modifying Romanian Energy Law no. 123/2012
|
|
|
|
|
GO
|
Government Ordinance
|
|
|
|
|
GRI
|
Global Reporting Initiative
|
|
|
|
|
GSM
|
General Shareholders Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
H1/ H2
|
First/ second semester
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS
|
International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union
|
|
|
|
|
INS
|
National Institute of Statistic
|
|
|
|
|
IMF
|
International Monetary Fund
|
|
|
|
|
IPO
|
Initial Public Offering
|
|
|
|
|
IPS
|
Investment Policy Statement
|
|
|
|
|
LME
|
London Metal Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
LSE
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
MA
|
Management Agreement signed between Fondul Proprietatea and FTIS Luxembourg,
|
|
as Sole Director and Alternative Investment Fund Manager
|
|
|
|
NAV
|
Net Asset Value
|
|
|
|
|
OGM
|
Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
PNRR
|
National Recovery and Resilience Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fondul Proprietatea SA
|
Quarterly Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 2