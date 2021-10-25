Fondul Proprietatea : Registration with the Trade Registry of the decrease of the subscribed share capital following the cancellation of 797,961,287 treasury shares

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter k) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Important events to be reported:

Registration with the Trade Registry of the decrease of the subscribed share capital following the cancellation of 797,961,287 treasury shares

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. ("the Fund"), would like to inform investors that the Bucharest Trade Registry registered as of 25 October 2021 the Resolution no. 3 / 28 April 2021 of the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting which approved the decrease of the subscribed registered share capital from RON 3,749,282,292.08 to RON 3,334,342,422.84 pursuant to the cancellation of 797,961,287 own shares acquired by Fondul Proprietatea during 2020.

The decrease was endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Authority through Endorsement no. 344/11 October 2021, and the amendment of the Constitutive Act was endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Authority through Endorsement no. 343/11 October 2021, both enclosed herein for reference.

Consequently, as of today, the new value of the Fund's subscribed share capital is RON 3,334,342,422.84 (divided into 6,412,196,967 shares with a nominal value of RON 0.52/share), while the value of the paid-up share capital is RON 3,145,160,000.84 (divided into 6,048,384,617 shares with the same par value as above-mentioned). As a reminder, the difference between the subscribed and paid-up share capital derives from unpaid subscriptions owed by the Romanian State represented by the Ministry of Public Finance in amount of RON 189,182,422.00 (i.e. 363,812,350 shares with the same par value as above-mentioned).

The updated Constitutive Act can be also found on the Fund's webpage at:

https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/files/live/sites/fondul/files/en/corporate- governance/Constitutive%20Act_25%20Oct%2021.pdf

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative