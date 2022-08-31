Fondul Proprietatea : Rezultate S1 2022

NAV, Share price and GDR Performance

Since H1 Performance 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 YTD2 Inception2 NAV (0.5)% 8.9% 13.3% 1.4% (0.6)% 7.3% 13.1% 19.9% 31.2% 2.2% 47.8% 28.9% 30.7% 366.9% (RON) Cumulative Share Price (30.3)% 38.3% 61.3% 14.5% (4.1)% 4.9% 21.5% 9.9% 49.1% 37.8% 48.5% 13.3% 9.0% 630.0% Performance1 (RON) GDR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1.2% 35.9% (1.9)% 41.4% 48.5% 42.0% 4.9% (2.8)% 215.7% (USD)

Average 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Current3 YTD3 (Discount) / Share (55.7)% (50.1)% (40.7)% (30.9)% (29.1)% (32.1)% (28.1)% (29.5)% (29.4)% (21.1)% (5.7)% (30.3)% (16.9)% Premium to Price NAV GDR N/A N/A N/A N/A (29.6)% (30.0)% (27.0)% (29.8)% (30.7)% (21.7)% (7.6)% (30.7)% (18.5)%

Source: BVB, Bloomberg, FP Factsheets.

Note: The discount/premium is calculated based on the latest published NAV available for the day of the calculation.

The Performance Inception date for the NAV is 31 December 2010, for the Share Price is 25 January 2011, and for the GDRs is 29 April 2015.