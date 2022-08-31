Log in
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
1.966 RON   +0.61%
08:41aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Rezultate S1 2022
PU
03:10aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : H1 2022 results report
PU
03:10aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : 2022 Semi-Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : Rezultate S1 2022

08/31/2022 | 08:41am EDT
Fondul Proprietatea -

H1 2022 Results Conference Call

31 August 2022

Fund Information

Key Facts

Fund Details

31 July 2022 NAV

RON

USD

Total NAV

16.27 bn

3.36 bn

NAV/Share

2.8202

0.5826

Key trading figures as at 30 August 2022

Price / Share

1.9660

0.4054

Price / GDR

97.96

20.20

Market Capitalization1

11.29 bn

2.33 bn

Discount per Share

(30.29)%

Discount per GDR

(30.66)%

Dividend Yield

2021 FY dividend

0.125

2021 FY dividend yield2

6.29%

Adjusted Share Price (RON) vs. Discount /

Premium (%)

2.08

6%

1.90

0%

1.73

-6%

1.55

-13%

1.38

-19%

1.20

-26%

1.03

-32%

0.85

-38%

0.68

-45%

0.50

-51%

0.33

-58%

0.15

-64%

1/11

3/12

5/13

7/14

9/15 11/1612/17 2/19

4/20

6/21

8/22

Adjusted Share Price (RON)

Discount / Premium (%)

Sources: FP July 2022 Factsheet, BVB and Bloomberg, NBR for the USD/RON FX rate, Fund Manager calculations.

Notes: The discount/premium is calculated based on the latest published NAV available for the day of the calculation. The USD values are calculated based on the NBR FX as at the day of the calculation.

  1. Excluding Treasury shares and the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs repurchased as at 26 August 2022.
  2. Based on FP closing share price as at 3 June 2022, the Registration date for the 2021 FY dividend distribution.

2

Shareholder structure

Evolution (% Held)1

2%

2%

10%

10%

3%

8%

3%

6%

12%

12%

3%

3%

7%

10%

10%

10%

6%

4%

3%

14%

14%

4%

3%

3%

18%

3%

3%

54%

5%

6%

25%

20%

3%

3%

3%

3%

15%

14%

3%

14%

43%

22%

3%

17%

12%

11%

55%

53%

12%

15%

14%

14%

17%

6%

16%

18%

16%

14%

28%

22%

18%

17%

16%

31%

34%

37%

35%

30%

39%

37%

36%

36%

9%

33%

34%

34%

34%

27%

9%

13%

19%

17%

39%

36%

9%

11%

14%

29%

20%

20%

20%

21%

20%

21%

18%

18%

16%

19%

18%

18%

18%

19%

21%

6%

6%

6%

12/10

12/11

12/12

12/13

12/14

12/15

12/16

12/17

12/18

12/19

12/20

3/21

6/21

9/21

12/21

3/22

6/22

7/22

Ministry of

Romanian

Romanian

The Bank of New York Mellon

Foreign

Foreign

Treasury

Finance

Individuals

Institutionals

(depository bank for GDRs)

Institutionals

Individuals

Shares

Largest Shareholders2

NN Private Pension Funds

11.24%

Silver Point Capital Funds

8.81%

Ministry of Finance

5.97%

Allianz-Tiriac Private Pension Funds

5.05%

Total Number of Shareholders3

14,718

  • All treasury shares repurchased by the Fund are being cancelled on a regularly basis.
  • On 1 February 2022, the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Finance paid RON 189,182,422.00 to Fondul Proprietatea, as payment for all unpaid shares owned by the Romanian State in Fondul Proprietatea. The registration of the payment of the share capital and the new values of the proportion of the share capital and of the total voting rights, that the Ministry of Finance has, have been registered with the Trade Registry, the Financial Supervisory Authority, and the Central Depositary.
  1. Note: Based on the paid share capital starting December 2011. Source: FP shareholder structure reports.
  2. Based on the total voting rights as declared by shareholders through the ownership disclosures submitted on: 7 July 2022 by Silver Point Capital Funds, 11 April 2022 by NN Private Pension Funds, 1 April 2022 by Ministry of Finance, and 1 July 2019 by Allianz-Tiriac Private Pension Funds.
  3. Source: FP shareholder structure report as at 31 July 2022.

This material is intended solely for the recipient and should not be reproduced, copied or re-transmitted. Not for public use.

3

NAV, Share price and GDR Performance

Since

H1

Performance

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

YTD2

Inception2

NAV

(0.5)%

8.9%

13.3%

1.4%

(0.6)%

7.3%

13.1%

19.9%

31.2%

2.2%

47.8%

28.9%

30.7%

366.9%

(RON)

Cumulative

Share

Price

(30.3)%

38.3%

61.3%

14.5%

(4.1)%

4.9%

21.5%

9.9%

49.1%

37.8%

48.5%

13.3%

9.0%

630.0%

Performance1

(RON)

GDR

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.2%

35.9%

(1.9)%

41.4%

48.5%

42.0%

4.9%

(2.8)%

215.7%

(USD)

Average

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Current3

YTD3

(Discount) /

Share

(55.7)%

(50.1)%

(40.7)%

(30.9)%

(29.1)%

(32.1)%

(28.1)%

(29.5)%

(29.4)%

(21.1)%

(5.7)%

(30.3)%

(16.9)%

Premium to

Price

NAV

GDR

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(29.6)%

(30.0)%

(27.0)%

(29.8)%

(30.7)%

(21.7)%

(7.6)%

(30.7)%

(18.5)%

Source: BVB, Bloomberg, FP Factsheets.

Note: The discount/premium is calculated based on the latest published NAV available for the day of the calculation.

The Performance Inception date for the NAV is 31 December 2010, for the Share Price is 25 January 2011, and for the GDRs is 29 April 2015.

  1. Dividend adjusted.
  2. As at 31 July 2022.
  3. As at 30 August 2022.

This material is intended solely for the recipient and should not be reproduced, copied or re-transmitted. Not for public use.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 12:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 120 M - -
Net income 2021 5 013 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 288 M 2 325 M -
EV / Sales 2020 115x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,12x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 2,75%
Managers and Directors
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Bernstein Director
