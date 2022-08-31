Fondul Proprietatea : Rezultate S1 2022

Sources: FP July 2022 Factsheet, BVB and Bloomberg, NBR for the USD/RON FX rate, Fund Manager calculations.
Notes: The discount/premium is calculated based on the latest published NAV available for the day of the calculation. The USD values are calculated based on the NBR FX as at the day of the calculation.
Excluding Treasury shares and the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs repurchased as at 26 August 2022.
Based on FP closing share price as at 3 June 2022, the Registration date for the 2021 FY dividend distribution.
2
Shareholder structure
Evolution (% Held)1
2%
2%
10%
10%
3%
8%
3%
6%
12%
12%
3%
3%
7%
10%
10%
10%
6%
4%
3%
14%
14%
4%
3%
3%
18%
3%
3%
54%
5%
6%
25%
20%
3%
3%
3%
3%
15%
14%
3%
14%
43%
22%
3%
17%
12%
11%
55%
53%
12%
15%
14%
14%
17%
6%
16%
18%
16%
14%
28%
22%
18%
17%
16%
31%
34%
37%
35%
30%
39%
37%
36%
36%
9%
33%
34%
34%
34%
27%
9%
13%
19%
17%
39%
36%
9%
11%
14%
29%
20%
20%
20%
21%
20%
21%
18%
18%
16%
19%
18%
18%
18%
19%
21%
6%
6%
6%
12/10
12/11
12/12
12/13
12/14
12/15
12/16
12/17
12/18
12/19
12/20
3/21
6/21
9/21
12/21
3/22
6/22
7/22
Ministry of
Romanian
Romanian
The Bank of New York Mellon
Foreign
Foreign
Treasury
Finance
Individuals
Institutionals
(depository bank for GDRs)
Institutionals
Individuals
Shares
Largest Shareholders2
NN Private Pension Funds
11.24%
Silver Point Capital Funds
8.81%
Ministry of Finance
5.97%
Allianz-Tiriac Private Pension Funds
5.05%
Total Number of Shareholders3
14,718
All treasury shares repurchased by the Fund are being cancelled on a regularly basis.
On 1 February 2022, the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Finance paid RON 189,182,422.00 to Fondul Proprietatea, as payment for all unpaid shares owned by the Romanian State in Fondul Proprietatea. The registration of the payment of the share capital and the new values of the proportion of the share capital and of the total voting rights, that the Ministry of Finance has, have been registered with the Trade Registry, the Financial Supervisory Authority, and the Central Depositary.
Note: Based on the paid share capital starting December 2011. Source: FP shareholder structure reports.
Based on the total voting rights as declared by shareholders through the ownership disclosures submitted on: 7 July 2022 by Silver Point Capital Funds, 11 April 2022 by NN Private Pension Funds, 1 April 2022 by Ministry of Finance, and 1 July 2019 by Allianz-Tiriac Private Pension Funds.
Source: FP shareholder structure report as at 31 July 2022.
This material is intended solely for the recipient and should not be reproduced, copied or re-transmitted. Not for public use.
3
NAV, Share price and GDR Performance
Since
H1
Performance
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
YTD2
Inception2
NAV
(0.5)%
8.9%
13.3%
1.4%
(0.6)%
7.3%
13.1%
19.9%
31.2%
2.2%
47.8%
28.9%
30.7%
366.9%
(RON)
Cumulative
Share
Price
(30.3)%
38.3%
61.3%
14.5%
(4.1)%
4.9%
21.5%
9.9%
49.1%
37.8%
48.5%
13.3%
9.0%
630.0%
Performance1
(RON)
GDR
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.2%
35.9%
(1.9)%
41.4%
48.5%
42.0%
4.9%
(2.8)%
215.7%
(USD)
Average
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Current3
YTD3
(Discount) /
Share
(55.7)%
(50.1)%
(40.7)%
(30.9)%
(29.1)%
(32.1)%
(28.1)%
(29.5)%
(29.4)%
(21.1)%
(5.7)%
(30.3)%
(16.9)%
Premium to
Price
NAV
GDR
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(29.6)%
(30.0)%
(27.0)%
(29.8)%
(30.7)%
(21.7)%
(7.6)%
(30.7)%
(18.5)%
Source: BVB, Bloomberg, FP Factsheets.
Note: The discount/premium is calculated based on the latest published NAV available for the day of the calculation.
The Performance Inception date for the NAV is 31 December 2010, for the Share Price is 25 January 2011, and for the GDRs is 29 April 2015.
Dividend adjusted.
As at 31 July 2022.
As at 30 August 2022.
This material is intended solely for the recipient and should not be reproduced, copied or re-transmitted. Not for public use.
4
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 12:40:02 UTC.