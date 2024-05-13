The total number of voting rights was 5,668,806,128, out of which a total of 3,549,132,271 exercisable voting rights.
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Permanent Representative
Report date:
13 May 2024
Name of the issuing entity:
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Registered office: 76-80Buzesti Street
7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017
Phone/fax number:
Tel.: + 40 21 200 96 00
Fax: +40 31 630 00 48
Email:
office@fondulproprietatea.ro
Internet:
www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/21901/2005
Subscribed and paid-up share capital:
RON 2,947,779,186.56
Number of shares in issue and paid-up:5,668,806,128
Regulated market on whichthe issued securities are traded:
Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
GDRs on London Stock
Exchange
The suspended voting rights related to the Fund's treasury shares acquired under the buyback programmes, either in the form of shares and/or GDRs, were not included for computing the exercisable voting rights.
2 2,118,263,157 treasury shares were acquired by the Fund within the 14th and 15th buyback programmes (either in the form of shares and/or GDRs)
The underlying shares for global depositary receipts issued by The Bank of New York Mellon are registered in the name of The Bank of New York Mellon and for the account of holders of the global depositary receipts.
Out of BNY holding, the GDRs held by Fondul Proprietatea were excluded, namely 0 Global Depository Receipts (0 shares equivalent)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on
13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 May 2024 09:23:06 UTC.
Fondul Proprietatea S.A. is an alternative investment fund that specializes in acquiring shares in companies operating in the renewable energy, oil and gas industries, bank, infrastructure construction sectors, etc.
At the end of 2020, the group's portfolio amounted, in market value, to RON 10.3 billion.