To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Article 99 of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights as at 30 April 2024

The shareholding structure and total number of voting rights at the level of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the "Fund") as at 30 April 2024, as received from Depozitarul Central S.A., were as follows:

% of % of total subscribed and % of total voting Shareholder Type exercisable paid-up share rights voting rights1 Treasury Shares2 capital 37.37 37.37 0.00 Romanian institutional shareholders 24.73 24.73 39.50 Romanian private individuals 23.79 23.79 38.00 Ministry of Finance 6.53 6.53 10.44 Foreign private individuals 3.49 3.49 5.57 Foreign institutional shareholders 2.16 2.16 3.45 The Bank of New York Mellon (depository bank for Global 1.93 1.93 3.04 Depository Receipts) 3&4 Total 100 100 100

The total number of shareholders: 22,744.

The total number of voting rights was 5,668,806,128, out of which a total of 3,549,132,271 exercisable voting rights.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative