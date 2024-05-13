________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Article 99 of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Shareholding structure and total number of voting rights as at 30 April 2024

The shareholding structure and total number of voting rights at the level of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the "Fund") as at 30 April 2024, as received from Depozitarul Central S.A., were as follows:

% of

% of total

subscribed and

% of total voting

Shareholder Type

exercisable

paid-up share

rights

voting rights1

Treasury Shares2

capital

37.37

37.37

0.00

Romanian institutional

shareholders

24.73

24.73

39.50

Romanian private individuals

23.79

23.79

38.00

Ministry of Finance

6.53

6.53

10.44

Foreign private individuals

3.49

3.49

5.57

Foreign institutional

shareholders

2.16

2.16

3.45

The Bank of New York Mellon

(depository bank for Global

1.93

1.93

3.04

Depository Receipts) 3&4

Total

100

100

100

The total number of shareholders: 22,744.

The total number of voting rights was 5,668,806,128, out of which a total of 3,549,132,271 exercisable voting rights.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

13 May 2024

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 76-80Buzesti Street

7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 96 00

Fax: +40 31 630 00 48

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed and paid-up share capital:

RON 2,947,779,186.56

Number of shares in issue and paid-up:5,668,806,128

Regulated market on whichthe issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock

Exchange

  1. The suspended voting rights related to the Fund's treasury shares acquired under the buyback programmes, either in the form of shares and/or GDRs, were not included for computing the exercisable voting rights.
    2 2,118,263,157 treasury shares were acquired by the Fund within the 14th and 15th buyback programmes (either in the form of shares and/or GDRs)
  1. The underlying shares for global depositary receipts issued by The Bank of New York Mellon are registered in the name of The Bank of New York Mellon and for the account of holders of the global depositary receipts.
  2. Out of BNY holding, the GDRs held by Fondul Proprietatea were excluded, namely 0 Global Depository Receipts (0 shares equivalent)

