Fondul Proprietatea : Trade Registry registration of the registered office's change

09/08/2021 | 11:02am EDT
________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter e) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Important events to be reported:

Registration with the Trade Registry Office of Bucharest Court of the change of the registered office of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. ("the Fund"), hereby, would like to inform shareholders that the Bucharest Trade Registry Office registered the request of the Fund Manager regarding the change of the Fund's registered office by correcting the material error of the postal number from 78-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017 to 76-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017.

The change of the registered office was endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Authority by the Endorsement no. 296/23 August 2021, and the amendment of the Constitutive Act regarding the registered office was endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Authority by the Endorsement no. 297/23 August 2021, both enclosed herein for reference.

The updated Constitutive Act can be also found on the Fund's webpage at: https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/files/live/sites/fondul/files/en/corporate- governance/Constitutive%20Act%20effective%20starting%20with%207%20September% 202021.pdf.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

8 September 2021

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 76-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600 Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital: RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid-up share capital:

RON 3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue:

7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares: 6,846,345,904

Regulated market on whichthe issued securities are

traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Financial Supervisory Authority

ENDORSEMENT NO. 296/23.08.2021

According to provisions of art. 2 par. (1) let. a) and let. d), art. 3 par. (1) let. a), art. 6 par. (1) and (3), art. 8 par. (1) and art. 27 of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 93/2012 on the incorporation, organization and functioning of the Financial Supervisory Authority, approved as amended and supplemented by Law no. 113/2013, as amended and supplemented,

according to provisions of art. 14 par. (1) let. d), par. (2) and par. (3) let. a), b), d) and j) and of art. 15 par. (1) of the NSC Regulation no. 4/2010 on the registration with the National Securities Commission and the functioning of the Trade Company "Fondul Proprietatea" S.A., as well as the trading of shares issued by the company, approved by Order of the NSC no. 8/2010, as amended and supplemented,

considering the request of Franklin Templeton International Services S.A.R.L. as manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority under the no. RG/10467/05.04.2021, supplemented by addresses no. RG/10847/07.04.2021, no. RG/10866/07.04.2021, no. RG/14984/07.05.2021 and no. RG/23205/29.07.2021,

according to the Note of the General Directorate - Financial Instruments and Investments Sector,

The Vice-President of the F.S.A. - Financial Instruments and Investments Sector issues this

ENDORSEMENT

Art. 1. It is approved the change of the registered office of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., TIC 18253260 from Str. Buzesti nr. 78-80,etaj 7, sector 1, Bucharest, to Str. Buzesti nr. 76-80,etaj 7, sector 1, Bucharest, according to Decision no. 13 of 16.03.2021 of Franklin Templeton International Services S.A.R.L. as manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Art. 2. FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. has the obligation to send to the Financial Supervisory Authority a copy of the certificate for recorded amendments and a copy of the new registration certificate within maximum 5 days of the date of registration with the Trade Register Office attached to Bucharest Court of Law of the amendments provided at art. 1, however not later than 90 days of the date of the endorsement issued by the F.S.A.

Copy 1/4

illegible signature

stamp: FOR COMPLIANCE PURPOSES

Splaiul Independentei nr. 15, sector 5, Bucharest

e-mail: office@asfromania.ro

Page 1 of 2

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Financial Supervisory Authority

Art. 3. Endorsement no. 296/23.08.2021 shall become effective on the date of communication thereof to Franklin Templeton International Services S.A.R.L. as manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., and shall be published with the Bulletin of the Financial Supervisory Authority in electronic form.

VICEPRESIDENT

GABRIEL GRADINESCU

illegible signature stamp of the FSA

Copy 1/4

illegible signature

stamp: FOR COMPLIANCE PURPOSES

Splaiul Independentei nr. 15, sector 5, Bucharest

e-mail: office@asfromania.ro

Page 2 of 2

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Financial Supervisory Authority

ENDORSEMENT NO. 297/23.08.2021

According to provisions of art. 2 par. (1) let. a) and let. d), art. 3 par. (1) let. a), art. 6 par. (1) and (3), art. 7 par. (2) and art. 14 and art. 27 of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 93/2012 on the incorporation, organization and functioning of the Financial Supervisory Authority, approved as amended and supplemented by Law no. 113/2013, as amended and supplemented,

according to provisions of art. 14 par. (1) let. b), par. (2) and par. (3) let. a), b) and j) and of art. 15 par. (1) of the NSC Regulation no. 4/2010 on the registration with the National Securities Commission and the functioning of the Trade Company "Fondul Proprietatea" S.A., as well as the trading of shares issued by the company, as amended and supplemented,

considering the request of Franklin Templeton International Services S.A.R.L. as manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority under the no. RG/10467/05.04.2021, supplemented by addresses no. RG/10847/07.04.2021, no. RG/10866/07.04.2021, no. RG/14984/07.05.2021 and no. RG/23205/29.07.2021,

according to the Note of the General Directorate - Financial Instruments and Investments Sector, and to the decision of the FSA Council adopted during the meeting of 11.08.2021,

The Financial Supervisory Authority issues this

ENDORSEMENT

Art. 1. It is approved the change in the articles of incorporation of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., TIC 18253260 according to Decision no. 13 of 16.03.2021 of Franklin Templeton International Services S.A.R.L. as manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., in the form presented in the appendix which is part herein.

Art. 2. FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. has the obligation to send to the Financial Supervisory Authority a copy of the certificate for recorded amendments and a copy of the new registration certificate within maximum 5 days of the date of registration with the Trade Register Office attached to Bucharest Court of Law of the amendments provided at art. 1, however not later than 90 days of the date of the endorsement issued by the F.S.A.

Copy 1/4

illegible signature

stamp: FOR COMPLIANCE PURPOSES

Splaiul Independentei nr. 15, sector 5, Bucharest

e-mail: office@asfromania.ro

Page 1 of 3

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Financial Supervisory Authority

Art. 3. Endorsement no. 297/23.08.2021 shall become effective on the date of communication thereof to Franklin Templeton International Services S.A.R.L. as manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. and shall be published with the Bulletin of the Financial Supervisory Authority in electronic form.

PRESIDENT

NICU MARCU

illegible signature stamp of the FSA

Copy 1/4

illegible signature

stamp: FOR COMPLIANCE PURPOSES

Splaiul Independentei nr. 15, sector 5, Bucharest

e-mail: office@asfromania.ro

Page 2 of 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
