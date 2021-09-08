Fondul Proprietatea : Trade Registry registration of the registered office's change

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Important events to be reported:

Registration with the Trade Registry Office of Bucharest Court of the change of the registered office of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. ("the Fund"), hereby, would like to inform shareholders that the Bucharest Trade Registry Office registered the request of the Fund Manager regarding the change of the Fund's registered office by correcting the material error of the postal number from 78-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017 to 76-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017.

The change of the registered office was endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Authority by the Endorsement no. 296/23 August 2021, and the amendment of the Constitutive Act regarding the registered office was endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Authority by the Endorsement no. 297/23 August 2021, both enclosed herein for reference.

The updated Constitutive Act can be also found on the Fund's webpage at: https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/files/live/sites/fondul/files/en/corporate- governance/Constitutive%20Act%20effective%20starting%20with%207%20September% 202021.pdf.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative