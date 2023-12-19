________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund" / "Issuer"), hereby informs shareholders and investors about transactions carried out that fall under Art. 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 on Market Abuse.

These transactions were notified to the Fund on 19 December 2023 by Mr. Ciprian Lăduncă, member of the Board of Nominees and Chairperson of the Audit and Valuation Committee of the Fund, who sold, respectively bought shares of the Issuer on 19 December 2023, as described in the Appendixes herein.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

19 December 2023

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 76-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 96 00 Fax: +40 31 630 00 48

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed and paid-up share capital:

RON 2,947,779,186.56

Number of shares in issue and paid-up:

5,668,806,128

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

Appendix 1

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Ciprian Lăduncă

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities - Member of the Board of Nominees and Chairperson of the Audit and

Valuation Committee of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (as at 19 December 2023)

(b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

(b)

LEI

ROONRC.J40/21901/2005

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument,

Shares

type of instrument

Identification code

ROFPTAACNOR5

(b) Nature of the transaction

DISPOSAL

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s)

Volume (s)

0.4975 RON / share

25,000 shares

  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

25,000 shares

- Price

12,437.50 RON

(e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-19; 14:38:17 UTC + 2

(f)

Place of the transaction

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Appendix 2

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Ciprian Lăduncă

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities - Member of the Board of Nominees and Chairperson of the Audit and

Valuation Committee of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (as at 19 December 2023)

(b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

(b)

LEI

ROONRC.J40/21901/2005

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument,

Shares

type of instrument

Identification code

ROFPTAACNOR5

(b) Nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s)

Volume (s)

0.4975 RON / share

10,000 shares

  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

10,000 shares

- Price

4,975.00 RON

(e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-19; 14:40:35 UTC + 2

(f)

Place of the transaction

Bucharest Stock Exchange

