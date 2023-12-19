________________________________________________________________________________________________________
To:
Bucharest Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
London Stock Exchange
Current report according to the provisions of Article 19 of the REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 201 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council
Important events to be reported:
Transaction of the kind listed in Art. 19 of Market Abuse Regulation
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund" / "Issuer"), hereby informs shareholders and investors about transactions carried out that fall under Art. 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 on Market Abuse.
These transactions were notified to the Fund on 19 December 2023 by Mr. Ciprian Lăduncă, member of the Board of Nominees and Chairperson of the Audit and Valuation Committee of the Fund, who sold, respectively bought shares of the Issuer on 19 December 2023, as described in the Appendixes herein.
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Permanent Representative
Report date:
19 December 2023
Name of the issuing entity:
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Registered office: 76-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017
Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 96 00 Fax: +40 31 630 00 48
Email:
office@fondulproprietatea.ro
Internet:
www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:
18253260
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/21901/2005
Subscribed and paid-up share capital:
RON 2,947,779,186.56
Number of shares in issue and paid-up:
5,668,806,128
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:
Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
GDRs on London Stock Exchange
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Appendix 1
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Ciprian Lăduncă
2.
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Person discharging managerial responsibilities - Member of the Board of Nominees and Chairperson of the Audit and
Valuation Committee of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (as at 19 December 2023)
(b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
(b)
LEI
ROONRC.J40/21901/2005
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a) Description of the financial instrument,
Shares
type of instrument
Identification code
ROFPTAACNOR5
(b) Nature of the transaction
DISPOSAL
(c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (s)
Volume (s)
0.4975 RON / share
25,000 shares
- Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
25,000 shares
- Price
12,437.50 RON
(e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-19; 14:38:17 UTC + 2
(f)
Place of the transaction
Bucharest Stock Exchange
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Appendix 2
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Ciprian Lăduncă
2.
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Person discharging managerial responsibilities - Member of the Board of Nominees and Chairperson of the Audit and
Valuation Committee of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (as at 19 December 2023)
(b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
(b)
LEI
ROONRC.J40/21901/2005
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a) Description of the financial instrument,
Shares
type of instrument
Identification code
ROFPTAACNOR5
(b) Nature of the transaction
ACQUISITION
(c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (s)
Volume (s)
0.4975 RON / share
10,000 shares
- Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
10,000 shares
- Price
4,975.00 RON
(e)
Date of the transaction
2023-12-19; 14:40:35 UTC + 2
(f)
Place of the transaction
Bucharest Stock Exchange
