To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter s) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Important events to be reported:

Update regarding significant Net Asset Value ("NAV") changes

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director ("FTIS") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund" / "Fondul Proprietatea"), hereby informs the market that, based on the preliminary data held by FTIS, there is a high probability that the next reported NAV to be at least 5% higher than the most recent NAV as of 30 April 2024, as published by the Fund on 15 May 2024, mainly due to the dividends receivable booked during the month based on the approvals of the general shareholders meetings of the Fund's portfolio companies. The dividends receivable relates mainly to Societatea Națională a Sării (Salrom) and C.N. Aeroporturi Bucuresti S.A. (CNAB / Bucharest Airports).

FTIS would also like to inform the market that the unlisted holdings valuation update process for the most significant holdings in the Fund's portfolio is ongoing as of the date of this report and it is expected to reflect the results in the 30 June 2024 NAV to be published latest 15 July 2024. The updated valuation reports will incorporate all relevant corporate actions (including the dividends approved and booked by the Fund during May 2024) and updated market information and financial information from the Fund's portfolio companies.

Fondul Proprietatea will publish the NAV report for 31 May 2024 no later than 14 June 2024.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative