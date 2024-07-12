To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Art. 234 para. (1) letter g) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and of Art. 99 letter h) of Title II of the Rulebook of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Important events to be reported:

Update regarding the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Following Mr. Martin Bernstein's resignation from his positions held within the Fund's Board of Nominees (the "Board / BoN") and the Consultative Committees of Fondul Proprietatea (the "Fund") which has become effective on 12 July 2024, as per the current report published on Fondul Proprietatea's website on 15 April 2024, here, Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund Manager"), hereby informs investors that, starting with 13 July 2024, the composition of the BoN is the following:

Ilinca von DERENTHALL - Chairperson of the BoN and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

Ciprian LĂDUNCĂ - Member of the BoN and Chairperson of the Audit and Valuation Committee;

Nick PARIS 1

Marius-Alin ANDRIEȘ - Member of the BoN.

The appointment of new members of the Board will be on the agenda of the next ordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Fund to be summoned by the Fund Manager.

Also, further announcements regarding the new membership of the Consultative Committees of the Fund will be made available once a decision is taken by the Board.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative