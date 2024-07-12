________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Art. 234 para. (1) letter g) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and of Art. 99 letter h) of Title II of the Rulebook of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Important events to be reported:

Update regarding the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Following Mr. Martin Bernstein's resignation from his positions held within the Fund's Board of Nominees (the "Board / BoN") and the Consultative Committees of Fondul Proprietatea (the "Fund") which has become effective on 12 July 2024, as per the current report published on Fondul Proprietatea's website on 15 April 2024, here, Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund Manager"), hereby informs investors that, starting with 13 July 2024, the composition of the BoN is the following:

  • Ilinca von DERENTHALL - Chairperson of the BoN and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee;
  • Ciprian LĂDUNCĂ - Member of the BoN and Chairperson of the Audit and Valuation Committee;
  • Nick PARIS1- Interim member of the BoN as of 7 April 2024, Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit and Valuation Committee;
  • Marius-AlinANDRIEȘ - Member of the BoN.

The appointment of new members of the Board will be on the agenda of the next ordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Fund to be summoned by the Fund Manager.

Also, further announcements regarding the new membership of the Consultative Committees of the Fund will be made available once a decision is taken by the Board.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

12 July 2024

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 76-80Buzesti Street

7th floor, 1st district, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 96 00

Fax: +40 31 630 00 48

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed and paid-up share capital:

RON 2,947,779,186.56

Number of shares in issue and paid-up:5,668,806,128

Regulated market on whichthe issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

1 Mr. Nick Paris's mandate as BoN member was automatically extended until the first ordinary general meeting of shareholders having on the agenda the appointment of a new BoN member.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 12:36:06 UTC.