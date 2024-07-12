Current report according to the provisions of Art. 234 para. (1) letter g) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and of Art. 99 letter h) of Title II of the Rulebook of Bucharest Stock Exchange
Important events to be reported:
Update regarding the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Following Mr. Martin Bernstein's resignation from his positions held within the Fund's Board of Nominees (the "Board / BoN") and the Consultative Committees of Fondul Proprietatea (the "Fund") which has become effective on 12 July 2024, as per the current report published on Fondul Proprietatea's website on 15 April 2024, here, Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund Manager"), hereby informs investors that, starting with 13 July 2024, the composition of the BoN is the following:
Ilinca von DERENTHALL - Chairperson of the BoN and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee;
Ciprian LĂDUNCĂ - Member of the BoN and Chairperson of the Audit and Valuation Committee;
Nick PARIS1- Interim member of the BoN as of 7 April 2024, Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit and Valuation Committee;
Marius-AlinANDRIEȘ - Member of the BoN.
The appointment of new members of the Board will be on the agenda of the next ordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Fund to be summoned by the Fund Manager.
Also, further announcements regarding the new membership of the Consultative Committees of the Fund will be made available once a decision is taken by the Board.
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Permanent Representative
Report date:
12 July 2024
Name of the issuing entity:
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Registered office: 76-80Buzesti Street
7th floor, 1st district, Bucharest, 011017
Phone/fax number:
Tel.: + 40 21 200 96 00
Fax: +40 31 630 00 48
Email:
office@fondulproprietatea.ro
Internet:
www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/21901/2005
Subscribed and paid-up share capital:
RON 2,947,779,186.56
Number of shares in issue and paid-up:5,668,806,128
Regulated market on whichthe issued securities are traded:
Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
GDRs on London Stock Exchange
1 Mr. Nick Paris's mandate as BoN member was automatically extended until the first ordinary general meeting of shareholders having on the agenda the appointment of a new BoN member.
Fondul Proprietatea S.A. is an alternative investment fund that specializes in acquiring shares in companies operating in the renewable energy, oil and gas industries, bank, infrastructure construction sectors, etc.
At the end of 2020, the group's portfolio amounted, in market value, to RON 10.3 billion.