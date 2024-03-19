To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 letter (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Voting recommendation and supporting materials related to the 26 March 2024 Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"/"Fondul Proprietatea"), would like to remind shareholders that the Fund Manager has convened the Fund's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting ("OGM") for 26 March 2024 at "INTERCONTINENTAL ATHÉNÉE PALACE BUCHAREST" Hotel, Le Diplomate Salon, 1-3 Episcopiei Street, 1st District, Bucharest, 010292, Romania, commencing 11.00 a.m. (Romanian time).

The entire OGM supporting documentation is available for the shareholders' reference on the Fund's website, here.

The deadline for proposing new items on the OGM Agenda expired on 23 February 2024, 5:00 p.m. (Romanian time). The Fund received, within the deadline, a request from the Ministry of Finance, which holds more than 5% of the share capital of Fondul Proprietatea, to supplement the OGM Agenda by introducing three new items. The OGM Agenda was supplemented accordingly.

On 23 February 2024, 5:00 p.m. (Romanian time) also expired the deadline for receiving candidate proposals for two positions in the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea following the expiry of two mandates on 6 April 2024, as detailed in the List of candidates published on the Fund's website here.

Regarding the items on the OGM Agenda, as detailed in the supplemented GSM Convening Notice published on the Fund's website here: