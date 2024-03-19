________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Voting recommendation and supporting materials related to the 26 March 2024 Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"/"Fondul Proprietatea"), would like to remind shareholders that the Fund Manager has convened the Fund's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting ("OGM") for 26 March 2024 at "INTERCONTINENTAL ATHÉNÉE PALACE BUCHAREST" Hotel, Le Diplomate Salon, 1-3 Episcopiei Street, 1st District, Bucharest, 010292, Romania, commencing 11.00 a.m. (Romanian time).
The entire OGM supporting documentation is available for the shareholders' reference on the Fund's website, here.
The deadline for proposing new items on the OGM Agenda expired on 23 February 2024, 5:00 p.m. (Romanian time). The Fund received, within the deadline, a request from the Ministry of Finance, which holds more than 5% of the share capital of Fondul Proprietatea, to supplement the OGM Agenda by introducing three new items. The OGM Agenda was supplemented accordingly.
On 23 February 2024, 5:00 p.m. (Romanian time) also expired the deadline for receiving candidate proposals for two positions in the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea following the expiry of two mandates on 6 April 2024, as detailed in the List of candidates published on the Fund's website here.
Regarding the items on the OGM Agenda, as detailed in the supplemented GSM Convening Notice published on the Fund's website here:
- The Fund Manager recommends voting in favour ofItems 1, 2, 3 and 8 on the OGM Agenda.
FT's voting recommendation with regards items 1 and 2 on the OGM Agenda is based on the commitment of the Fund Manager to continue the implementation of its proven strategy and track record of protecting the interests of the shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea as well as
Report date:
19 March 2024
Name of the issuing entity:
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Registered office:
76-80 Buzesti Street
7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017
Phone/fax number:
Tel.: + 40 21 200 96 00
Fax: +40 31 630 00 48
Email:
office@fondulproprietatea.ro
Internet:
www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Sole Registration Code with the 18253260
Order number in the Trade Regis J40/21901/2005
Subscribed and paid-up share ca
RON 2,947,779,186.56
Number of shares in issue and p5,668,806,128
Regulated market on which the i Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchan
GDRs on London Stock Exchange
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
creating additional value for shareholders.
- The Fund Manager refrainsfrom making any voting recommendation on Item 4 on the OGM Agenda, as candidates for the Board of Nominees are appointed and approved by shareholders, but recommends shareholders to exercise their voting right only after reviewing:
- The List of candidates and the related information available on the Fund's websitehere:
-
The Board of Nominees Guidance Letter available on the
Fund's website here;
- The Information Notice regarding the partial withdrawal as candidate for the position as Board of Nominees member published on the Fund's websitehere
- The Fund Manager refrainsfrom making any voting recommendation on Items 5, 6 and 7 on the OGM Agenda, but notes that these items are incompatible with items 1 and 2 on the OGM agenda.
The Fund Manager's voting recommendations contained herein are not binding in any way and should not be deemed under any circumstances as a supporting documentation/argument for substantiating one's vote. The Fund Manager will implement and will comply with all the decisions taken by the Fund's shareholders, irrespective of its recommendations herein, subject to compliance with law and regulation.
Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Permanent Representative
