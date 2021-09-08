Log in
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
Fondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations and supporting materials for the 29 September 2021 GSM

09/08/2021 | 11:02am EDT
________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 letter (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Voting recommendations and supporting materials related to the 29

September 2021 shareholders' meetings

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), would like to remind shareholders that the Fund Manager has summoned the Fund's Extraordinary ("EGM") and Ordinary ("OGM") General Shareholders' Meetings for 29 September 2021 at ATHÉNÉE PALACE HILTON BUCHAREST" Hotel, Le Diplomate Salon, 1-3 Episcopiei Street, Sector 1, Bucharest, 010292, Romania, starting at 1 p.m. (Romanian time) for EGM, and 2 p.m. (Romanian time) for the OGM.

The entire EGM and OGM supporting documentation is available for the

shareholders' reference at https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/home/investor- relations/gsm-information/gsm-documentation/2021.html.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of our shareholders and for prudency reasons, in order to ensure compliance with the legal provisions, the Fund Manager recommends voting by correspondence, in accordance with the procedures described in the convening notice.

The deadline for proposing new items on the EGM & OGM agendas, as well to propose candidates for point 1.B on the OGM agenda expired on 6 September 2021.

As no requests to supplement the agendas, nor proposals for candidates for the said point 1.B on the OGM agenda were received, the initial agendas consolidated and point 1.B on the OGM was left with no object of voting.

The Fund Manager recommends voting in favour of all the points on the EGM's and OGM's agenda, except for point 1.B on the OGM agenda for which we recommend voting "against", as no candidate proposal was received, this point being left with no object of voting.

The Fund Manager's voting recommendations contained herein are not binding in any way and should not be deemed under any circumstances as a supporting documentation/argument for substantiating one's vote. The Fund Manager will

Report date:

8 September 2021

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 76-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260

Order number in the Trade

Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid-up share capital:

RON 3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue:

7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares: 6,846,345,904

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

implement and will comply with all the decisions taken by the Fund's shareholders,

irrespective of its recommendations herein, subject to compliance with law and regulation.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
