Fondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 shareholders' meetings

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 letter (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 shareholders' meetings

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), would like to remind shareholders that the Fund Manager has summoned the Fund's Extraordinary ("EGM") and Ordinary ("OGM") General Shareholders' Meetings for 21 April 2023 at "INTERCONTINENTAL ATHÉNÉE PALACE BUCHAREST" Hotel, Le Diplomate Salon, 1-3 Episcopiei Street, Sector 1, Bucharest, 010292, Romania, starting at 11.00 a.m. (Romanian time) for EGM, and 12.00 p.m. (Romanian time) for the OGM.

The entire EGM and OGM supporting documentation is available for the shareholders' reference at https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/home/investor- relations/gsm-information/gsm-documentation/2023.html.

The deadline for proposing new items on the EGM & OGM agendas expired on 17 March 2023 and no requests to supplement the agendas were received.

The Fund Manager recommends voting in favour of all the points on the EGM's and OGM's agenda.

The Fund Manager's voting recommendations contained herein are not binding in any way and should not be deemed under any circumstances as a supporting documentation/argument for substantiating one's vote, shareholders being free to decide how to vote for each item on the agenda. The Fund Manager will implement and will comply with all the decisions taken by the Fund's shareholders, irrespective of its recommendations herein, subject to compliance with law and regulation.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative