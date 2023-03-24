Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Fondul Proprietatea SA
  News
  Summary
    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
2.095 RON    0.00%
10:43aFondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 Annual GSM
PU
10:25aFondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 shareholders' meetings
PU
03/21Fondul Proprietatea SA(BVB:FP) added to Bucharest Exchange Trading Index
CI
Fondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 shareholders' meetings

03/24/2023 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 letter (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Voting recommendations related to the 21 April 2023 shareholders' meetings

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), would like to remind shareholders that the Fund Manager has summoned the Fund's Extraordinary ("EGM") and Ordinary ("OGM") General Shareholders' Meetings for 21 April 2023 at "INTERCONTINENTAL ATHÉNÉE PALACE BUCHAREST" Hotel, Le Diplomate Salon, 1-3 Episcopiei Street, Sector 1, Bucharest, 010292, Romania, starting at 11.00 a.m. (Romanian time) for EGM, and 12.00 p.m. (Romanian time) for the OGM.

The entire EGM and OGM supporting documentation is available for the shareholders' reference at https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/home/investor- relations/gsm-information/gsm-documentation/2023.html.

The deadline for proposing new items on the EGM & OGM agendas expired on 17 March 2023 and no requests to supplement the agendas were received.

The Fund Manager recommends voting in favour of all the points on the EGM's and OGM's agenda.

The Fund Manager's voting recommendations contained herein are not binding in any way and should not be deemed under any circumstances as a supporting documentation/argument for substantiating one's vote, shareholders being free to decide how to vote for each item on the agenda. The Fund Manager will implement and will comply with all the decisions taken by the Fund's shareholders, irrespective of its recommendations herein, subject to compliance with law and regulation.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

24 March 2023

Name of the issuing entity: Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 76-80Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 96 00

Fax: +40 31 630 00 48

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed and paid-up share capital:

RON 3,233,269,110.76

Number of shares in issue and paid-up:

6,217,825,213

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 054 M 675 M 675 M
Net income 2022 2 769 M 612 M 612 M
Net cash 2022 14 609 M 3 231 M 3 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,37x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 10 979 M 2 428 M 2 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,11 RON
Average target price 2,46 RON
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Managers and Directors
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Bernstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA2.70%2 428
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.93%9 361
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.2.11%5 025
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.57%3 969
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 841
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.00%3 820
