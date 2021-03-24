Fondul Proprietatea : 24 March 2021 GSM results

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter d) and e) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter a) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

The resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Fondul Proprietatea SA held on 24 March 2021

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA ("Fondul Proprietatea / the Fund"), hereby, announces that on 24 March 2021, were held at ""ATHÉNÉE PALACE HILTON

BUCHAREST" Hotel, Le Diplomate Salon, 1-3 Episcopiei Street, District 1, Bucharest, 010292, Romania, the Fund's Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("OGM") commencing 11:00 hours (Romanian time).

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Johan Meyer, the Permanent Representative of Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., the Sole Director of the Fund.

The shareholders of the Fund decided the following:

1. The appointment of Mr. Nicholas Paris as member of the Board of Nominees the expiration of the mandate of Mr. Julian Healy on 5 April 2021; the mandate of the new member is valid for a period of three (3) years and shall produce its effects starting with the acceptance date.

2. The appointment of Mr. Ömer Tetik as member of the Board of Nominees the expiration of the mandate of Mr. Piotr Rymaszewski on 5 April 2021; the mandate of the new member is valid for a period of three (3) years and shall produce its effects starting with the acceptance date.

3. The approval of:

(a) The date of 12 April 2021 as the Ex - Date, in accordance with Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018, computed with the provisions of Article 2 paragraph (2) letter (l) of Regulation no. 5/2018; and of The date of 13 April 2021 as the Registration Date, in accordance with Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018, computed with the provisions of Article 86 paragraph (1) of Issuers' Law. As they are not applicable to this OGM, the shareholders do not decide on the other aspects provided by Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018 such as date of the guaranteed participation and the payment date.

(b) The empowerment, with authority to be substituted, of Johan Meyer to sign the shareholders' resolutions, as well as any other documents in connection therewith, and to carry out all procedures and formalities set out by law for the purpose of implementing the shareholders' resolutions, including formalities for publication and registration thereof with the Trade Registry or with any other public institution.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative