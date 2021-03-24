Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Fondul Proprietatea SA    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 03/23
1.645 RON   +0.92%
10:45aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Higher water tax will burden Hidroelectrica
PU
10:39aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : 24 March 2021 OGSM Resolutions
PU
10:39aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : 24 March 2021 GSM results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : 24 March 2021 GSM results

03/24/2021 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter d) and e) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter a) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

The resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Fondul Proprietatea SA held on 24 March 2021

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA ("Fondul Proprietatea / the Fund"), hereby, announces that on 24 March 2021, were held at ""ATHÉNÉE PALACE HILTON

BUCHAREST" Hotel, Le Diplomate Salon, 1-3 Episcopiei Street, District 1, Bucharest, 010292, Romania, the Fund's Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("OGM") commencing 11:00 hours (Romanian time).

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Johan Meyer, the Permanent Representative of Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., the Sole Director of the Fund.

The shareholders of the Fund decided the following:

  • 1. The appointment of Mr. Nicholas Paris as member of the Board of Nominees the expiration of the mandate of Mr. Julian Healy on 5 April 2021; the mandate of the new member is valid for a period of three (3) years and shall produce its effects starting with the acceptance date.

  • 2. The appointment of Mr. Ömer Tetik as member of the Board of Nominees the expiration of the mandate of Mr. Piotr Rymaszewski on 5 April 2021; the mandate of the new member is valid for a period of three (3) years and shall produce its effects starting with the acceptance date.

  • 3. The approval of:

  • (a) The date of 12 April 2021 as the Ex - Date, in accordance with Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018, computed with the provisions of Article 2 paragraph (2) letter (l) of Regulation no. 5/2018; and of

    The date of 13 April 2021 as the Registration Date, in accordance with Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018, computed with the provisions of

    Article 86 paragraph (1) of Issuers' Law.

    As they are not applicable to this OGM, the shareholders do not decide on the other aspects provided by Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018 such as date of the guaranteed participation and the payment date.

  • (b) The empowerment, with authority to be substituted, of Johan Meyer to sign the shareholders' resolutions, as well as any other documents in connection therewith, and to carry out all procedures and formalities set out by law for the purpose of implementing the shareholders' resolutions, including formalities for publication and registration thereof with the Trade Registry or with any other public institution.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date: 24 March 2021

Name of the issuing entity: Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 78-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital: RON 3,749,282,292.08

Paid-up share capital: RON 3,560,099,870.08

Number of shares in issue: 7,210,158,254

Number of paid shares: 6,846,345,904

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
10:45aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Higher water tax will burden Hidroelectrica
PU
10:39aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : 24 March 2021 OGSM Resolutions
PU
10:39aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : 24 March 2021 GSM results
PU
03/22FONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Notification regarding the transactions performed during ..
PU
03/17FONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Notification regarding the transactions performed during ..
PU
03/17FONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : 26 February 2021 NAV report
PU
03/17FONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : February 2021 Factsheet
PU
03/17FONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Information on the conduct of the 24 March 2021 OGSM
PU
03/08FONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : 2020 Results Presentation
PU
03/07FONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Notification regarding the transactions performed during ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -13,1 M -3,18 M -3,18 M
Net income 2020 -103 M -24,9 M -24,9 M
Net cash 2020 10 287 M 2 492 M 2 492 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,2x
Yield 2020 4,97%
Capitalization 9 839 M 2 388 M 2 383 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 115x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,87 RON
Last Close Price 1,65 RON
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,95%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA13.45%2 414
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.29%8 248
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND5.63%3 693
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION41.77%2 972
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.16.00%2 598
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.4.88%2 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ