Fondul Proprietatea : 29 January 2021 NAV report

14.1 Companies admitted to trading on a regulated market
2
14.1 Companies admitted to trading on an alternative regulated market***
4
14.3 Companies not admitted to trading
26
Legend:
* = Represents the number of shares related to the paid-up subscribed share capital (according to provisions of Law 247/2005, Title VII, Art. 92, alin. 5 "Subscribed unpaid shares are not taken into account for the computation of net asset value per share for Fondul Proprietatea")excluding(a) the Fund's own shares bought back (Treasuryshares), according to provisions of CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010, as subsequently amended, and (b) the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs bought back ** = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market) *** = Include the number of companies admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative trading system)
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Călin Meteș
Permanent representativeMarius Nechifor Compliance OfficerBRD Groupe Societe Generale
Victor Strâmbei
Manager Depositary Department
[English translation of the original report in2Romanian - for information purposes only]
[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7thfloor, Bucharest 1stdistrict, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email:office@fondulproprietatea.ro;Internet:www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Annex-Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 29 January 2021
There was no change of the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 29 January 2021 for Fondul Proprietatea SA, as compare to 31 December 2020, respectively from the last reporting of the net asset value of Fondul Proprietatea SA.
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:26:05 UTC.