Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Fondul Proprietatea SA    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fondul Proprietatea : 29 January 2021 NAV report

03/05/2021 | 01:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fund Administrator:

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.

Administrator Code:

PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037

Fund:

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Fund Code:

PJR09SIIR/400006

Reporting date:

29.01.2021

Fondul Proprietatea SA 's Assets and Liabilities based on NAV calculation according with the

CNVM Regulation No. 4 / 2010, as subsequently amended

Lei

1. Non-current Assets

7,585,122,597.04

1.1. Intangible assets

0.00

1.2. Tangible assets

0.00

1.3. Financial assets

7,585,122,597.04

1.3.1 Listed shares**

8,863,425.29

1.3.2 Unlisted shares

7,576,259,171.75

1.3.3 Government securities

0.00

1.3.4 Certificates of deposits

0.00

1.3.5 Bank deposits

0.00

1.3.6 Municipal bonds

0.00

1.3.7 Corporate bonds

0.00

1.3.8 Newly issued securities

0.00

1.3.9 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU

0.00

1.3.10 Other financial assets

0.00

2. Current assets

2,822,968,059.40

2.1 Inventory

0.00

2.2 Receivables out of which:

412,118.79

- commercial papers

0.00

2.3 Cash

33,455,671.56

2.4 Short term financial investments

1,803,122,571.30

2.4.1 Listed shares**

1,803,122,571.30

2.4.2 Unlisted shares

0.00

2.4.3 Municipal bonds

0.00

2.4.4 Corporate bonds

0.00

2.4.5 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU

0.00

2.5 Newly issued securities

0.00

2.6 Government securities

534,750,675.81

2.7 Bank deposits

451,227,021.94

2.8 Certificates of deposits

0.00

2.9 Other current assets

0.00

3. Derivatives

0.00

4. Prepaid expenses

381,895.17

5. Total assets

10,408,472,551.61

6. Total liabilities

61,458,198.19

6.1 Borrowings from bond issues

0.00

6.2 Amounts due to credit institutions

0.00

6.3 Advance payments to customer accounts

0.00

[English translation of the original report in1Romanian - for information purposes only]

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

6.4. Payables

23,921,101.91

6.5 Commercial papers due

0.00

6.6 Amounts due to group companies

0.00

6.7 Amounts due to related parties

0.00

6.8 Other debts

37,537,096.28

7. Provisions

856,247.22

8. Deferred income out of which:

0.00

8.1 Subsidies for investments

0.00

8.2 Deferred income

0.00

9. Shareholders' equity out of which:

10,346,158,106.20

9.1 Share capital

3,749,282,292.08

9.2 Share capital premiums

0.00

9.3 Revaluation differences

-4,981.16

9.4 Reserves

-605,470,683.38

9.5 Retained earnings

7,064,680,119.36

9.6 Period result

137,671,359.30

9.7 Profit appropriation

0.00

10. Total liabilities and Shareholders' equity

10,408,472,551.61

11. Net Asset Value

10,346,158,106.20

12. No of shares issued*

6,009,275,005

13. Net asset value per share

1.7216

14. Number of portfolio companies out of which:

32

14.1 Companies admitted to trading on a regulated market

2

14.1 Companies admitted to trading on an alternative regulated market***

4

14.3 Companies not admitted to trading

26

Legend:

* = Represents the number of shares related to the paid-up subscribed share capital (according to provisions of Law 247/2005, Title VII, Art. 92, alin. 5 "Subscribed unpaid shares are not taken into account for the computation of net asset value per share for Fondul Proprietatea") excluding (a) the Fund's own shares bought back (Treasury shares), according to provisions of CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010, as subsequently amended, and (b) the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs bought back ** = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market) *** = Include the number of companies admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative trading system)

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Călin Meteș

Permanent representativeMarius Nechifor Compliance OfficerBRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

[English translation of the original report in2Romanian - for information purposes only]

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. as at 29 January 2021

The valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 29 January 2021, for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. are the following:

  • 1. Listed companies on BVB traded within last 30 trading days: Closing Price;

  • 2. Listed companies on AeRo market (alternative trading system) traded within last 30 trading days: Reference price;

  • 3. Listed companies with no trades within last 30 trading days: Fair value / share;

  • 4. Unlisted companies: Fair value / share;

  • 5. Companies in insolvency, judicial reorganization, liquidation, dissolution or bankruptcy: Valued at zero;

  • 6. Unlisted companies for which the annual financial statements for the previous year are not available within 90 days after the legal submission deadline: Valued at zero;

  • 7. Listed government bonds: Fair value (reference composite price, including the cumulated interest);

  • 8. Bank deposits: Bank deposit amount cumulated with the accrued interest receivable calculated for the period elapsed since its creation date.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Calin Metes

Permanent RepresentativeMarius Nechifor Compliance Officer

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro;Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 29 January 2021

There was no change of the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 29 January 2021 for Fondul Proprietatea SA, as compare to 31 December 2020, respectively from the last reporting of the net asset value of Fondul Proprietatea SA.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Calin Metes

Permanent representativeMarius Nechifor Compliance Officer

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ______________

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
01:31pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : 2020 Annual Results Report
PU
01:27pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Shareholding structure as at 26 February 2021, the &bdquo..
PU
01:27pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : The recommendation of the Board of Nominees related to 24..
PU
01:27pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : 2020 financial results
PU
01:27pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Errata Notice of Annual GSM to be held on 28 April 2021
PU
01:27pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Annual Cash Distribution Policy
PU
01:27pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Convening notice of 28 April 2021 Annual GSM
PU
01:27pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Composition of Consultative Committees effective 25 March..
PU
01:27pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : FSA endorsement of the amendments to the Constitutive Act
PU
01:27pFONDUL PROPRIETATEA  : Notification regarding the transactions performed during ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -13,1 M -3,21 M -3,21 M
Net income 2020 -103 M -25,2 M -25,2 M
Net cash 2020 10 287 M 2 514 M 2 514 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,2x
Yield 2020 4,97%
Capitalization 9 521 M 2 323 M 2 327 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 115x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,87 RON
Last Close Price 1,59 RON
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,55%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting
Piotr Rymaszewski Chairman
Marius Nechifor Compliance Officer
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA9.66%2 350
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.07%8 081
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.69%3 689
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.5.73%2 501
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.18.90%2 437
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.14.56%1 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ