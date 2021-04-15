Log in
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
Fondul Proprietatea : 31 March 2021 NAV report

04/15/2021
_________________________________________________________________________________

Fund Administrator:

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l.

Administrator Code:

PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037

Fund:

Fondul Proprietatea SA

Fund Code:

PJR09SIIR/400006

Reporting date:

31.03.2021

Fondul Proprietatea SA 's Assets and Liabilities based on NAV calculation according with the

CNVM Regulation No. 4 / 2010, as subsequently amended

Lei

1. Non-current Assets

8,004,144,378.18

1.1. Intangible assets

0.00

1.2. Tangible assets

0.00

1.3. Financial assets

8,004,144,378.18

1.3.1 Listed shares**

9,584,073.29

1.3.2 Unlisted shares

7,994,560,304.89

1.3.3 Government securities

0.00

1.3.4 Certificates of deposits

0.00

1.3.5 Bank deposits

0.00

1.3.6 Municipal bonds

0.00

1.3.7 Corporate bonds

0.00

1.3.8 Newly issued securities

0.00

1.3.9 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU

0.00

1.3.10 Other financial assets

0.00

2. Current assets

2,900,417,233.53

2.1

Inventory

0.00

2.2

Receivables out of which:

131,020.79

- commercial papers

0.00

2.3

Cash

32,652,907.51

2.4

Short term financial investments

1,960,688,876.65

2.4.1 Listed shares**

1,960,688,876.65

2.4.2 Unlisted shares

0.00

2.4.3 Municipal bonds

0.00

2.4.4 Corporate bonds

0.00

2.4.5 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU

0.00

2.5

Newly issued securities

0.00

2.6

Government securities

254,422,064.39

2.7

Bank deposits

652,522,364.19

2.8

Certificates of deposits

0.00

2.9

Other current assets

0.00

3. Derivatives

0.00

4. Prepaid expenses

748,508.68

5. Total assets

10,905,310,120.39

6. Total liabilities

53,677,694.78

6.1

Borrowings from bond issues

0.00

6.2

Amounts due to credit institutions

0.00

6.3

Advance payments to customer accounts

0.00

[English translation of the original report in1Romanian - for information purposes only]

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,560,099,870.08

_________________________________________________________________________________

6.4. Payables

17,590,582.36

6.5

Commercial papers due

0.00

6.6

Amounts due to group companies

0.00

6.7

Amounts due to related parties

0.00

6.8

Other debts

36,087,112.42

7. Provisions

856,247.22

8. Deferred income out of which:

0.00

8.1

Subsidies for investments

0.00

8.2

Deferred income

0.00

9. Shareholders' equity out of which:

10,850,776,178.39

9.1

Share capital

3,749,282,292.08

9.2

Share capital premiums

0.00

9.3

Revaluation differences

-3,848.01

9.4

Reserves

-664,587,800.07

9.5

Retained earnings

7,064,680,119.36

9.6

Period result

701,405,415.03

9.7

Profit appropriation

0.00

10.

Total liabilities and Shareholders' equity

10,905,310,120.39

11.

Net Asset Value

10,850,776,178.39

12.

No of shares issued*

5,972,966,238

13.

Net asset value per share

1.8166

14.

Number of portfolio companies out of which:

32

14.1 Companies admitted to trading on a regulated market

2

14.1 Companies admitted to trading on an alternative regulated market***

4

14.3 Companies not admitted to trading

26

Legend:

  • = Represents the number of shares related to the paid-up subscribed share capital (according to provisions of Law 247/2005, Title VII, Art. 92, alin. 5 "Subscribed unpaid shares are not taken into account for the computation of net asset value per share for Fondul Proprietatea") excluding(a) the Fund's own shares bought back (Treasury shares), according to provisions of CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010, as subsequently amended, and (b) the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs bought back
  • = Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
  • = Include the number of companies admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative trading system)

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Călin Meteș

Marius Nechifor

Permanent representative

Compliance Officer

BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Victor Strâmbei

Manager Depositary Department

[English translation of the original report in2Romanian - for information purposes only]

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,560,099,870.08

____________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. as at 31 March 2021

The valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 31 March 2021, for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. are the following:

  1. Listed companies on BVB traded within last 30 trading days: Closing Price;
  2. Listed companies on AeRo market (alternative trading system) traded within last 30 trading days: Reference price;
  3. Listed companies with no trades within last 30 trading days: Fair value / share;
  4. Unlisted companies: Fair value / share;
  5. Companies in insolvency, judicial reorganization, liquidation, dissolution or bankruptcy: Valued at zero;
  6. Unlisted companies for which the annual financial statements for the previous year are not available within 90 days after the legal submission deadline: Valued at zero;
  7. Listed government bonds: Fair value (reference composite price, including the cumulated interest);
  8. Bank deposits: Bank deposit amount cumulated with the accrued interest receivable calculated for the period elapsed since its creation date.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Calin Metes

Marius Nechifor

Permanent Representative

Compliance Officer

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF):

18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600;

Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

________________________________________________________________________________________

Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 31 March 2021

For the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 31 March 2021, the valuation method used for the investment in the company presented below has been updated:

Hidroelectrica SA

For this company, the valuation method remained the same, respectively Fair value / share (Value based on valuation report), but the valuation report was updated with the assistance of the independent valuer. The impact of the valuation update on the Fund's NAV resulted in an increase of RON 418,301,133.14 as detailed in the table below:

Impact of the

Impact of the

Previous value

Previous value of

Current value

Current value of

valuation method

valuation change

per share

per share

update on NAV

on NAV

the holding

the holding

Company

(RON/share)

(RON)

(RON/share)

(RON)

(RON)

%

Hidroelectrica SA

57.3459

5,128,897,787.14

62.0229

5,547,198,920.28

+ 418,301,133.14

+ 4.09%

Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Calin Metes

Marius Nechifor

Permanent representative

Compliance Officer

[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,560,099,870.08 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 05:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
