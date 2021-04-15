Fondul Proprietatea : 31 March 2021 NAV report

14.1 Companies admitted to trading on a regulated market
2
14.1 Companies admitted to trading on an alternative regulated market***
4
14.3 Companies not admitted to trading
26
Legend:
= Represents the number of shares related to the paid-up subscribed share capital (according to provisions of Law 247/2005, Title VII, Art. 92, alin. 5 "Subscribed unpaid shares are not taken into account for the computation of net asset value per share for Fondul Proprietatea") excluding(a) the Fund's own shares bought back (Treasury shares), according to provisions of CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010, as subsequently amended, and (b) the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs bought back
= Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
= Include the number of companies admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative trading system)
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Călin Meteș
Marius Nechifor
Permanent representative
Compliance Officer
BRD Groupe Societe Generale
Victor Strâmbei
Manager Depositary Department
[English translation of the original report in2Romanian - for information purposes only]
Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 31 March 2021
For the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 31 March 2021, the valuation method used for the investment in the company presented below has been updated:
Hidroelectrica SA
For this company, the valuation method remained the same, respectively Fair value / share (Value based on valuation report), but the valuation report was updated with the assistance of the independent valuer. The impact of the valuation update on the Fund's NAV resulted in an increase of RON 418,301,133.14 as detailed in the table below:
Impact of the
Impact of the
Previous value
Previous value of
Current value
Current value of
valuation method
valuation change
per share
per share
update on NAV
on NAV
the holding
the holding
Company
(RON/share)
(RON)
(RON/share)
(RON)
(RON)
%
Hidroelectrica SA
57.3459
5,128,897,787.14
62.0229
5,547,198,920.28
+ 418,301,133.14
+ 4.09%
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Calin Metes
Marius Nechifor
Permanent representative
Compliance Officer
[English translation of the original report in Romanian - for information purposes only]
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 05:20:04 UTC.