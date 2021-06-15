Fondul Proprietatea : 31 May 2021 NAV Report

14.1 Companies admitted to trading on a regulated market
2
14.1 Companies admitted to trading on an alternative regulated market***
4
14.3 Companies not admitted to trading
26
Legend:
= Represents the number of shares related to the paid-up subscribed share capital (according to provisions of Law 247/2005, Title VII, Art. 92, alin. 5 "Subscribed unpaid shares are not taken into account for the computation of net asset value per share for Fondul Proprietatea") excluding(a) the Fund's own shares bought back (Treasury shares), according to provisions of CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010, as subsequently amended, and (b) the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs bought back
= Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)
= Include the number of companies admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative trading system)
Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA
Călin Meteș
Marius Nechifor
Permanent representative
Compliance Officer
BRD Groupe Societe Generale
Victor Strâmbei
Manager Depositary Department
Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 31 May 2021
For the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 31 May 2021, the valuation methods used for the valuation of investments presented below have been changed and/or have been updated:
Mecon SA
For this holding, the valuation method has been changed from Reference price - Average price (respectively RON 19.00 /share) to Fair value (Last available trading price) (respectively RON 19.00 /share) because the shares of this company were not traded during the last 30 trading days and the valuation based on the last available trading price is considered to reflect better the fair value of this holding than its shareholders' equity per share (respectively Lei 47.7250 /share). This change of valuation method did not have any impact on the Fund's NAV.
