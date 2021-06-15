Fondul Proprietatea : 31 May 2021 NAV Report

_________________________________________________________________________________ Fund Administrator: Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. Administrator Code: PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037 Fund: Fondul Proprietatea SA Fund Code: PJR09SIIR/400006 Reporting date: 31.05.2021 Fondul Proprietatea SA 's Assets and Liabilities based on NAV calculation according with the CNVM Regulation No. 4 / 2010, as subsequently amended Lei 1. Non-current Assets 8,004,564,756.18 1.1. Intangible assets 0.00 1.2. Tangible assets 0.00 1.3. Financial assets 8,004,564,756.18 1.3.1 Listed shares** 10,004,451.29 1.3.2 Unlisted shares 7,994,560,304.89 1.3.3 Government securities 0.00 1.3.4 Certificates of deposits 0.00 1.3.5 Bank deposits 0.00 1.3.6 Municipal bonds 0.00 1.3.7 Corporate bonds 0.00 1.3.8 Newly issued securities 0.00 1.3.9 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU 0.00 1.3.10 Other financial assets 0.00 2. Current assets 3,365,349,321.16 2.1 Inventory 0.00 2.2 Receivables out of which: 649,471,888.34 - commercial papers 0.00 2.3 Cash 32,528,509.69 2.4 Short term financial investments 1,868,244,063.93 2.4.1 Listed shares** 1,868,244,063.93 2.4.2 Unlisted shares 0.00 2.4.3 Municipal bonds 0.00 2.4.4 Corporate bonds 0.00 2.4.5 Participation titles of UCITS and/or of OCIU 0.00 2.5 Newly issued securities 0.00 2.6 Government securities 277,068,793.32 2.7 Bank deposits 538,036,065.88 2.8 Certificates of deposits 0.00 2.9 Other current assets 0.00 3. Derivatives 0.00 4. Prepaid expenses 644,435.13 5. Total assets 11,370,558,512.47 6. Total liabilities 479,375,327.33 6.1 Borrowings from bond issues 0.00 6.2 Amounts due to credit institutions 0.00 6.3 Advance payments to customer accounts 0.00 [English translation of the original report in1Romanian - for information purposes only] _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,749,282,292.08 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,560,099,870.08 Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro ; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

_________________________________________________________________________________ 6.4. Payables 17,408,806.41 6.5 Commercial papers due 0.00 6.6 Amounts due to group companies 0.00 6.7 Amounts due to related parties 0.00 6.8 Other debts 461,966,520.92 7. Provisions 856,247.22 8. Deferred income out of which: 0.00 8.1 Subsidies for investments 0.00 8.2 Deferred income 0.00 9. Shareholders' equity out of which: 10,890,326,937.92 9.1 Share capital 3,749,282,292.08 9.2 Share capital premiums 0.00 9.3 Revaluation differences -3,848.05 9.4 Reserves -70,557,620.04 9.5 Retained earnings 5,971,163,711.58 9.6 Period result 1,240,442,402.35 9.7 Profit appropriation 0.00 10. Total liabilities and Shareholders' equity 11,370,558,512.47 11. Net Asset Value 10,890,326,937.92 12. No of shares issued* 5,931,882,475 13. Net asset value per share 1.8358 14. Number of portfolio companies out of which: 32 14.1 Companies admitted to trading on a regulated market 2 14.1 Companies admitted to trading on an alternative regulated market*** 4 14.3 Companies not admitted to trading 26 Legend: = Represents the number of shares related to the paid-up subscribed share capital (according to provisions of Law 247/2005, Title VII, Art. 9 2 , alin. 5 "Subscribed unpaid shares are not taken into account for the computation of net asset value per share for Fondul Proprietatea") excluding (a) the Fund's own shares bought back (Treasury shares), according to provisions of CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010, as subsequently amended, and (b) the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the GDRs bought back

= Include also the value of holdings admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative regulated market)

= Include the number of companies admitted to trading on AeRo market (alternative trading system) Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA Călin Meteș Marius Nechifor Permanent representative Compliance Officer BRD Groupe Societe Generale Victor Strâmbei Manager Depositary Department

____________________________________________________________________________ Annex - Valuation methods used for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. as at 31 May 2021 The valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV as at 31 May 2021, for the securities and the monetary market instruments held by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. are the following: Listed companies on BVB traded within last 30 trading days: Closing Price; Listed companies on AeRo market (alternative trading system) traded within last 30 trading days: Reference price; Listed companies with no trades within last 30 trading days: Fair value / share; Unlisted companies: Fair value / share; Companies in insolvency, judicial reorganization, liquidation, dissolution or bankruptcy: Valued at zero; Unlisted companies for which the annual financial statements for the previous year are not available within 90 days after the legal submission deadline: Valued at zero; Listed government bonds: Fair value (reference composite price, including the cumulated interest); Bank deposits: Bank deposit amount cumulated with the accrued interest receivable calculated for the period elapsed since its creation date. Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA Calin Metes Marius Nechifor Permanent Representative Compliance Officer

____________________________________________________________________________________ Annex - Changes in the valuation methods used for the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea as at 31 May 2021 For the computation of the NAV of Fondul Proprietatea SA as at 31 May 2021, the valuation methods used for the valuation of investments presented below have been changed and/or have been updated: Mecon SA For this holding, the valuation method has been changed from Reference price - Average price (respectively RON 19.00 /share) to Fair value (Last available trading price) (respectively RON 19.00 /share) because the shares of this company were not traded during the last 30 trading days and the valuation based on the last available trading price is considered to reflect better the fair value of this holding than its shareholders' equity per share (respectively Lei 47.7250 /share). This change of valuation method did not have any impact on the Fund's NAV. Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA Calin Metes Marius Nechifor Permanent representative Compliance Officer