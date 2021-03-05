Fondul Proprietatea : Changes at the level of management of FTIS S.A R.L. Bucharest Branch

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Changes at the level of management of Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. Bucharest Branch

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA

(the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders and investors that:

• Mr. Călin Meteș is promoted to Deputy CEO for investment activities of the AIFM for Romanian business and Deputy Portfolio Manager of the Fund;

• Mr. Marius Dan is promoted to Deputy CEO for corporate strategy activities of the AIFM for Romanian business and the Fund;

• Mr. Daniel Naftali is promoted to Deputy Portfolio Manager of the Fund.

Mr. Călin Meteș, Mr. Marius Dan and Mr. Daniel Naftali will continue to report to Mr. Johan Meyer, CEO of the AIFM for Romanian business and Portfolio Manager of the Fund.

