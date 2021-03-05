Log in
Fondul Proprietatea : Composition of Consultative Committees effective 25 March 2021

03/05/2021 | 01:27pm EST
________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Art. 234 para. (1) letter g) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and of Art. 99 letter h) of Title II of the Rulebook of Bucharest Stock Exchange

Important events to be reported:

The Chairperson of the Audit and Valuation Committee and the composition of Consultative Committees of Fondul Proprietatea SA effective 25 March 2021

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA, hereby announces the following decisions of the Board of Nominees, taking into consideration the relevant requirements of the Romanian and UK Codes of Corporate Governance:

Starting with 25 March 2021, the new Chairperson of the Audit and Valuation Committee will be Mr. Ciprian LĂDUNCĂ.

The Audit and Valuation Committee will consist of:

  • Ciprian LĂDUNCĂ - Chairperson;

  • Julian HEALY - Member;

  • Ilinca von DERENTHALL - Member;

  • Mark GITENSTEIN - Member;

  • Piotr RYMASZEWSKI - Member.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will consist of:

  • Piotr RYMASZEWSKI - Chairperson;

  • Ilinca von DERENTHALL - Member;

  • Mark GITENSTEIN - Member;

  • Julian HEALY - Member;

  • Ciprian LĂDUNCĂ - Member.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. in its capacity of alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
