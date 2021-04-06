Fondul Proprietatea : Franklin Templeton salutes the contributions of two members of the Fund's Board of Nominees

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
S.A R.L. LUXEMBOURG, BUCHAREST BRANCH
Premium Point, 76-80 Buzeşti Street, 8th Floor, 1st District, Bucharest, 011017, Romania Tel. +40 21 200 96 00 Fax +40 316 300 048
FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION: 6 APRIL 2021
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON THANKS PIOTR RYMASZEWSKI AND JULIAN HEALY FOR THEIR
CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE FUND'S SUCCESS
Bucharest, 6 April 2021 - Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L, in its capacity as alternative investment Fund Manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), informs that on the 5 April 2021 Mr. Piotr Rymaszewski and Mr. Julian Healy successfully completed their third mandates held within the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea. Mr. Rymaszewski was also the Chairman of the Board and Mr. Healy was the Chairman of Audit and Valuation Committee.
Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Bucharest and Portfolio Manager of Fondul Proprietatea, commented: "We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Rymaszewski and Mr. Healy for their outstanding contributions over the last 9 years, which played a critical role in the Fund's success to date. We have great appreciation for their commitment, thoroughness and deep understanding of the Fund, as well as the international perspective they brought to the Fund's Board. Furthermore, they were strong supporters of the Fund's efforts to improve corporate governance and promote the listings of state-ownedportfolio companies, as well as the implementation of discount control mechanisms aimed at unlocking the value of the Fund's portfolio. It has been a great pleasure working with them and I would like to wish them all the best in their future endeavours".
Fondul Proprietatea adheres to the strictest standards of corporate governance of the London Stock Exchange, where the Fund is listed through GDRs. These indicate that Board members of listed companies are no longer considered independent after serving more than 9 years in the Board of a company.
On 24 March 2021 the Fund's shareholders elected as members of the Board of Nominees, for a three-years period, Mr. Nicholas Paris and Ömer Tetik, following the expiration of the mandates of Mr. Julian Healy, and respectively Mr. Piotr Rymaszewski on 5 April 2021.
The appointment of a new Chairperson of the Board of Nominees and the appointment of a new Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will be on the agenda of the next Board meeting.
1
|
-
|
ENDS -
|
Contacts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elena Birjovanu
|
|
Cristina Butunoi
|
|
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
|
|
Head of Corporate Division
|
|
Franklin Templeton Bucharest Branch
|
|
Golin
|
|
Premium Point
|
|
Metropolis Bravo, 89-97 Grigore Alexandrescu
|
|
78-80 Buzesti, 011017, Bucharest
|
|
010627 Bucharest, Romania
|
|
Tel: +40 21 200 9640
|
|
Tel: +40 751 024 088
|
|
Email: elena.birjovanu@franklintempleton.com
|
|
Email: cbutunoi@golin.com
|
|
|
|
Notes to Editors
1. About Fondul Proprietatea
Launched in December 2005, Fondul Proprietatea was established to compensate Romanians whose properties were confiscated by the former communist government. Following an international tender announced in December 2008, Franklin Templeton Investments was officially appointed as investment manager and sole administrator of the Fund on 29 September 2010.
The Fund is an alternative investment fund and its investment objective is the maximization of returns and per-share capital appreciation via investments mainly in Romanian equities and equity-linked securities. The Fund listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on 25 January 2011 and on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange by means of global depositary receipts ("GDRs") on 29 April 2015.
The headquarters of Fondul Proprietatea SA are at 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th Floor, Bucharest District 1, 011017, Romania. For more information on Fondul Proprietatea, please visit http://www.fondulproprietatea.ro.
2. About Franklin Templeton Investments
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately 1.5 trillion in assets under management as of 31 December 2020. For more information, please visit www.franklintempleton.ro.
Franklin Templeton established an office in Bucharest in May 2010, with a team of 32 employees, including 6 locally based investment professionals who are further supported by the over 40 portfolio managers and analysts of the wider Templeton Emerging Markets team.
Starting with 1 April 2016, in view of complying with the EU Directive 2011/61 on alternative investment fund managers, the Fund is managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Services S.À R.L. ("FTIS/ Fund Manager"), a société à responsabilité limitée qualifying as an alternative investment fund manager under Article 5 of the Luxembourg Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers, authorized by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier under no. A00000154/21 November 2013, whose registered office is located at 8A rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B 36.979.
This release herein is issued by FTIS Bucharest Branch, registered therein under the number 40198471.
The office of FTIS Bucharest Branch is located at Premium Point, 8th floor, 78-80 Buzesti, District 1, Bucharest, Romania. Tel: +40.200.96.00, Fax: +40.200.96.31/32.
2
This press release is intended to be of general interest only, and does not constitute professional advice. Franklin Templeton Investments and its management groups have exercised professional care and diligence in the collection and processing of the information in this press release. Franklin Templeton Investments makes no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy of this document. Franklin Templeton Investments shall not be liable to any user of this report or to any other person or entity for the inaccuracy of information contained in this press release or for any errors or omissions in its contents, regardless of the cause of such inaccuracy, error or omission. Any research and analysis contained in this document has been procured by Franklin Templeton Investments for its own purposes. Copyright © 2021. Franklin Templeton Investments. All rights reserved.
3
Disclaimer
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:15:06 UTC.